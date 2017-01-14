Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Delphos St. John’s 70,
New Knoxville 43
Nk`10`16`10`7` — `43
DSJ`23`16`17`14` — `70
New Knoxville
Jack Bartholomew 4, Nick Topp 3, Jonah Lageman 18, Nathan Tinnerman 7, Nick Thobe 9, Nathan Merges 2. Totals: 17-5-43.
Delphos St. John’s
Tim Kreeger 15, Jared Wurst 12, Josh Warnecke 4, Owen Rode 4, Collin Will 6, Robby Saine 9, Connor Hulihan 15, Jacob Hellman 2, Matthew Miller 3. Totals: 26-70.
3-point goals: DSJ: Wurst 3, Will 2, Saine 3, Hulihan 5, Miller. NK: Lageman 3, Thobe.
Records: DSJ 6-3 (2-2 MAC); New Knoxville 4-5 (1-2 MAC).
Toledo Whitmer 63,
Lima Senior 54
at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior
Ward 17, Miller 14, Coleman 9, King 7, Claire 3, Curters 2, Sheets 2 Totals: 18–14–54
Toledo Whitmer
Rayford 24, Franklin 16, Hughes 12, Wichard 11 Totals: 22–13–63
Score by quarters:
LSH `14`15`12`13`—`54
TW `14`12`15`13`—`63
3-point goals: Lima Senior – Miller 1, Ward 1, Claire 1, Coleman 1 ; Toledo Whitmer – Franklin 4, Wichard 3, Rayford 1
Records: Lima Senior 5-5 (3-3 TRC), Toledo Whitmer 7-3 (4-2 TRC)
JV score: Toledo Whitmer 60, Lima Senior 43
Crestview 40, Delphos Jefferson 39
at Crestview
Delphos Jefferson
Jace Stockwell 12, Drake Scmitt 9, Alex Rode 7, Brenen Auer 5, Drew Reiss 4, Davion Tyson 2 Totals: 15–10–39
Crestview
Javin Etzler 14, Drew Kline 13, Derek Stout 8, Trevor Gibson 5 Totals: 13–15–40
DJ `6`12`7`14`—`39
Crestview `10`11`10`9`—`40
3-point goals: Delphos Jefferson – Auer 1 ; Crestview – Gibson 1
Records: Crestview 6-3 (3-0 NWC), Delphos Jefferson 4-7 (2-1 NWC)
JV score: Crestview 43, Delphos Jefferson 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Celina 53
at Celina
Ottawa-Glandorf
Jay Kaufman 18, Jake Dible 12, Ethan White 11, Connor Niese 7, Owen Hiegel 5, Chad Duling 5, Bryce Schroeder 3 Totals: 18–17–61
Celina
Ryan Harter 15, Lucas Hone 11, Kole Murlin 10, Brett Schwieterman 8, Kyle Flaute 5, Austin Okeley 2, Jimi Briand 2 Totals: 18–11–53
Score by quarters:
O-G `14`23`13`11`—`61
Celina `14`10`14`15`—`53
3-point goals: Ottawa Glandorf – Kaufman 3, White 3, Hiegel 1, Schroeder 1 ; Celina – Schwieterman 2, Harter 2, Flaute 1, Hone 1
Lima Central Catholic 55,
Columbus Grove 53
at Columbus Grove
Lima Central Catholic
Thomas Williams 23, Ron Banks 11, DJ Johnsons 7, Mark Janowski 5, Stephen Taflinger 4, Brayden O’Dell 3, Matthew Cecala 2 Totals: 22–8–55.
