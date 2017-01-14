Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 13

Boys Basketball
Akr. Coventry 68, Norton 61
Akr. Hoban 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 47
Albany Alexander 45, Nelsonville-York 39
Alliance 72, Alliance Marlington 58
Andover Pymatuning Valley 72, Kinsman Badger 57
Ansonia 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 41
Arcanum 69, Newton Local 47
Arlington 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49
Ashtabula Edgewood 63, Jefferson Area 52
Athens 72, Wellston 30
Atwater Waterloo 60, Rootstown 51
Avon 66, Amherst Steele 48
Avon Lake 56, Olmsted Falls 44
Barberton 51, Medina Highland 48
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, N. Baltimore 50
Batavia 49, Norwood 45
Batavia Clermont NE 65, Felicity-Franklin 62
Bay Village Bay 91, Parma 62
Beachwood 59, Chagrin Falls 45
Beaver Eastern 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42
Bellaire 65, Barnesville 47
Bellefontaine 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 30
Bellville Clear Fork 68, Millersburg W. Holmes 63
Belmont Union Local 54, St. Clairsville 50
Berea-Midpark 50, N. Olmsted 44
Berlin Hiland 53, E. Can. 30
Bethel-Tate 45, Williamsburg 39
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Caldwell 40
Bloomdale Elmwood 73, Fostoria 47
Bluffton 51, Van Wert Lincolnview 40
Bradford 37, Union City Mississinawa Valley 27
Brookfield 65, Youngs. Liberty 44
Brookville 54, Franklin 47
Brunswick 56, Shaker Hts. 45
Byesville Meadowbrook 76, Warsaw River View 30
Can. McKinley 66, Can. Glenoak 61
Can. South 69, Beloit W. Branch 50
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Millersport 42
Canfield S. Range 84, E. Palestine 43
Cardington-Lincoln 61, Marion Elgin 53
Carlisle 62, New Lebanon Dixie 45
Castalia Margaretta 64, Port Clinton 50
Centerville 62, Miamisburg 45
Chagrin Falls Kenston 82, Chardon 78
Chesapeake 42, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 37
Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Painesville Harvey 45
Chillicothe 54, Wilmington 53
Chillicothe Huntington 51, Williamsport Westfall 43
Chillicothe Unioto 52, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38
Cin. Anderson 57, Cin. Turpin 55
Cin. Christian 101, Hamilton New Miami 42
Cin. Country Day 55, Lockland 45
Cin. Deer Park 43, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 38
Cin. Elder 56, Cin. St. Xavier 48
Cin. Glen Este 40, Loveland 37
Cin. Hughes 88, Cin. Shroder 60
Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Indian Hill 33
Cin. Mariemont 47, Reading 39
Cin. Moeller 49, Cin. La Salle 39
Cin. Mt. Healthy 39, Trenton Edgewood 33
Cin. N. College Hill 66, Cin. Seven Hills 36
Cin. NW 64, Harrison 38
Cin. Oak Hills 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 29
Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Sycamore 47
Cin. Purcell Marian 50, Cin. McNicholas 43, OT
Cin. Taft 96, Cin. Western Hills 57
Cin. Walnut Hills 48, Kings Mills Kings 40
Cin. Woodward 61, Cin. Aiken 56
Cin. Wyoming 86, Cin. Finneytown 52
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 45
Clayton Northmont 51, Beavercreek 44
Cle. Benedictine 78, Chardon NDCL 56
Cle. Cent. Cath. 85, Garfield Hts. Trinity 35
Cle. Collinwood 82, Cle. John Marshall 81
Cle. Glenville 76, Cle. JFK 50
Cle. Lincoln W. 68, Cle. Max Hayes 45
Cle. MLK 66, Cle. Whitney Young 20
Cle. St. Ignatius 90, Lakewood St. Edward 80
Coldwater 59, Rockford Parkway 52
Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. Walnut Ridge 63
Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Linden McKinley 47
Cols. Briggs 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 51
Cols. Centennial 83, Cols. International 29
Cols. DeSales 41, Cols. Ready 30
Cols. Independence 53, Cols. West 46
Cols. Mifflin 69, Cols. Whetstone 49
Cols. Northland 87, Cols. East 52
Cols. South 63, Cols. Eastmoor 48
Cols. St. Charles 42, Cols. Hartley 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Marysville 22
Cols. Watterson 66, Westerville N. 65
Columbia Station Columbia 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 50
