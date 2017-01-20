Top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Shawnee in girls basketball

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — It was supposed to be a halfcourt 2-3 zone.

But for Ottawa-Glandorf, it turned into the spark for its offense.

O-G gobbled up turnovers out of its zone and sprinted the floor for easy layups in a 57-38 girls basketball victory over Shawnee Thursday at Shawnee.

The Titans jumped out to a 16-0 lead and were never challenged after that.

Most of their first-half points came off turnovers and transition baskets at the other end.

O-G, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Division II, is 15-0, 5-0 in the Western Buckeye League.

Shawnee is 5-9, 0-5 in the WBL.

“They’re a great team,” Shawnee coach Jeff Heistan said. “Their style of play is tough. They have so many variables and so many kids. You shut one of them down, they pass to the open person. They’re unselfish.”

Kadie Hempfling had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Titans.

O-G’s Lexi Schroeder had 12 points. Erin Kaufman scored 11, many off the break.

Kylie White added 10 points and six rebounds for O-G.

In the first half, Kaufman had three fast-break layups and a 3-pointer.

“We really focused on running, because we’re a good running team,” Kaufman said. “We try to do it as much as we can, but sometimes we realize we have to slow down and keep the pace and keep control.”

Allie Boone led Shawnee with 15 points. Alissa Stahler had six points and 10 rebounds and three blocks.

O-G’s 2-3 halfcourt trap forced Shawnee into 11 first-quarter turnovers and 19 for the half.

“It was first supposed to be a (halfcourt) 2-3, then come back into a 2-3,” Hempfling said. “But we ended up getting more intense and it ended up better than what we thought.”

And once the Titans scooped up the steals, they were off and running.

O-G led 21-6 after the first quarter and 32-15 at the half.

At the half, Kaufman had nine points, while Schroeder had seven. White and Hempfling both had six.

“We were playing a halfcourt zone and put Kylie (White) in the middle to take the middle away,” O-G coach Troy Yant said. “And the guards got a little aggressive, we got some turnovers and we were able to run out. …. The starting five played really well. The guards out front, combined, had 10 or 12 steals and a lot of assists.”

Shawnee went to a 3-2 zone in the second quarter, but the Titans continued to run the floor on the break.

The Titans scored 14 baskets in the first half. Nine of those came on layups, with six coming on fast-break layups. O-G also hit two 15-footers and a 3-pointer.

“They hit the three on top and they score at will in the paint,” Heistan said. “They have all the tools, all the variables to be a great basketball team.”

Shawnee continues to play through the year with three players out with serious injuries. Carly Gronas, Grace O’Connor and Kerri Roberson have all been sidelined for the bulk of the year.

Norah Painter did return after missing most of the year with an illness for Shawnee.

The Titans won the boards, 35-28, including 23-9 on the offensive glass.

Shawnee had 31 turnovers, while O-G had 22. But nine of the O-G’s turnovers came in the final quarter with the backup players on the floor.

O-G shot 38 percent from the field and was 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. Shawnee hit 40 percent from the field and was 2 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Kaufman said the team plays best when it makes the extra pass and hits the open man.

“I really think it’s about trusting each other,” Kaufman said. “It’s nice knowing that your teammates really do trust you and at the same time, you put the trust in them.”

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Paige Sutter reaches for the rebound Thursday against Shawnee’s DeAsia Smith during Thursday night’s game at Shawnee High School. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_011917ShawneeOG01cardinal.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Paige Sutter reaches for the rebound Thursday against Shawnee’s DeAsia Smith during Thursday night’s game at Shawnee High School. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Lexi Schroeder drives to the basket during Thursday night’s game at Shawnee High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_011917ShawneeOG04cardinal.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Lexi Schroeder drives to the basket during Thursday night’s game at Shawnee High School. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ashley Schroeder goes up for a shot against Shawnee’s Allie Boone during Thursday night’s game at Shawnee High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_011917ShawneeOG02cardinal.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ashley Schroeder goes up for a shot against Shawnee’s Allie Boone during Thursday night’s game at Shawnee High School.

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