Columbus Grove
Rece Roney 20, Caiden Grothaus 17, Grant Cassidy 6, Logan Schroeder 5, Lachlan Clymer 3, Steven Downing 2 Totals: 20–4–53
3-point goals: Lima Central Catholic – Johnson 1, Taflinger 1, O’Dell 1 ; Columbus Grove – Grothaus 5, Cassidy 2, Schroeder 1, Clymer 1
Records: LCC 3-9, Columbus Grove 3-6
JV score: Columbus Grove 49, Lima Central Catholic 30
Bluffton 51, Lincolnview 40
at Bluffton
Lincolnview
Bowersock 11, Kemler 10, Ringwald 9, Overholt 6, T.Miller 3, Rager 1 Totals: 13–12–40
Bluffton
Luke Denecker 15, Dakota Bricker 9, Zane Myers 7, Kaleb Jefferson 6, Gabe Denecker 6, Trevor Bassitt 4, Antony Kingsley 4 Totals: 18–11–51
Score by quarters:
Lincolnview `17`9`4`10`—`40
Bluffton `15`12`10`14`—`51
3-point goals: Lincolnview – Ringwald 1, T.Miller 1 ; Bluffton – L. Denecker 2, Myers 1, Bricker 1
Fort Recovery 56, New Bremen 38
at New Bremen
Fort Recovery
Micaiah Cox 13, Payton Jutte 11, Jason Roessner 9, Caleb Martin 5, Travis Sutter 5, Matt Bihn 5, Trevor Vaughn 4, Ryan Braun 4 Totals: 20–20–56.
New Bremen
Nolan Bornhorst 15, Luke Vonderhaar 12, Tate Myers 4, Koby Paul 2, Andrew Bowers 2, Brandon Hietkamp 2, Max Messick 1 Totals: 15–6–38
Score by quarters:
FR `17`11`15`13`—`56
NB `11`9`9`9`—`38
3-point goals: Fort Recovery – Martin 1, Sutter 1, Bihn 1, Jutte 1; New Bremen – Bornhorst 2
JV score: New Bremen 49, Fort Recovery 36
Defiance 49, Bath 40
at Defiance
Bath
Chad Frey 14, Jeremiah Bolon 8, Will Clark 7, Harrison Gough 5, Kaden Sullivan 4, Ryan Gossard 2 Totals: 20–4–40
Defiance
Michael Menedez 14, Braden Frederick 12, Josef Kanouh 6, Tyrel Goings 6, Alex Naton 4, Sammy Assaf 4, James Seele 3 Totals: 23–8–49
Score by quarters:
Bath `7`8`12`13`—`40
Defiance `9`7`15`18`—`49
3-point goals: Bath – Frey 2, Bolon 1, Clark 1; Defiance – Menendez 2, Frederick 2, Seele 1
Temple Christian 64, Hardin Northern 35
At Hardin Northern
Temple Christian
Noah Howell 18, Ty Callahan 16, Brody Bowman 9, Taran Zwiebel 7, DJ Clay 4, Dakota Clay 4, Adrian Williams 4, Nathaniel White 2. Totals: 25–10–64.
Zach Wilhelm 13, Logan Lease 11, Shawn Weihrauch 3, Ayden Mundy 3, Daylin Pees 3, Brady Cramer 2. Totals: 11–11–35.
Score by quarters:
Temple Christian` 19` 15` 18` 12`–`64
Hardin Northern` 5` 10` 11` 9`–`35
3-point goals: Temple Christian – Howell 3, Zwiebel; Hardin Northern – Weihrauch, Mundy.
Records: Temple Christian 4-6 (2-1 NWCC); Hardin Northern 2-8.
JV score: Temple Christian – 56, Hardin Northern – 23.
Wapakoneta 48, Elida 41
At Wapakoneta
Elida
Baylen Stinson 12, Daniel Unruh 12, Drew Sarno 7, Donte Johnson 5, Isaac McAdams 3, Calan Henderson 2. Totals: 18–1–41.
Wapak
Gage Schenk 10, Nate Schroer 9, Adam Scott 8, Jace Copeland 8, Aaron Good 6, Nick Schoonover 5, Kyle Huffman 2. Totals: 13–19–48.
Score by quarters:
Elida` 4` 10` 9` 22`–`41
Wapak` 18` 10` 3` 17`–`48
3-point goals: Wapak – Schroer 2, Good; Elida – Unruh 2, Johnson, Sarno.