Convoy Crestview 40, Delphos Jefferson 39
Copley 86, Kent Roosevelt 57
Corning Miller 76, Crown City S. Gallia 58
Cortland Maplewood 93, Heartland Christian 25
Coshocton 50, Cambridge 36
Covington 43, Casstown Miami E. 33
Crestline 59, Kansas Lakota 58
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45, Navarre Fairless 35
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Parma Padua 49
Dalton 69, Apple Creek Waynedale 45
Day. Chaminade Julienne 55, Day. Carroll 53, OT
Day. Christian 66, Yellow Springs 33
Day. Northridge 57, Middletown Madison Senior 51
Day. Oakwood 50, Bellbrook 35
Defiance 49, Lima Bath 40
Delaware Christian 83, Northside Christian 50
Delphos St. John’s 70, New Knoxville 43
Dover 55, Zanesville 48
Dublin Coffman 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52
Dublin Jerome 53, Dublin Scioto 32
E. Cle. Shaw 54, Bedford 52
E. Liverpool 74, Brooke, W.Va. 56
Elmore Woodmore 53, Rossford 50
Elyria 83, Solon 74
Elyria Cath. 95, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 44
Fairborn 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 45
Fairview 66, Brooklyn 49
Fayetteville-Perry 59, Seaman N. Adams 55, 3OT
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Vanlue 36
Frankfort Adena 55, Southeastern 48
Fremont Ross 63, Oregon Clay 51
Fremont St. Joseph 60, New Riegel 49
Ft. Recovery 56, New Bremen 38
Gahanna Christian 75, Tree of Life 58
Gahanna Lincoln 68, Lancaster 38
Gates Mills Hawken 54, Independence 37
Genoa Area 56, Millbury Lake 37
Georgetown 57, Blanchester 55
Gibsonburg 62, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 43
Girard 58, Campbell Memorial 42
Glouster Trimble 71, Stewart Federal Hocking 35
Goshen 74, New Richmond 64
Greenville 66, W. Carrollton 54
Greenwich S. Cent. 80, Ashland Crestview 49
Grove City Christian 70, Fairfield Christian 65
Hamilton 74, Middletown 72, 2OT
Hamilton Ross 64, Oxford Talawanda 60, OT
Hartville Lake Center Christian 65, Ravenna SE 50
Hilliard Bradley 64, Hilliard Darby 47
Hilliard Davidson 65, Galloway Westland 32
Hillsboro 54, Greenfield McClain 52
Holland Springfield 69, Napoleon 67
Hudson WRA 45, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 5
Huron 54, Sandusky Perkins 46
Jamestown Greeneview 66, W. Liberty-Salem 42
Jeromesville Hillsdale 71, Doylestown Chippewa 52
Kalida 46, Ft. Jennings 42
Kettering Alter 47, Middletown Fenwick 41
Kidron Cent. Christian 51, Loudonville 48
Kirtland 76, Fairport Harbor Harding 66
LaGrange Keystone 42, Medina Buckeye 31
Lakewood 53, Grafton Midview 52
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Sugar Grove Berne Union 43
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 55
Lexington 58, Mansfield Sr. 48
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Fairfield 45
Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Columbus Grove 53
Lima Perry 96, Waynesfield-Goshen 40
Lima Temple Christian 64, Dola Hardin Northern 35
Lisbon Beaver 70, Rayland Buckeye 64
Lisbon David Anderson 51, Columbiana 38
Logan 56, Jackson 37
Lorain 86, Warrensville Hts. 65
Lore City Buckeye Trail 83, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67
Louisville 63, Carrollton 59
Louisville Aquinas 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 33
Lowellville 74, Mineral Ridge 58
Lucas 49, Mansfield Christian 41
Lynchburg-Clay 78, W. Union 56
Lyndhurst Brush 71, Eastlake N. 40
Madison 82, Mayfield 46
Magnolia Sandy Valley 77, Newcomerstown 56
Malvern 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46
Manchester 63, Orrville 51
Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Danville 51
Maple Hts. 84, Cle. Hts. 70
Marion Harding 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43
Marion Pleasant 43, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40
Martins Ferry 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38
Mason 85, Cin. Colerain 50
Massillon Jackson 50, Uniontown Lake 44
Maumee 47, Bowling Green 36
McArthur Vinton County 64, Pomeroy Meigs 56
McComb 53, Arcadia 45
McConnelsville Morgan 60, Crooksville 43
McDonald 87, Berlin Center Western Reserve 80, OT
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Ridgeway Ridgemont 43
Mentor 89, Medina 67
