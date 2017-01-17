State high school scores

Boys Basketball
Ada 71, Waynesfield-Goshen 68
Akr. Coventry 77, Lodi Cloverleaf 44
Akr. East 68, Youngs. East 56
Akr. Ellet 84, Akr. North 49
Akr. Firestone 79, Richfield Revere 69
Akr. Hoban 44, Hudson WRA 33
Akr. Kenmore 49, Hudson 43
Ashland 52, Bellville Clear Fork 31
Ashville Teays Valley 50, Logan 49
Avon 48, Berea-Midpark 40
Barberton 55, Twinsburg 53
Bay Village Bay 86, Lorain Clearview 60
Beachwood 76, Chesterland W. Geauga 61
Beaver Eastern 70, New Boston Glenwood 35
Belmont Union Local 62, John Marshall, W.Va. 53
Beloit W. Branch 58, Columbiana 39
Belpre 72, Crown City S. Gallia 54
Bethel-Tate 48, Batavia 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 64, Lore City Buckeye Trail 62
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 69, Youngs. Mooney 33
Bristol 67, Cortland Maplewood 54
Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Zanesville 51
Caldwell 81, Barnesville 47
Cambridge 67, Warsaw River View 33
Can. Heritage Christian 77, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 70
Canal Fulton Northwest 67, Alliance Marlington 49
Canal Winchester 69, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 67, Sugar Grove Berne Union 51
Canfield 80, Warren Harding 62
Canfield S. Range 73, McDonald 66, OT
Castalia Margaretta 77, Milan Edison 64
Centerville 52, Sidney 50
Cin. Glen Este 58, Hamilton Ross 43
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 59
Cin. Hughes 49, Cin. Withrow 47
Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Deer Park 49
Cin. La Salle 63, Cin. Colerain 44
Cin. Madeira 38, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 29
Cin. Mariemont 57, Cin. Finneytown 39
Cin. McNicholas 48, Loveland 43
Cin. NW 61, Cin. Winton Woods 54
Cin. Oak Hills 50, Cin. Elder 47
Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 40
Cin. St. Xavier 54, W. Chester Lakota W. 37
Cin. Turpin 67, Cin. Shroder 51
Cin. Wyoming 72, Reading 32
Circleville Logan Elm 65, Cols. Bexley 51
Cle. Collinwood 76, Cle. Max Hayes 63
Cle. MLK 55, Cle. E. Tech 51
Cle. VASJ 78, OVC 51
Coldwater 67, Greenville 64
Cols. Beechcroft 84, Cols. Whetstone 38
Cols. Eastmoor 63, Cols. Briggs 51
Cols. Independence 63, Cols. Africentric 48
Cols. Linden McKinley 56, Cols. Centennial 54
Cols. Northland 77, Cols. Mifflin 70
Cols. South 87, Cols. West 42
Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 24
Copley 68, Stow-Munroe Falls 59
Cornerstone Christian 78, Chardon NDCL 47
Corning Miller 58, Reedsville Eastern 46
Cuyahoga Falls 51, Kent Roosevelt 42
Cuyahoga Hts. 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 43
Day. Carroll 59, W. Carrollton 29
Day. Chaminade Julienne 69, Day. Thurgood Marshall 53
Day. Stivers 74, Spring. Kenton Ridge 59
Delaware Hayes 53, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Dover 42, Zanesville Rosecrans 41
Doylestown Chippewa 61, Atwater Waterloo 55
Dublin Scioto 56, Westerville Cent. 50
Fairborn 59, Beavercreek 49
Fairfield Christian 56, Millersport 35
Fostoria St. Wendelin 75, Sandusky St. Mary 63
Frankfort Adena 56, Hillsboro 51
Fremont St. Joseph 68, Tiffin Calvert 53
Gahanna Cols. Academy 82, Gahanna Christian 56
Gallipolis Gallia 62, Bidwell River Valley 50
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Mantua Crestwood 52
Gates Mills Gilmour 71, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62
Girard 50, Hubbard 48
Glouster Trimble 68, Wahama, W.Va. 51
Granville 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42
Greenfield McClain 42, Chillicothe Huntington 22
Grove City Christian 94, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47
Hamilton 62, Oxford Talawanda 57
Hannibal River 75, New Matamoras Frontier 54
Hanoverton United 84, Heartland Christian 44
Harrison 61, Cin. Anderson 54
Hartville Lake Center Christian 69, Mogadore 68
Heath 95, Utica 24
Hilliard Davidson 64, Grove City 51
Howard E. Knox 66, Danville 50
Huron 71, Oak Harbor 64
Ironton Rock Hill 40, Ironton St. Joseph 36
Jackson 57, Albany Alexander 48, OT
Johnstown-Monroe 37, Johnstown Northridge 35
Kinsman Badger 68, N. Bloomfield 37
Lakewood 81, N. Ridgeville 71
Lakewood St. Edward 76, Lorain 63
