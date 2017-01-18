Bluffton men end basketball losing streak

BLUFFTON — In the midst of a four-game losing streak, Bluffton was in dire search of a win and the Beavers got that much needed victory after holding off a determined Defiance team 58-55 in Sommer Center on Wednesday night.

The Beavers improved to 9-6 overall and 2-6 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC). Defiance dipped to 4-12 for the season and 3-6 in conference action.

“We needed this game,” said Bluffton head coach Guy Neal. “We have gone through a tough stretch and to these guys credit they never gave up. I am very proud of their mental toughness, their togetherness and resiliency because we needed this game tonight and this is hard to do some times.”

Defense early and a little hustle and teamwork late proved to be the formula to end the modest losing streak by Bluffton.

In the first half, Bluffton’s tenacious defense limited the Beavers to 16 points. However, Bluffton’s offense wasn’t exactly scoring at will and by halftime, the Beavers owned a 28-16 lead.

In the first half, Defiance shot an abysmal 23 percent from the field. Bluffton fared somewhat better hitting 35 percent of its shots from the floor.

Defiance’s shooting began to heat up at the onset of the second half and thanks to a quick 9-4 run, Defiance found themselves down seven, 32-25 after Michael Parker popped a 3-pointer to slice the lead to single digits with 16:06 run.

The Beavers countered with a quick 7-0 run and after back-to-back dunks from by Jared Wentling and that opened up a 39-25 Bluffton advantage and it appeared the Beavers had finally taken control when that lead grew to as much as 17, 46-29, with a little over 12 minutes left in the contest.

But in a game that saw numerous momentum shifts, Defiance charged back and, on the shooting of Parker, reeled off a 15-2 run to knot the score at 50 with 6:27 left in the game.

When a team is on a losing streak it is easy to play not to lose instead of playing to win. Bluffton did the former by attacking the ball on offense to open up a 56-50 lead when Wentling hit a layup inside.

A 3-pointer by Parker sliced the lead to three, but another clutch bucket by Wentling upped it back to 58-53 with 1:58 left and a late push by Defiance came up short.

“I told them to keep digging and a lot of guys helped in a lot of ways,” Neal said. “Parker got going and he is a player and that has happened to us before. We didn’t crack and that was good. We bent tonight but didn’t crack and that was good for this team to do.”

For the game, Wentling led the club with 20 points with 14 of those coming in the pivotal second half. Wentling also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with three key offensive boards down the stretch. Austin Rode added 15 points.

For Defiance, Parker led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points. He was the lone Yellow Jacket to break the double-digit barrier. Leispic product Devin Mangas scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

For the game, Bluffton finished shooting 39 percent from the floor and Defiance, who shot 48 percent in the second half, hit 37 percent of its shots.

Women’s game

Defiance 79

Bluffton 75 (2 OTs)

Defiance outscored Bluffton 12-8 in the second overtime to record a victory over the Beavers at Sommer Center Wednesday night.

The loss drops Bluffton to 13-3 on the year and 7-2 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action. Defiance evens its record at 8-8 and improves to 5-4 in conference play.

In the loss, Macey Sheerer pumped in a game-high 26 points to pace the Beavers. Kaycee Rowe, an Allen East product, added 18 points and four assists. Abigal O’Donnell added 11 points and Rachel Beining produced a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. In the game, Beining, an Ottoville grad, became the all-time leading women’s rebounder in Bluffton history with 703 career caroms.

For Defiance, Kelsey Tietje scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Mekei White notched 17 points and Erica Smay added 14 points. Keri Conine chipped in 10 points.

Bluffton's Trey Elchert drives against Defiance's Chris Holmes during a Wednesday night game at Bluffton University. Bluffton's Isaiah Taylor keeps the ball away from Defiance's Javone Hilliard during a Wednesday night game at Bluffton University. Bluffton's Kevin Christie keeps control of the ball against Defiance's Chris Holmes during a Wednesday night game at Bluffton University. Bluffton's Kaycee Rowe, an Allen East graduate, guards Defiance's Mekai White during a Wednesday night game at Bluffton University. Bluffton's Abigail O'Donnell goes up for a shot against Defiance's Kelsey Tietje during a Wednesday night game at Bluffton University.

Defiance wins women’s game in two overtimes

By Jose Nogueras

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter @JoseNogueras1