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 66, Conneaut 45
Miami Valley Christian Academy 45, Cin. Riverview East 32
Milford 53, Cin. Withrow 42
Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Cedarville 44
Miller City 61, Continental 50
Milton-Union 54, Waynesville 53
Minerva 59, Salem 49
Minford 70, Lucasville Valley 65, OT
Mogadore 52, Garrettsville Garfield 51
Mogadore Field 53, Ravenna 46
Monroe 49, Camden Preble Shawnee 44
Mt. Gilead 67, Fredericktown 54
Mt. Vernon 60, Mansfield Madison 53
N. Can. Hoover 72, Green 55
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 66, Elyria Open Door 54
N. Royalton 66, Cuyahoga Falls 50
New Albany 54, Canal Winchester 40
New Boston Glenwood 56, Franklin Furnace Green 53
New Concord John Glenn 45, Dresden Tri-Valley 40
New London 59, Ashland Mapleton 42
New Madison Tri-Village 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42
New Middletown Spring. 74, Columbiana Crestview 35
New Philadelphia 60, Marietta 48
Newark 79, Groveport-Madison 51
Newton Falls 64, Warren Champion 62
Niles McKinley 50, Cortland Lakeview 48
Norwalk St. Paul 56, Collins Western Reserve 50
Oak Harbor 53, Milan Edison 45
Oak Hill 57, Portsmouth W. 45
Oberlin 67, Lorain Clearview 54
Oberlin Firelands 60, Sullivan Black River 45
Ontario 68, Norwalk 26
Orange 63, Perry 36
Oregon Stritch 87, Northwood 42
Orwell Grand Valley 66, Vienna Mathews 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Celina 53
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Leipsic 43
Parma Hts. Holy Name 62, Parma Normandy 45
Patriot Preparatory Academy 81, Powell Village Academy 21
Paulding 59, Harrod Allen E. 55
Peebles 62, Sardinia Eastern Brown 50
Pemberville Eastwood 54, Tontogany Otsego 32
Peninsula Woodridge 75, Akr. Springfield 52
Philo 55, New Lexington 52
Pickerington Cent. 83, Grove City 49
Pickerington N. 48, Reynoldsburg 46
Piketon 79, Bainbridge Paint Valley 52
Pioneer N. Central 88, Waldron, Mich. 26
Pioneer N. Central 80, Waldron, Ind. 54
Plymouth 61, Monroeville 39
Poland Seminary 54, Ashtabula Lakeside 42
Portsmouth 81, Ironton Rock Hill 41
Portsmouth Clay 69, Latham Western 60
Portsmouth Sciotoville 88, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68
Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, Westerville Cent. 44
Proctorville Fairland 75, Gallipolis Gallia 48
Racine Southern 53, Reedsville Eastern 37
Richfield Revere 51, Tallmadge 49
Richmond Hts. 44, Cuyahoga Hts. 41
Richwood N. Union 73, Caledonia River Valley 52
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 39
Rittman 71, Smithville 55
Riverside Stebbins 63, Troy 57
Rocky River 55, Gates Mills Gilmour 52
Russia 43, Houston 33
S. Point 57, Ironton 51
Sandusky 70, Tiffin Columbian 57
Sandusky St. Mary 68, Old Fort 65
Sebring McKinley 88, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 61
Shelby 62, Bellevue 44
Sidney Fairlawn 52, Botkins 39
Sidney Lehman 54, DeGraff Riverside 48
Southington Chalker 81, N. Bloomfield 12
Sparta Highland 79, Galion Northmor 58
Spencerville 74, Ada 42
Spring. NE 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 56
Spring. NW 77, Lewistown Indian Lake 71
Spring. Shawnee 59, Spring. Greenon 39
Springfield 67, Huber Hts. Wayne 55
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Hamilton Badin 45
St. Henry 58, Minster 39
St. Marys Memorial 63, Kenton 54
St. Paris Graham 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 38
Steubenville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39
Streetsboro 55, Lodi Cloverleaf 30
Strongsville 75, Euclid 64
Struthers 67, Hubbard 55
Sunbury Big Walnut 40, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39
Sylvania Southview 55, Perrysburg 36
Thornville Sheridan 74, Zanesville Maysville 49
Tiffin Calvert 68, Fostoria St. Wendelin 46
Tipp City Bethel 58, New Paris National Trail 53
Tol. St. Francis 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 59
Tol. St. John’s 57, Findlay 47
Tol. Whitmer 63, Lima Sr. 54
Toronto 73, Oak Glen, W.Va. 59
Trotwood-Madison 72, Vandalia Butler 51
Troy Christian 62, Franklin Middletown Christian 37
Twinsburg 56, Macedonia Nordonia 49
Urbana 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 29
Van Buren 67, Cory-Rawson 39
