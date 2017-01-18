Ohio Northern goes to 16-0 in women’s hoops

ADA — Ohio Northern forward Amauria Campbell isn’t known as a 3-point shooter.

But the senior certainly proved she is capable of knocking down long-range shots.

Campbell hit four 3-pointers and had a career-high 14 points to spark ONU to an 82-49 college women’s basketball victory over Heidelberg on Wednesday night at the King Horn Center.

ONU guard Britt Lauck, a Shawnee graduate, scored 14 points and had four assists and four rebounds. Lauck hit two 3-pointers.

Jenna Dirksen had 10 points with two 3-pointers for ONU. Freshman Abby Weeks had eight points off the bench.

ONU, ranked No. 9 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll and No. 11 in the nation by D3Hoops.com, is 16-0, 9-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

“We have a really strong group of upperclassmen and we have really great underclassmen who follow us,” Lauck said. “Everybody’s motivated. It makes it real easy when everybody’s goals are the same. Everybody wants to be better than we already are. … Last spring we worked out the day after the season ended. So we really knew what our goals were.”

Heidelberg is 6-10, 3-6 in the OAC.

ONU used its defense and an up-tempo running game to run past the Student Princes.

Marisa Liburdi, a 6-foot-1, senior led Heidelberg with 12 points and eight rebounds. Maddi Stiles, a freshman point guard from Wapakoneta, had seven points and two assists.

ONU went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter to take a 15-4 lead.

The Polar Bears were in charge the rest of the way.

Campbell’s first 3-pointer started the Polar Bears on their run.

Campbell, a 5-10 forward from Cincinnati Summit Country Day, came in averaging 3.5 points. She was 4 of 17 on 3-pointers prior to going 4 for 6 on threes on Wednesday.

“I noticed they were backing off of me because they were trying to cover the inside,” Campbell said. “I saw the opening and if they were doubling her (the post), I shot it. It comes within our offense and our point guard (Lauck) did a good job of looking back (and finding me).”

Added ONU coach Michele Durand said. “Amauria can make shots. I’m happy and proud of her because she’s hung in there for four years and worked super hard.”

ONU led by 16 most of the second quarter, but Heidelberg got the lead down to 12, 37-12 at the half.

ONU came out with its running game to start the third quarter and blitzed past Heidelberg.

Courtney Cramer started the 25-4 third-quarter run with a 17-footer.

Then, Lauck sank a 3-pointer.

Campbell then buried back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the key. When Amy Bullimore hit a 5-footer, ONU led 50-27 with 5:10 left in the third.

Campbell and Dirksen then hit back-to-back 3-pointers off the break and ONU’s lead ballooned to 56-29.

“I didn’t count them, honestly,” Campbell said of her four 3-pointers. “I didn’t know how many I had.”

When the 25-4 run was over, ONU led 62-29 with 3:50 left in the third.

“I think we wear people down with our depth,” Durand said. “I think they were wore out in the second half, it seemed to me.”

ONU got 38 points from its bench, with seven players getting six or more points.

Bullimore, who is averaging 12 points, got in early foul trouble and was held to two points and six rebounds.

But Campbell and 5-11 Cheyenne Raker (six points, three rebounds) picked up the slack at both ends.

Raker guarded Liburdi down low and the ONU guards made it difficult for the Heidelberg entry passes to the post.

ONU won the boards, 45-29.

ONU shot 53 percent from the field and was 9 of 18 on 3-pointers. Heidelberg shot 30 percent from the field and was 5 of 20 on 3-pointers.

ONU, which continued its unbeaten year, entered the night with a two-game lead in the OAC over Wilmington.

“I would hope we would be (16-0), but I didn’t expect us to be as good as we are so quickly,” Lauck said. “We really started to click, and we worked really well together.”

Ohio Northern’s Jenna Dirksen puts up a shoot against Heidelberg’s Maggie Davault during Wednesday night’s game at the King Horn Center in Ada. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ONU-vs-Heidelberg-RP-004.jpg Ohio Northern’s Jenna Dirksen puts up a shoot against Heidelberg’s Maggie Davault during Wednesday night’s game at the King Horn Center in Ada. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Ohio Northern’s Britt Lauck, a Shawnee graduate, shoots against Heidelberg’s Aianna Wilson, left, and Theresa Jackson during Wednesday night’s game at the King Horn Center in Ada. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ONU-vs-Heidelberg-RP-001.jpg Ohio Northern’s Britt Lauck, a Shawnee graduate, shoots against Heidelberg’s Aianna Wilson, left, and Theresa Jackson during Wednesday night’s game at the King Horn Center in Ada. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Ohio Northern’s Lindsey Black puts up a shot against Heidelberg’s Maggie Davault during Wednesday night’s game at the King Horn Center in Ada. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ONU-vs-Heidelberg-RP-005.jpg Ohio Northern’s Lindsey Black puts up a shot against Heidelberg’s Maggie Davault during Wednesday night’s game at the King Horn Center in Ada. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

By Tom Usher [email protected]