Latham Western 56, Franklin Furnace Green 53
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Poland Seminary 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Wilmington 35
Lima Temple Christian 60, Cory-Rawson 44
Lisbon Beaver 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 53
Lockland 82, Cin. Dohn High School 68
Louisville Aquinas 57, Alliance 44
Lowellville 44, Campbell Memorial 43
Lucas 73, Ashland Crestview 61
Lynchburg-Clay 71, Fayetteville-Perry 60
Manchester 61, Seaman N. Adams 50
Mansfield Madison 56, Lexington 53
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Celina 40
Marietta 57, Uhrichsville Claymont 54
Marion Pleasant 62, Van Buren 57
Martins Ferry 72, Bellaire 54
Marysville 55, Bellefontaine 39
Mason 69, Kings Mills Kings 43
Medina 93, Medina Highland 83
Medina Buckeye 82, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55
Mentor 107, Eastlake N. 51
Metamora Evergreen 73, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64
Miami Valley Christian Academy 44, Cin. Hillcrest 25
Miamisburg 62, Bellbrook 35
Middletown Fenwick 59, Monroe 42
Milford 53, Lebanon 43
Minford 58, Waverly 53
Mogadore Field 70, Norton 41
Mt. Vernon 57, Mansfield Sr. 43
N. Baltimore 77, Ridgeway Ridgemont 44
N. Can. Hoover 73, Can. Glenoak 52
N. Royalton 62, Parma 31
Nelsonville-York 76, Baltimore Liberty Union 73, 2OT
New Lexington 71, Athens 62
New London 40, Mansfield Christian 37
New Middletown Spring. 74, Mineral Ridge 39
New Philadelphia 47, Coshocton 30
Newark Licking Valley 53, Hebron Lakewood 33
Newton Falls 64, Columbiana Crestview 35
Northside Christian 56, Tree of Life 46
Oak Hill 65, S. Webster 44
Oberlin Firelands 56, Ashland Mapleton 51
Old Fort 67, Monroeville 44
Olmsted Falls 65, N. Olmsted 54
Orange 65, Chagrin Falls 52
Oregon Stritch 64, Millbury Lake 38
Orwell Grand Valley 62, Windham 54
Parma Normandy 61, Mayfield 49
Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 55
Peninsula Woodridge 69, Ravenna 49
Pickerington Cent. 73, Chillicothe 51
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 83, Pomeroy Meigs 75, OT
Portsmouth 55, Ironton 46
Portsmouth Clay 83, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55
Portsmouth Notre Dame 77, Portsmouth Sciotoville 59
Proctorville Fairland 79, S. Point 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 70, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41
Rootstown 43, Ravenna SE 39
Salem 65, E. Palestine 56
Sandusky Perkins 70, Clyde 43
Shadyside 78, Bridgeport 47
Sidney Fairlawn 101, Mechanicsburg 43
Sidney Lehman 65, N. Lewisburg Triad 52
Solon 96, Hunting Valley University 57
Spring. Greenon 57, Cedarville 41
Spring. Shawnee 54, Riverside Stebbins 47
Springboro 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 59
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59, Felicity-Franklin 38
St. Clairsville 67, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47
St. Marys Memorial 48, Troy 43
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 75, Bellaire St. John 42
Strasburg-Franklin 52, Malvern 48
Streetsboro 65, Akr. Springfield 62
Sugarcreek Garaway 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Fremont Ross 45
Tol. St. Francis 81, Holland Springfield 46
Tol. Waite 72, Monroe, Mich. 62
Toronto 76, Richmond Edison 56
Uniontown Lake 67, Green 50
Vermilion 59, Port Clinton 34
Vincent Warren 67, Parkersburg, W.Va. 59
W. Jefferson 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 48
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 41, E. Can. 39
W. Liberty-Salem 55, DeGraff Riverside 35
Wapakoneta 69, New Knoxville 39
Warren Champion 81, Niles McKinley 79
Warren Howland 68, Youngs. Liberty 56
Washington C.H. 77, Circleville 59
Waterford 68, Racine Southern 53
Wauseon 51, Maumee 35
Wellston 65, Ohio Valley Christian 53
Westerville N. 61, Whitehall-Yearling 49
Westlake 47, Amherst Steele 46
Wickliffe 59, Perry 58
Williamsport Westfall 49, London Madison Plains 48
Willoughby S. 56, Bedford 43
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44
Wooster 85, Millersburg W. Holmes 64
Wooster Triway 75, Apple Creek Waynedale 63
Youngs. Boardman 59, Louisville 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
New Riegel vs. Kansas Lakota, ppd.
