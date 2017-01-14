Posted on by

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 13

Boys Basketball

Akr. Coventry 68, Norton 61

Akr. Hoban 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 47

Albany Alexander 45, Nelsonville-York 39

Alliance 72, Alliance Marlington 58

Andover Pymatuning Valley 72, Kinsman Badger 57

Ansonia 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 41

Arcanum 69, Newton Local 47

Arlington 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49

Ashtabula Edgewood 63, Jefferson Area 52

Athens 72, Wellston 30

Atwater Waterloo 60, Rootstown 51

Avon 66, Amherst Steele 48

Avon Lake 56, Olmsted Falls 44

Barberton 51, Medina Highland 48

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, N. Baltimore 50

Batavia 49, Norwood 45

Batavia Clermont NE 65, Felicity-Franklin 62

Bay Village Bay 91, Parma 62

Beachwood 59, Chagrin Falls 45

Beaver Eastern 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42

Bellaire 65, Barnesville 47

Bellefontaine 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 30

Bellville Clear Fork 68, Millersburg W. Holmes 63

Belmont Union Local 54, St. Clairsville 50

Berea-Midpark 50, N. Olmsted 44

Berlin Hiland 53, E. Can. 30

Bethel-Tate 45, Williamsburg 39

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Caldwell 40

Bloomdale Elmwood 73, Fostoria 47

Bluffton 51, Van Wert Lincolnview 40

Bradford 37, Union City Mississinawa Valley 27

Brookfield 65, Youngs. Liberty 44

Brookville 54, Franklin 47

Brunswick 56, Shaker Hts. 45

Byesville Meadowbrook 76, Warsaw River View 30

Can. McKinley 66, Can. Glenoak 61

Can. South 69, Beloit W. Branch 50

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Millersport 42

Canfield S. Range 84, E. Palestine 43

Cardington-Lincoln 61, Marion Elgin 53

Carlisle 62, New Lebanon Dixie 45

Castalia Margaretta 64, Port Clinton 50

Centerville 62, Miamisburg 45

Chagrin Falls Kenston 82, Chardon 78

Chesapeake 42, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Painesville Harvey 45

Chillicothe 54, Wilmington 53

Chillicothe Huntington 51, Williamsport Westfall 43

Chillicothe Unioto 52, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38

Cin. Anderson 57, Cin. Turpin 55

Cin. Christian 101, Hamilton New Miami 42

Cin. Country Day 55, Lockland 45

Cin. Deer Park 43, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 38

Cin. Elder 56, Cin. St. Xavier 48

Cin. Glen Este 40, Loveland 37

Cin. Hughes 88, Cin. Shroder 60

Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Indian Hill 33

Cin. Mariemont 47, Reading 39

Cin. Moeller 49, Cin. La Salle 39

Cin. Mt. Healthy 39, Trenton Edgewood 33

Cin. N. College Hill 66, Cin. Seven Hills 36

Cin. NW 64, Harrison 38

Cin. Oak Hills 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 29

Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Sycamore 47

Cin. Purcell Marian 50, Cin. McNicholas 43, OT

Cin. Taft 96, Cin. Western Hills 57

Cin. Walnut Hills 48, Kings Mills Kings 40

Cin. Woodward 61, Cin. Aiken 56

Cin. Wyoming 86, Cin. Finneytown 52

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 45

Clayton Northmont 51, Beavercreek 44

Cle. Benedictine 78, Chardon NDCL 56

Cle. Cent. Cath. 85, Garfield Hts. Trinity 35

Cle. Collinwood 82, Cle. John Marshall 81

Cle. Glenville 76, Cle. JFK 50

Cle. Lincoln W. 68, Cle. Max Hayes 45

Cle. MLK 66, Cle. Whitney Young 20

Cle. St. Ignatius 90, Lakewood St. Edward 80

Coldwater 59, Rockford Parkway 52

Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. Walnut Ridge 63

Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Linden McKinley 47

Cols. Briggs 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 51

Cols. Centennial 83, Cols. International 29

Cols. DeSales 41, Cols. Ready 30

Cols. Independence 53, Cols. West 46

Cols. Mifflin 69, Cols. Whetstone 49

Cols. Northland 87, Cols. East 52

Cols. South 63, Cols. Eastmoor 48

Cols. St. Charles 42, Cols. Hartley 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Marysville 22

Cols. Watterson 66, Westerville N. 65

Columbia Station Columbia 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 50