Records: Wapak 11-1; Elida 5-5.
JV score: Wapak – 60, Elida – 50.
Shawnee 64, Van Wert 57
At Shawnee
Van Wert
Nate Place 21, Nick Gutierrez 13, Drew Bagley 9, Jacoby Kelly 6, Dylan Lautzenheiser 6, Blake Henry 2. Totals: 24–7–57.
Shawnee
Sean McDonald 21, Ray Manley 16, Jared Thomas 10, Zarian Graves 9, Johnny Caprella 3, Riley Rosado 3, Jalen Bagley 2. Totals: 25–11–64.
Score by quarters:
Van Wert` 8` 10` 19` 14` (OT) 6` –`57
Shawnee` 6` 11` 20` 14` (OT) 13` –`64
3-point goals: Shawnee – McDonald 3; Van Wert – Place, Gutierrez.
Records: Shawnee 8-3 (2-1 WBL); Van Wert 5-5 (1-2 WBL).
JV score: Shawnee – 60, Van Wert – 46.
Coldwater 59, Parkway 52
At Coldwater
Parkway
Logan Huff 17, Nick Hawk 11, Caleb Kinney 8, Andrew Baker 8, Mason Baxter 4, Justin Barna 2, Jeremy Feldes 2. Totals: 19–12–52.
Coldwater
Marcus Bruns 18, Sam Broering 10, Derek Albers 10, Dylan Thobe 8, Cole Frilling 6, Neal Muhlenkamp 5, Mitch Balster 2. Totals: 21–12–59.
Score by quarters:
Parkway` 16` 13` 7` 16`–`52
Coldwater` 16` 13` 8` 22`–`59
3-point goals: Coldwater – Broering 2, Thobe 2, Bruns; Parkway – Huff, Kinney.
Records: Coldwater 4-5; Parkway 3-7.
St. Marys 63, Kenton 54
At Kenton
St. Marys
Jacob Grannan 24, Derek Jay 21, Braedan Dunlap 8, Colin Clements 5, Austin Walker 3, Drew Jacobs 2. Totals: 24–14–63.
Kenton
Thomas Phillips 17, Hunter Phillips 17, Trent Hites 9, Jaron Sharp 9, Landon Rush 2. Totals: 21–6–54.
Score by quarters:
St. Marys` 17` 19` 12` 15`–`63
Kenton` 12` 17` 10` 15`–`54
3-point goals: St. Marys – Jay; Kenton – Sharp 3, Hites, H. Phillips, T. Phillips.
Records: St. Marys 4-6; Kenton 5-4.
Miller City 61, Continental 50
At Continental
Miller City
Noah Otto 15, Jacob Kuhlman 12, Mark Kuhlman 8, Jacob Schimmoeller 6, Matt Niese 6, Justin Snyder 5, Mitch Gable 4, Luke Lammers 3, Wesley Gerten 2. Totals: 19–6–61.
Continental
Wade Stauffer 27, Caleb Olds 8, Jacob Williams 7, Trevor Williamson 6, Chris Potts 2. Totals: 21–6–50.
Score by quarters:
Miller City` 7` 9` 17` 28`–`61
Continental` 6` 9` 12` 23`–`50
3-point goals: Miller City – Otto 4, Snyder, Gable, Lammers; Continental – Stauffer, Olds.
Records: Miller City 7-2; Continental 6-4.
JV score: Miller City – 35, Continental – 17.
Upper Scioto Valley 67, Ridgemont 43
At Ridgemont
USV
Wayne Lowery 24, Chase Rose 16, Brady Hipsher 12, Dylan Thompson 6, Trevor Dotson 5, Quinn Sanders 2, Wyatt Daniels 2. Totals: 22–15–67.
Ridgemont
Sparks 10, Stover 9, Smith 7, James 4, McKinley 3, Bennett 3, Martino 3, Jenkins 2, Salinas 2. Totals: 17–4–43.