Girls Basketball
Ada 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 29
Amanda-Clearcreek 52, Ashville Teays Valley 40
Anna 49, Maria Stein Marion Local 47
Ansonia 62, Newton Local 54
Archbold 64, Stryker 34
Bellevue 87, Tiffin Columbian 51
Bluffton 65, Van Buren 35
Bowling Green 54, Tontogany Otsego 47
Bryan 56, Sylvania Southview 23
Bucyrus Wynford 49, Morral Ridgedale 48, OT
Caledonia River Valley 68, Galion Northmor 39
Carlisle 69, Day. Belmont 16
Chillicothe Huntington 78, Frankfort Adena 45
Chillicothe Unioto 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47
Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Williamsport Westfall 37
Cin. Country Day 49, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 29
Cin. McAuley 69, Cin. Winton Woods 5
Cin. Oak Hills 44, Cin. Mercy 38
Cin. Purcell Marian 70, Cin. N. College Hill 53
Cin. Shroder 49, Cin. Aiken 37
Cin. Taft 38, Cin. Woodward 28
Circleville 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Circleville Logan Elm 47, Bloom-Carroll 31
Cle. Glenville 77, Cle. Lincoln W. 34
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 72, Warrensville Hts. 43
Cle. Max Hayes 39, Cle. Collinwood 27
Cle. MLK 55, Cle. E. Tech 51
Coldwater 58, Convoy Crestview 41
Collins Western Reserve 50, Milan Edison 30
Cols. Africentric 63, Cols. Independence 31
Cols. Beechcroft 50, Cols. Whetstone 30
Cols. Bexley 53, Whitehall-Yearling 30
Cols. Centennial 57, Cols. Linden McKinley 40
Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. Briggs 20
Cols. Hartley 55, Hilliard Bradley 46
Cols. Northland 79, Cols. Mifflin 34
Cols. South 38, Cols. West 19
Cols. Watterson 63, New Albany 31
Cols. Wellington 46, Sugar Grove Berne Union 36
Defiance Ayersville 50, Edon 28
Delaware Buckeye Valley 46, Westerville Cent. 35
Delaware Hayes 57, Groveport Madison Christian 20
Dola Hardin Northern 61, Monclova Christian 13
Doylestown Chippewa 47, West Salem Northwestern High School 42
Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Pickerington N. 40
Dublin Jerome 50, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 32
Fostoria 50, Port Clinton 38
Ft. Recovery 51, S. Adams, Ind. 31
Genoa Area 57, Tiffin Calvert 17
Germantown Valley View 53, W. Carrollton 35
Granville Christian 60, Cols. School for Girls 27
Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 22
Grove City 70, Hilliard Davidson 56
Hamler Patrick Henry 57, Bloomdale Elmwood 43
Hicksville 67, Gorham Fayette 27
Kalida 46, Defiance Tinora 41
Kidron Cent. Christian 58, Crestline 27
Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 34, St. Rita School for the Deaf 8
Lakeside Danbury 60, Elyria Open Door 20
Lancaster Fairfield Union 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 11
Liberty Center 48, Montpelier 27
Lima Sr. 71, Elida 60
Lisbon Beaver 67, Wellsville 23
Loudonville 58, Creston Norwayne 36
Mansfield St. Peter’s 63, Plymouth 36
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60, Marion Elgin 47
Miller City 48, McComb 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 29, Sycamore Mohawk 26, OT
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Attica Seneca E. 48
Norwalk 67, Sandusky 31
Ontario 61, Galion 29
Oregon Clay 53, Perrysburg 45
Ottoville 65, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Parma 56, Beachwood 47
Pemberville Eastwood 58, Northwood 37
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 49, Brookville 23
Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Hilliard Darby 61
Powell Village Academy 41, Gahanna Christian 18
S. Charleston SE 65, Bradford 34
Shelby 44, Willard 36
Sherwood Fairview 47, W. Unity Hilltop 25
Southeastern 60, Piketon 28
Sparta Highland 33, Bellville Clear Fork 25
Springboro 59, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 31
St. Marys Memorial 64, New Bremen 60
Swanton 52, Pettisville 42
Thomas Worthington 67, Lancaster 43
Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Sylvania Northview 44
Tree of Life 43, Northside Christian 28
Union City, Ind. 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 28
Upper Sandusky 39, Carey 34
Ursuline Academy 51, Morrow Little Miami 34
Utica 62, Fredericktown 33
Van Wert 60, Paulding 29
Van Wert Lincolnview 39, Antwerp 31
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 75, Franklin Middletown Christian 71
Wellston 50, OVC 17
Westerville N. 46, Gahanna Lincoln 41
Worthington Christian 64, Cols. Grandview Hts. 47
Xenia 45, Greenville 39