Van Wert 67, Lima Shawnee 64, OT
Vermilion 71, Clyde 59
Versailles 56, Maria Stein Marion Local 41
Wadsworth 54, Hudson 42
Wapakoneta 48, Elida 41
Warren Harding 54, Youngs. Boardman 43
Warren Howland 65, Canfield 54
Waterford 80, Belpre 52
Wellsville 73, Salineville Southern 39
West Salem Northwestern High School 48, Creston Norwayne 46
Westlake 49, N. Ridgeville 36
Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 46
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Sylvania Northview 51
Wickliffe 67, Geneva 55
Willoughby S. 59, Painesville Riverside 35
Windham 60, Newbury 45
Wooster 75, Ashland 41
Worthington Kilbourne 40, Thomas Worthington 39
Xenia 77, Piqua 75
Youngs. East 70, Austintown Fitch 68
Zanesville Rosecrans 62, Uhrichsville Claymont 48
Zanesville W. Muskingum 60, Hebron Lakewood 43
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Massillon Tuslaw 47
Burger King Classic
Paul VI, Va. 72, Cle. VASJ 59
Erie Cathedral Prep Classic
Westerville S. 82, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 54
Flyin’ To The Hoop Tournament
Kettering Fairmont 60, Sidney 51
MLK Classic
Akr. Buchtel 78, Akr. Ellet 65
Akr. Garfield 82, Akr. East 79
Akr. Kenmore 78, Akr. North 55
St. Mary’s Tournament
Consolation
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Wirt County, W.Va. 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Washington C.H. vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd. to Jan 31.
Girls Basketball
Akr. Elms 55, Elyria Open Door 37
Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Circleville 31
Antwerp 32, Defiance Ayersville 30
Archbold 58, Swanton 48
Ashville Teays Valley 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 13
Attica Seneca E. 60, Morral Ridgedale 46
Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Bloom-Carroll 43
Bowling Green 43, Maumee 34
Bryan 52, Metamora Evergreen 48
Bucyrus 43, Bucyrus Wynford 39, OT
Canal Winchester 62, New Albany 52
Carey 54, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41
Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. Western Hills 33
Cle. Hay 52, Cle. E. Tech 50
Cle. JFK 30, Cle. Glenville 26
Cle. Lincoln W. 83, Cle. Max Hayes 43
Cle. MLK 42, Cle. Whitney Young 30
Cols. Africentric 79, Cols. Walnut Ridge 33
Cols. Beechcroft 71, Cols. Linden McKinley 69
Cols. Bexley 39, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27
Cols. Briggs 44, Cols. Marion-Franklin 15
Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. International 28
Cols. Eastmoor 50, Cols. South 47
Cols. Independence 59, Cols. West 11
Cols. Mifflin 62, Cols. Whetstone 32
Cols. Northland 92, Cols. East 6
Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Marysville 37
Delta 49, Wauseon 46
Dublin Coffman 106, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27
Dublin Jerome 44, Dublin Scioto 26
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Lancaster 37
Granville 52, Newark Licking Valley 23
Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Edgerton 12
Heath 56, Johnstown Northridge 27
Hebron Lakewood 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Hicksville 54, Defiance Tinora 49
Hilliard Bradley 40, Hilliard Darby 36
Hilliard Davidson 55, Galloway Westland 26
Holgate 49, Sherwood Fairview 41
Holland Springfield 43, Napoleon 40
Johnstown-Monroe 38, Newark Cath. 37
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville Logan Elm 37
Liberty Center 49, Hamler Patrick Henry 44
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Sycamore Mohawk 21
Newark 72, Groveport-Madison 21
Perrysburg 68, Sylvania Southview 44
Pettisville 40, Gorham Fayette 39
Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Westerville Cent. 32
Powell Village Academy 36, Cols. School for Girls 33
Shaker Hts. Laurel 59, Beachwood 40
Stryker 42, Montpelier 15
Sunbury Big Walnut 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 18
Thomas Worthington 43, Worthington Kilbourne 33
Tol. Start 56, Tol. Scott 24
W. Jefferson 39, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37
W. Unity Hilltop 35, Edon 34, OT
Whitehall-Yearling 32, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Sylvania Northview 51
Worthington Christian 61, London 54