Score by quarters:
USV` 11` 19` 15` 22`–`67
Ridgemont` 8` 12` 8` 15`–`43
3-point goals: USV – Lowery 5, Thompson 2, Hipsher; Ridgemont – Sparks 2, Stover, Martino.
Records: USV 8-3 (2-1 NWCC); Ridgemont 2-8.
Spencerville 74, Ada 42
At Ada
Spencerville
Dakota Prichard 25, Bailey Croft 15, Gary Schrolucke 9, Ben Dues 8, Daniel Corso 5, Griffen Croft 5, Brady Nolan 4, Jacob Propst 3. Totals: 24–17–74.
Ada
Owen Conley 16, Seth Evans 9, Jordan Bailey 8, Ethan Swaney 4, Connor Frazier 2, Mason Klingler 2, Jakob Hoschak 1. Totals: 15–5–42.
Score by quarters:
Spencerville` 18` 15` 23` 18`–`74
Ada` 9` 8` 21` 4`–`42
3-point goals: Spencerville – Prichard 4, B. Croft 2, Schrolucke 2, Propst; Ada – Evans 2, Conley 2, Bailey 2, Swaney.
Records: Spencerville 8-2; Ada 2-8.
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Leipsic 43
At Pandora-Gilboa
Leipsic
Jordan Berger 19, Dylan Schroeder 8, Grant Rader 8, Cole Rieman 4, Hunter Morman 4. Totals: 19–5–43.
Pandora-Gilboa
Drew Johnson 25, Jared Breece 12, Grant Murphy 8, Cooper McCullough 6, Riley Larcom 2. Totals: 19–10–53.
Score by quarters:
Leipsic` 13`9` 6` 15`–`43
Pandora-Gilboa` 13` 11` 13` 16`–`53
3-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – McCullough 2, Breece, Johnson, Murphy; Leipsic – Berger 2.
Records: Pandora-Gilboa 5-2; Leipsic 6-4.
JV score: Pandora-Gilboa – 30, Leipsic – 29.
St. Henry 58, Minster 39
At St. Henry
Minster
Aaron Ernst 8, Cody Frericks 6, Andrew Broering 5, Jarod Schulze 4, Bryce Schmiesing 4, Mike Ketner 4, Noah Enneking 3, Isaac Schmiesing 2, Isaac Dorsten 2, Jared Huelsman 1. Totals: 12–14–39.
St. Henry
Blake Hoying 17, Ryan Luttmer 12, Tyler Schlarman 10, Mitch Schwieterman 6, Zach Niekamp 4, Ryan Bruening 3, Curtis Uhlenhake 3, Parker Link 2, Cody Bruggeman 1. Totals: 20–14–58.
Score by quarters:
Minster` 10` 6` 10` 13`–`39
St. Henry` 14` 10` 17` 17`–`58
3-point goals: St. Henry – Luttmer 2, Hoying, Uhlenhake; Minster – Enneking.
Records: St. Henry 6-5; Minster 5-4.
JV score: Minster – 48; St. Henry – 39.
Perry 96, Waynesfield-Goshen 40
At Waynesfield-Goshen
Perry
Plummie Gardner 23, Kobe Glover 21, Orion Monford 17, Jamal Whiteside 10, Jakoby Lane-Harvey 8, Nylan Cannon 5, Wanya Smith 4, Louis Hoersten 4, Lamonte Nichols 4. Totals: 30–21–96.
Waynesfield-Goshen
Jaden Maxwell 14, Josh Searson 11, Kurtis Bowersock 6, Jarrod Bly 3, Kyle Searson 3, Nick Wolke 2, Brock Waitman 1. Totals: 8–6–40.
Score by quarters:
Perry` 26` 22` 28` 20`–`96
WG` 6` 10` 12` 12`–`40
3-point goals: Perry – Gardner 5; WG – Maxwell 4, J. Searson, Bly.
Records: Perry 8-3; WG 1-9.
JV score: Perry – 57, WG – 13.