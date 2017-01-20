Columbus Grove’s Bellman shines in win

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman didn’t beat Lincolnview on her own but at times it appeared that way in the Bulldogs’ 56-31 win over the Lancers in Northwest Conference play Thursday night.

Bellman, who nearly recorded a triple-double, scored a game-high 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots. Bellman’s 15 points matched Lincolnview’s total output at the end of the third quarter and the talented post player sat the final stanza with the game well-decided.

Columbus Grove improves to 11-1 overall and 4-0 in NWC play. Lincolnview slips to 9-5 and 3-2 in conference action.

“I think we came out and played hard defensively,” Columbus Grove head coach Brian Schroeder said. “I think we set the tone early with our pressure.”

On defense, Bellman provided a tough foil being the back of the 2-2-1 press. Early in the first quarter, the Lancers did have limited success breaking the press, however, Bellman was the at the basket waiting. With her quick moves and long arm span, Bellman forced several Lancers to change or adjust their shots once they got close to the hoop.

Overall, breaking the press also proved to be a tough challenge for Lincolnview who continually were forced into miscues and bad passes. For the game, the Lancers recorded 16 turnovers.

Lincolnview head coach Dan Williamson said he was pleased early with how the Lancers attacked the press but once they found themselves face-to-face with Bellman down low it was hard to finish off the break with a basket.

“We got so close on some shots but it just didn’t fall for us and Bellman was a big reason for that because we had to alter our shots,” Williamson said. “It is pressure, pressure, pressure the entire time and you can’t make any mistakes.”

Bellman’s impact was felt on offensive stickbacks. Despite getting an abundance of open looks from the outside, the Bulldogs shots were not falling. However, Bellman was there to pick up the rebounds and either reset the offense or stick it right back in the bucket.

“We weren’t hitting shots early on,” Schroeder said. “We were getting wide open looks against their zone. They changed it up and they went man a couple of times and we did a good job of recognizing that and getting it to Paige.”

Midway through the first quarter, Bellman’s two putbacks were instrumental in the Bulldogs producing a 9-2 run to go up 18-5 at the end of the first eight minutes

A three-point play the old fashion way by Bellman opened the second quarter to begin a quick 8-0 surge by Columbus Grove and with four minutes remaining before halftime, the Bulldogs owned a comfortable 26-8 advantage. By halftime, the lead had ballooned to 22 points, 33-11.

Schroeder said coming into the game that one of the points of emphasis was to grab rebounds because it is tough to snare caroms out of the zone and against the 2-3 zone. Columbus Grove outrebounded Lincolnview 29-16.

“We knew they were good and they were every bit as good as advertised,” Williamson said. “We tried to take something away by playing zone and they are just as good as shooting 3’s as dribble penetrating and getting the ball to Bellman so you have to pick your poison.”

Columbus Grove, who finally found its outside shot in the third quarter, would outscore Lincolnview 17-4 and by the beginning the of the fourth quarter the Bulldog starters were sitting. In the third period, Macy McCluer had two 3-pointers and Lauren Schroeder had one trey. For the game, McCluer notched 14 points. From behind the 3-point arc, Columbus Grove was 6 of 23 (23 percent) but were 15 of 29 (52 percent) from inside the arc.

In the loss, Lincolnview’s Kayla Schimmoeller scored 12 points and Alena Looser had 10 points.

Columbus Grove's Jade Clement takes the ball to the basket against Lincolnview's Olivia Gorman during Thursday night's game at Columbus Grove. Columbus Grove's Paige Bellman blocks the shot of Lincolnview's Alena Looser during Thursday night's game at Columbus Grove. Columbus Grove's Carlee McCluer, center, battles with Lincolnview's Alena Looser (22) and Kayla Schmmoeller during Thursday night's game at Columbus Grove.

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Noguera at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter at @JoseNogueras1.

