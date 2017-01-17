Lima Senior tops Elida in girls basketball

ELIDA — At times, it looked like Lima Senior had more than five girls on the basketball court.

Lima Senior’s tenacious defensive pressure forced Elida into 13 first-quarter turnovers, and set the tone for a 71-60 victory over Elida in girls nonconference basketball action at the Elida Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

For the game, Elida turned the ball over 33 times.

“That’s what we do,” Lima Senior coach Vince Halliday said. “That’s what we are. We forced 33 turnovers, and 24 of those were steals. So, not only were we turning them over, but we were getting a lot of what I call pick sixes, where we get it and go in for a layup. Now, we weren’t necessarily scoring on all of them, but we were getting to the foul line and getting scoring opportunities.”

Kierre James led Lima Senior (6-8) with 24 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Talor Washington scored 17 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line. Destiny McDonald added 11 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Spartans.

Shyah Wheeler led Elida (4-7) with 24 points, including 6-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe. Wheeler also pulled down nine boards and had three blocks. Lauren Alexander scored nine points, all in the second half. Point-guard Cienna Kuhn added eight points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Despite committing 23 turnovers in the first half, Elida trailed 31-21 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs found themselves down by as many as 18 points.

However, behind the hot shooting of Wheeler, Elida cut the deficit to 52-43 by the third stop.

Then, less than three minutes into the fourth quarter, Elida got within 3, 56-53, on two free throws by Alexander.

However, James took it over down the stretch, getting to the free throw line often and putting the game away. In the final stanza, James was 8-of-10 from the free throw line. The Spartans were 10-of-12 from the stripe in the final eight minutes of action.

“We talked at halftime, that we’re 4-for-14 at the foul line,” Halliday said. “Kierre (James) went 8-for-12 in the second half. Talor (Washington) was 5-for-5 in the game. The biggest thing is that we kept playing hard. We’re up 18 at one point in the third quarter. I think they (Elida) went on like an 8-0 run to finish the quarter. They got it down to three at one point. Boy, you can fold. You can lay down. But we didn’t. We knocked down free throws down the stretch and we got an 11-point win.”

For the game, Elida was 13-of-22 from the free throw line. Lima Senior was 16-of-30 from the charity stripe.

For the game, Elida shot 35 percent from the field. Lima Senior shot 40 percent from the floor.

In the first meeting between these two teams, in the Vicki Mauk Classic title game (Dec. 30), Lima Senior staved off several runs by Elida and slipped out with a hard-fought 58-51 victory.

“Obviously, that’s Lima Senior’s bread and butter (to force turnovers),” Elida coach Chrissy Billiter said. “But, after the nice, polite talk I gave to them at halftime, for them to come out in the third quarter and outscore them by one (22-21), and to only have 10 turnovers in the second half is good. A year ago, that would have turned into a 27-point loss.”

Added Halliday, “Our girls hung in there. (In the) second half, we got into some foul trouble. We had a couple kids foul out. They (Elida) got 13 points from the foul line in the second half. It kind of felt like, every trip down, we were fouling. But, we hung in there and we got it done. I’m super proud of our girls.”

