Wapak’s defense overwhelms Rangers

NEW KNOXVILLE — Throughout the first half of the season, Wapakoneta has had its fair share of defensive lulls, particularly in the final two periods, that has made it difficult to close the doors on teams.

However, against New Knoxville, the Redskins second half defensive lapse were nonexistent and Wapakoneta recorded a 69-39 victory in a battle of Auglaize County squads.

The Redskins, riding a nine-game win streak, improve to 12-1. New Knoxville falls to 4-7.

Redskin head coach Doug Davis said he was happy to see his team produce the same intensity all four quarters of play and it was discussed at halftime.

“We did stress that to come out and actually we wanted to pick up our defensive pressure in the second half and I thought we did a really good job of doing that,” Davis said. “I thought we had a lot better defensive intensity.”

Ranger head coach Josh Lisi said this was going to be tough test for his team.

“We just got an hurry, got out of character, and had a lot of turnovers which cost us in the long run,” Lisi said. “Any time we would get three stops in a row we would turn the ball over three times. It wasn’t our night.”

Defense, which has been the Redskins’ staple for success this year, was again in full force from the opening buzzer, after Wapakoneta limited New Knoxville to just six points and to take an 18-6 lead after the first eight minutes.

The Rangers’ lone run would occur early in the second period when New Knoxville opened the second stanza with a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 20-16 with a little more than four minutes remaining in the first half.

But that is as close as the Rangers would get as Wapakoneta, thanks to a couple of steals and turnovers, closed out the second quarter on a 12-5 run to take a 32-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

More of that smothering Redskin defense greeted New Knoxville at the onset of the third period to force turnovers and steals, and when Nick Schoonover and Nate Schroer swished back-to-back 3-pointers, Wapakoneta owned a comfortable, 43-25 lead with 4:08 left in the third period.

In the game, the Redskins, who held the Rangers to 10 points or less in three of the four quarters, recorded seven steals and five blocked shots. For the game, New Knoxville had 16 turnovers. A number of those steals and blocks led to easy transition buckets for Wapakoneta.

“I thought we created some things with our defense,” Davis said. “And we haven’t been doing that especially in the second half of previous games.”

This marks the third time this year, Wapakoneta has limited an opponent to 39 points or less.

Davis added that on offense, the Redskins did a great job of penetrating and either going up strong or kicking it out to the open man.

“Our defense needs to get us going and create some offense and today it did,” Davis said.

Offensively, the selfless Redskins shared the wealth when it came to points. Nine different Redskins scored points with Gage Schenk leading the way with 14 points. Mark Burton, who had six rebounds, and Kyle Huffman, who had three blocked shots, each scored 10, respectively.

Rangers’ Jonah Lageman scored 14 points and Nathan Tinnerman added 12. Tinnerman also grabbed seven rebounds.

“I was proud of our effort we just didn’t use our heads tonight,” Lisi said.

