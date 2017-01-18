Ohio Northern collects men’s basketball victory

TIFFIN — Ada graduate Konnor Baker had a career-high 29 points and Lima Senior grad Devon Allen made five free throws in the final 17 seconds of overtime to lead the Ohio Northern men’s basketball team to an 84-78 victory at Heidelberg on Wednesday evening at Sieberling Gymnasium.

The Polar Bears improved to 9-7 overall and stay in first place in the Ohio Athletic Conference at the midway point of the double round-robin schedule with a 7-2 record. The Student Princes fell to 6-10 (2-7 OAC).

Allen finished with 14 points and Marion Local alum Ryan Bruns had 10 points and seven blocked shots for ONU.

UNOH 76,

Lawrence Tech 64

LIMA — Lawrence Jackson had 23 points and five steals and Corbin Pierce had 17 points and six rebounds for the Racers (15-6, 10-3 WHAC).

Women’s basketball

UNOH 69,

Lawrence Tech 62

LIMA — The host Racers used a 21-14 third-quarter run to build a nine-point lead heading into the final period.

Keundra Cox (15), Shatisha Dukes (11) and Sogona Sidibe (10) all scored in double digits and Linda Ulasi had 12 rebounds for the University of Northwestern Ohio (10-11, 8-5 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference). Sidibe also had five assists and teammate Kierra Billingsley had three steals.

Boys basketball

Kalida’s Kortokrax

receives honor

KALIDA — The National Federation of State High School Associations has named Kalida’s Richard Kortokrax as its 2016 boys basketball coach of the year.

Kortokrax retired at the end of the 2015-16 season as the winningest coach in Ohio boys basketball history with 890 victories over 56 seasons.

Hoop shoot

FINDLAY — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held the District Hoop Shoot Competition on Sunday at the University of Findlay’s Croy Gymnasium.

Six players represented B.P.O.Elks Lima Lodge No. 54.

Their placements were:

Girls ages 8 and 9: Delaney Hurst of Spencerville shot 11 of 25, tieing her for fifth.

Girls agaes 10 and 11: Alyvia Lindeman of Delphos Jefferson shot 13 of 25, placing her sixth.

Girls ages 12 and 13: Camy Muhlenkamp of Delphos St John’s was unable to attend.

Boys ages 8 and 9: Grady Smith of Spencerville shot 12 of 25, placing him fourth.

Boys ages 10 and 11: Cameron Elwer of Delphos St Johns shot 20 of 25 and 3 of 5 in a tie breaker, placing him third.

Boys ages 12 and 13: Joshua Henline of Spencerville shot 23 of 25, placing him second.

Optimist contest

LIMA — Dozens of youngsters turned out for the Shawnee Optimist Club’s annual Pass, Dribble, Shoot Contest on Sunday.

Students from Shawnee Elmwood, Shawnee Maplewood, Shawnee Middle, Elida, Bath, Spencerville and Perry schools, along with students from St. Charles and St. Gerard parochial schools, attended, according to the club.

The following children were winners in their age groups:

Girls ages 8 and 9: Champion - Addison Neth (Shawnee Maplewood); runner-up - Alaysha Smith (Elida)

Boys ages 8 and 9: Champion - Brody Altenbach (Elida); runner-up - Mason Latham (St. Charles)

Girls ages 10 and 11: Champion - Olivia Stolly (St. Charles); runner-up - Zoe Best (Shawnee Middle School)

Boys ages 10 and 11: Champion - Carson Parker (St. Charles); runner-up - Tate Bender (Shawnee Middle School)

Girls ages 12 and 13: Champion - Emily Rumbaugh (Shawnee Middle School); runner-up - Anna Wannmacher (St. Charles)

Boys ages 12 and 13: Champion - Noah Burnett (Bath Middle School); runner-up - Carson Harmon (Spencerville Middle School).

Area roundup

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