Convoy Crestview 40, Delphos Jefferson 39

Copley 86, Kent Roosevelt 57

Corning Miller 76, Crown City S. Gallia 58

Cortland Maplewood 93, Heartland Christian 25

Coshocton 50, Cambridge 36

Covington 43, Casstown Miami E. 33

Crestline 59, Kansas Lakota 58

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45, Navarre Fairless 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Parma Padua 49

Dalton 69, Apple Creek Waynedale 45

Day. Chaminade Julienne 55, Day. Carroll 53, OT

Day. Christian 66, Yellow Springs 33

Day. Northridge 57, Middletown Madison Senior 51

Day. Oakwood 50, Bellbrook 35

Defiance 49, Lima Bath 40

Delaware Christian 83, Northside Christian 50

Delphos St. John’s 70, New Knoxville 43

Dover 55, Zanesville 48

Dublin Coffman 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52

Dublin Jerome 53, Dublin Scioto 32

E. Cle. Shaw 54, Bedford 52

E. Liverpool 74, Brooke, W.Va. 56

Elmore Woodmore 53, Rossford 50

Elyria 83, Solon 74

Elyria Cath. 95, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 44

Fairborn 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 45

Fairview 66, Brooklyn 49

Fayetteville-Perry 59, Seaman N. Adams 55, 3OT

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Vanlue 36

Frankfort Adena 55, Southeastern 48

Fremont Ross 63, Oregon Clay 51

Fremont St. Joseph 60, New Riegel 49

Ft. Recovery 56, New Bremen 38

Gahanna Christian 75, Tree of Life 58

Gahanna Lincoln 68, Lancaster 38

Gates Mills Hawken 54, Independence 37

Genoa Area 56, Millbury Lake 37

Georgetown 57, Blanchester 55

Gibsonburg 62, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 43

Girard 58, Campbell Memorial 42

Glouster Trimble 71, Stewart Federal Hocking 35

Goshen 74, New Richmond 64

Greenville 66, W. Carrollton 54

Greenwich S. Cent. 80, Ashland Crestview 49

Grove City Christian 70, Fairfield Christian 65

Hamilton 74, Middletown 72, 2OT

Hamilton Ross 64, Oxford Talawanda 60, OT

Hartville Lake Center Christian 65, Ravenna SE 50

Hilliard Bradley 64, Hilliard Darby 47

Hilliard Davidson 65, Galloway Westland 32

Hillsboro 54, Greenfield McClain 52

Holland Springfield 69, Napoleon 67

Hudson WRA 45, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 5

Huron 54, Sandusky Perkins 46

Jamestown Greeneview 66, W. Liberty-Salem 42

Jeromesville Hillsdale 71, Doylestown Chippewa 52

Kalida 46, Ft. Jennings 42

Kettering Alter 47, Middletown Fenwick 41

Kidron Cent. Christian 51, Loudonville 48

Kirtland 76, Fairport Harbor Harding 66

LaGrange Keystone 42, Medina Buckeye 31

Lakewood 53, Grafton Midview 52

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Sugar Grove Berne Union 43

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 55

Lexington 58, Mansfield Sr. 48

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Fairfield 45

Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Columbus Grove 53

Lima Perry 96, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Lima Temple Christian 64, Dola Hardin Northern 35

Lisbon Beaver 70, Rayland Buckeye 64

Lisbon David Anderson 51, Columbiana 38

Logan 56, Jackson 37

Lorain 86, Warrensville Hts. 65

Lore City Buckeye Trail 83, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67

