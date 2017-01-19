Bluffton moves to 4-0 in NWC girls basketball

BLUFFTON — The host Pirates improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Conference with a 55-42 girls basketball victory Thursday night against Paulding.

Bluffton trailed 28-24 at halftime and then tied the game at 35 heading in to the fourth quarter where the Pirates outscored Paulding 20-7.

Averey Rumer (15), Alivia Koenig (13) and Abbie Parkins (12) all scored in double digits for Bluffton. Faith Vogel had 14 points and Sydney McCullough scored 13 for Paulding.

Crestview 50,

Lima Central Catholic 34

CONVOY — Crestview bounced back from an 11-8 first-quarter deficit to take a 28-18 advantage at halftime. Paige Motycka had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Lexi Gregory had 14 points, seven assists and three steals for the Knights. Madison Stolly had 17 points and Rosie Williams had five rebounds for LCC. Crestview won the rebound battle 31-21 and committed six turnovers to the Thunderbirds’ eight.

Delphos Jefferson 60,

Ada 45

ADA — The visiting Wildcats jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Macy Wallace (14), Devyn Carder (13) and Sarah Miller (10) all scored in double figures for Jefferson. Haley Wyss had 13 points and Anney Archer scored 11 for the Bulldogs.

Coldwater 47,

Delphos St. John’s 32

COLDWATER — Maura Hoying had 20 points and Danielle Welsch scored 10 for the host Cavaliers. Elizabeth Vorst had 10 points for the Blue Jays.

St. Marys 63, Elida 44

ELIDA — S Taylor had 31 points and 14 rebounds and S Cisco had 10 points for the visiting Roughriders, who held a 22-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Destiny Owens had eight points and 10 rebounds and Cienna Kuhn had eight points for the Bulldogs.

Hardin Northern 72,

Perry 29

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Ashton Dye had 31 points and Holly Wilson scored 21 for Hardin Northern. Tia Barfield had nine points for the host Commodores.

Notre Dame 93,

Lima Senior 46

TOLEDO — Latoine Cowan had 16 points and Kierre James scored 13 for the visiting Spartans.

USV 60,

Lehman Catholic 29

MCGUFFEY — The Rams improved to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Central Conference. Emily Patton had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals, Kaycee Carroll had 14 points and three steals and Alyssa Miller had eight points and seven rebounds for Upper Scioto Valley.

Versailles 51,

Fort Recovery 43

VERSAILLES — The hosts, ranked No. 3 in Division III, moved to 13-2 overall and 6-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conference while the Indians, No. 4 in D-III, fell to 4-1 in the MAC and 10-1 overall. Carley Stone had 12 points and five assists and Jocelyn Kaiser scored 11 for Fort Recovery.

Minster 49,

New Bremen 18

NEW BREMEN — Rosie Westerbeck had 20 points for the visiting Wildcats, who are ranked No. 1 in Division IV at 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the MAC. Kayla Bergman and Jane Homan had five points each for the Cardinals.

Marion Local 51,

Parkway 35

ROCKFORD — Bailey Bates had 12 points and four assists, Haley Hawk scored nine and Sydney Crouch had eight points, four steals and five rebounds for Parkway. Marion Local’s individual stats were not reported.

St. Henry 52,

New Knoxville 39

ST. HENRY — Nikki Keller had 15 points and Danielle Lange scored 11 for the host Redskins. Schroer had 22 points for New Knoxville.

McComb 46,

Cory-Rawson 17

MCCOMB — Brittney Roth had nine points for C-R.

Ridgemont 47,

Riverside 35

DEGRAFF — Keegan McKee had 12 points and three steals, Priscilla Howland had 10 points and 14 rebounds and Meadow Cromer had seven rebounds and five steals for Ridgemont.

Fort Jennings 57,

Continental 46

CONTINENTAL — Lillian Wisner had 13 points and Vanessa Wallenhorst scored 12 for the visiting Musketeers. Brooke Bradford, Amber Logan and Ashley Mansfield each had nine points for the Pirates.

Boys basketball

Kortokrax

to receive honor

KALIDA — The Kalida school board has approved having the high school gym floor named in honor of retired coach Richard L. Kortokrax.

The Richard L. Kortokrax Court will be dedicated Friday, Feb. 3, when the Wildcats take on Ottoville. Kortokrax, whose last season was 2015-16, is the winningest coach in Ohio boys basketball history with 890 victories over 56 seasons.

Colleges

Women’s basketball

Beining joins

1,000 point club

BLUFFTON — Ottoville graduate Rachel Beining recently surpassed 1,000 points for her varsity career at Bluffton University. Beining, the current Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week, reached the mark during the Beavers’ 86-81 victory Saturday against Hanover.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