Louisville 63, Carrollton 59

Louisville Aquinas 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 33

Lowellville 74, Mineral Ridge 58

Lucas 49, Mansfield Christian 41

Lynchburg-Clay 78, W. Union 56

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Eastlake N. 40

Madison 82, Mayfield 46

Magnolia Sandy Valley 77, Newcomerstown 56

Malvern 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46

Manchester 63, Orrville 51

Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Danville 51

Maple Hts. 84, Cle. Hts. 70

Marion Harding 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43

Marion Pleasant 43, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40

Martins Ferry 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38

Mason 85, Cin. Colerain 50

Massillon Jackson 50, Uniontown Lake 44

Maumee 47, Bowling Green 36

McArthur Vinton County 64, Pomeroy Meigs 56

McComb 53, Arcadia 45

McConnelsville Morgan 60, Crooksville 43

McDonald 87, Berlin Center Western Reserve 80, OT

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Ridgeway Ridgemont 43

Mentor 89, Medina 67

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 66, Conneaut 45

Miami Valley Christian Academy 45, Cin. Riverview East 32

Milford 53, Cin. Withrow 42

Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Cedarville 44

Miller City 61, Continental 50

Milton-Union 54, Waynesville 53

Minerva 59, Salem 49

Minford 70, Lucasville Valley 65, OT

Mogadore 52, Garrettsville Garfield 51

Mogadore Field 53, Ravenna 46

Monroe 49, Camden Preble Shawnee 44

Mt. Gilead 67, Fredericktown 54

Mt. Vernon 60, Mansfield Madison 53

N. Can. Hoover 72, Green 55

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 66, Elyria Open Door 54

N. Royalton 66, Cuyahoga Falls 50

New Albany 54, Canal Winchester 40

New Boston Glenwood 56, Franklin Furnace Green 53

New Concord John Glenn 45, Dresden Tri-Valley 40

New London 59, Ashland Mapleton 42

New Madison Tri-Village 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42

New Middletown Spring. 74, Columbiana Crestview 35

New Philadelphia 60, Marietta 48

Newark 79, Groveport-Madison 51

Newton Falls 64, Warren Champion 62

Niles McKinley 50, Cortland Lakeview 48

Norwalk St. Paul 56, Collins Western Reserve 50

Oak Harbor 53, Milan Edison 45

Oak Hill 57, Portsmouth W. 45

Oberlin 67, Lorain Clearview 54

Oberlin Firelands 60, Sullivan Black River 45

Ontario 68, Norwalk 26

Orange 63, Perry 36

Oregon Stritch 87, Northwood 42

Orwell Grand Valley 66, Vienna Mathews 31

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Celina 53

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Leipsic 43

Parma Hts. Holy Name 62, Parma Normandy 45

Patriot Preparatory Academy 81, Powell Village Academy 21

Paulding 59, Harrod Allen E. 55

Peebles 62, Sardinia Eastern Brown 50

Pemberville Eastwood 54, Tontogany Otsego 32

Peninsula Woodridge 75, Akr. Springfield 52

Philo 55, New Lexington 52

Pickerington Cent. 83, Grove City 49

Pickerington N. 48, Reynoldsburg 46

Piketon 79, Bainbridge Paint Valley 52

Pioneer N. Central 88, Waldron, Mich. 26

Pioneer N. Central 80, Waldron, Ind. 54

Plymouth 61, Monroeville 39

Poland Seminary 54, Ashtabula Lakeside 42

Portsmouth 81, Ironton Rock Hill 41

Portsmouth Clay 69, Latham Western 60

Portsmouth Sciotoville 88, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68

Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, Westerville Cent. 44

Proctorville Fairland 75, Gallipolis Gallia 48

Racine Southern 53, Reedsville Eastern 37

Richfield Revere 51, Tallmadge 49

Richmond Hts. 44, Cuyahoga Hts. 41

Richwood N. Union 73, Caledonia River Valley 52

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 39

Rittman 71, Smithville 55

Riverside Stebbins 63, Troy 57

Rocky River 55, Gates Mills Gilmour 52

Russia 43, Houston 33

S. Point 57, Ironton 51

Sandusky 70, Tiffin Columbian 57

Sandusky St. Mary 68, Old Fort 65

Sebring McKinley 88, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 61

Shelby 62, Bellevue 44

Sidney Fairlawn 52, Botkins 39

Sidney Lehman 54, DeGraff Riverside 48

Southington Chalker 81, N. Bloomfield 12

Sparta Highland 79, Galion Northmor 58

Spencerville 74, Ada 42

Spring. NE 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 56

Spring. NW 77, Lewistown Indian Lake 71

Spring. Shawnee 59, Spring. Greenon 39

Springfield 67, Huber Hts. Wayne 55

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Hamilton Badin 45

St. Henry 58, Minster 39

St. Marys Memorial 63, Kenton 54

St. Paris Graham 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 38

Steubenville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39

Streetsboro 55, Lodi Cloverleaf 30

Strongsville 75, Euclid 64

Struthers 67, Hubbard 55

Sunbury Big Walnut 40, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39

Sylvania Southview 55, Perrysburg 36

Thornville Sheridan 74, Zanesville Maysville 49

Tiffin Calvert 68, Fostoria St. Wendelin 46

Tipp City Bethel 58, New Paris National Trail 53

Tol. St. Francis 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 59

Tol. St. John’s 57, Findlay 47

Tol. Whitmer 63, Lima Sr. 54

Toronto 73, Oak Glen, W.Va. 59

Trotwood-Madison 72, Vandalia Butler 51

Troy Christian 62, Franklin Middletown Christian 37

Twinsburg 56, Macedonia Nordonia 49

Urbana 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 29

Van Buren 67, Cory-Rawson 39

Van Wert 67, Lima Shawnee 64, OT

Vermilion 71, Clyde 59

Versailles 56, Maria Stein Marion Local 41

Wadsworth 54, Hudson 42

Wapakoneta 48, Elida 41

Warren Harding 54, Youngs. Boardman 43

Warren Howland 65, Canfield 54

Waterford 80, Belpre 52

Wellsville 73, Salineville Southern 39

West Salem Northwestern High School 48, Creston Norwayne 46

Westlake 49, N. Ridgeville 36

Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 46

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Sylvania Northview 51

Wickliffe 67, Geneva 55

Willoughby S. 59, Painesville Riverside 35

Windham 60, Newbury 45

Wooster 75, Ashland 41

Worthington Kilbourne 40, Thomas Worthington 39

Xenia 77, Piqua 75

Youngs. East 70, Austintown Fitch 68

Zanesville Rosecrans 62, Uhrichsville Claymont 48

Zanesville W. Muskingum 60, Hebron Lakewood 43

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Massillon Tuslaw 47

Burger King Classic

Paul VI, Va. 72, Cle. VASJ 59

Erie Cathedral Prep Classic

Westerville S. 82, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 54

Flyin’ To The Hoop Tournament

Kettering Fairmont 60, Sidney 51

MLK Classic

Akr. Buchtel 78, Akr. Ellet 65

Akr. Garfield 82, Akr. East 79

Akr. Kenmore 78, Akr. North 55

St. Mary’s Tournament

Consolation

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Wirt County, W.Va. 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Washington C.H. vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd. to Jan 31.

Girls Basketball

Akr. Elms 55, Elyria Open Door 37

Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Circleville 31

Antwerp 32, Defiance Ayersville 30

Archbold 58, Swanton 48

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 13

Attica Seneca E. 60, Morral Ridgedale 46

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Bloom-Carroll 43

Bowling Green 43, Maumee 34

Bryan 52, Metamora Evergreen 48

Bucyrus 43, Bucyrus Wynford 39, OT

Canal Winchester 62, New Albany 52

Carey 54, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41

Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. Western Hills 33

Cle. Hay 52, Cle. E. Tech 50

Cle. JFK 30, Cle. Glenville 26

Cle. Lincoln W. 83, Cle. Max Hayes 43

Cle. MLK 42, Cle. Whitney Young 30

Cols. Africentric 79, Cols. Walnut Ridge 33

Cols. Beechcroft 71, Cols. Linden McKinley 69

Cols. Bexley 39, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

Cols. Briggs 44, Cols. Marion-Franklin 15

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. International 28

Cols. Eastmoor 50, Cols. South 47

Cols. Independence 59, Cols. West 11

Cols. Mifflin 62, Cols. Whetstone 32

Cols. Northland 92, Cols. East 6

Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Marysville 37

Delta 49, Wauseon 46

Dublin Coffman 106, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27

Dublin Jerome 44, Dublin Scioto 26

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Lancaster 37

Granville 52, Newark Licking Valley 23

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Edgerton 12

Heath 56, Johnstown Northridge 27

Hebron Lakewood 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Hicksville 54, Defiance Tinora 49

Hilliard Bradley 40, Hilliard Darby 36

Hilliard Davidson 55, Galloway Westland 26

Holgate 49, Sherwood Fairview 41

Holland Springfield 43, Napoleon 40

Johnstown-Monroe 38, Newark Cath. 37

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville Logan Elm 37

Liberty Center 49, Hamler Patrick Henry 44

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Sycamore Mohawk 21

Newark 72, Groveport-Madison 21

Perrysburg 68, Sylvania Southview 44

Pettisville 40, Gorham Fayette 39

Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City 36

Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Westerville Cent. 32

Powell Village Academy 36, Cols. School for Girls 33

Shaker Hts. Laurel 59, Beachwood 40

Stryker 42, Montpelier 15

Sunbury Big Walnut 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 18

Thomas Worthington 43, Worthington Kilbourne 33

Tol. Start 56, Tol. Scott 24

W. Jefferson 39, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37

W. Unity Hilltop 35, Edon 34, OT

Whitehall-Yearling 32, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Sylvania Northview 51

Worthington Christian 61, London 54

