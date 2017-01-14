Shawnee tops Van Wert in overtime

Shawnee outscored Van Wert 13-6 in overtime to secure a 64-57 Western Buckeye League victory Friday night.

Shawnee’s Sean McDonald, who had three 3-pointers, pumped in 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists. Teammate Ray Manley had 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded five steals. For Van Wert, Nate Place scored 21 points and Nick Gutierrez added 13 points.

Shawnee improves to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in Western Buckeye League play. Van Wert falls to 5-5 and 1-2 in league action.

St. Marys 63, Kenton 54

Roughrider Jacob Grannan scored 24 points and Derek Jay added 21 points. For Kenton, Trent Hites and Thomas Phillips each had 17 points.

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Celina 50

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman scored 18 points followed by Jake Dible with 12 points and Ethan White with 11. For Celina, Ryan Harter collected 15 points followed by Lucas Horne with 11 points and Kole Murchin with 10 points.

Ottawa-Glandorf stays unbeaten on the year at 11-o and in the WBL with a 3-0 mark. Celina dips to 1-2 in league play and 2-8 overall.

Defiance 49, Bath 40

Bath’s Chad Frey had 14 points and five assists. Harrison Gough grabbed nine rebounds.

Spencerville 74, Ada 42

Spencerville’s Dakota Prichard scored a game-high 25 points and Bailey Croft chipped in 15 points. For Ada, Owen Conley had 16 points.

Spencerville remains unbeaten in NWC play at 3-0 and improves to 8-2 overall. Ada falls to 0-3 in league play and 2-8 overall.

Bluffton 51, Lincolnview 40

Bluffton’s Luke Denecker scored 15 points and Dakota Bricker added nine. For Lincolnview, Isaac Bowersock scored 11 points and Ethan Kemler added 10 points.

Bluffton evens its NWC mark at 1-1 and moves to 4-6 on the year. Lincolnview slips to 1-2 in conference play and 4-7 for the season.

Crestview 40,

Delphos Jefferson 39

Crestview’s Javin Etzler scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Drew Kline pumped in 13 points and recorded four steals. For Jefferson, Jace Stockwell, who grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists, scored 12 points

Crestview improves to 6-3 for the season and 3-0 in conference action. Jefferson falls to 2-1 in the NWC and 4-7 for the year.

Paulding 59, Allen East 55

Pauldings’ Marcus Miller scored 20 points and Jaret Miller added 16 points. For Allen East, Caleb Smelser scored 19 points and Spencer Miller followed with 12 points. Shane Gipson added 10 points.

Perry 96, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Four different Commodores cracked the double-digit barrier with Plummie Gardner leading the way with 23 points. Kobe Glover pumped in 21 points. Orion Monford added 17 points and Jamal Whiteside had 10 points. For Waynesfield-Goshen, Jaden Maxwell scored 14 points and Josh Searson added 11.

Perry improves to 3-0 in the NWCC and 8-3 for the year and W-G falls to 1-2 in conference play and 1-9 in league action.

Temple Christian 64,

Hardin Northern 38

Temple Christian’s Noah Howell had three steals, four rebounds and 18 points and teammate Ty Callahan, who grabbed rebounds, scored 16 points. D.J. Clay secured nine caroms. For Hardin Northern Zach Wilhelm scored 13 points and Logan Lease added 11 points.

The Pioneers improve to 4-6 and 2-1 in the Northwest Central Conference.

Upper Scioto Valley 67,

Ridgemont 43

Upper Scioto Valley’s Wayne Lowery scored 24 points, followed by Chase Rose with 16 and Brady Hipsher with 12 points. Rose grabbed eight rebounds and Hipsher dished out five assists and recorded three steals. For Ridgemont, Trenton Sparks had 10 points.

USV improves to 8-3 and 2-1 in the league and Ridgemont falls to 2-8 overall and 1-2 in loop action.

Miller City 61, Continental 50

Miller City’s Noah Otto scored 15 points and Jacob Kuhlman added 12 points. For Continental, Wade Stauffer pumped in a game-high 27 points.

Continental falls to 6-4.

Pandora-Gilboa 53,

Leipsic 43

Pandora-Gilboa’s Drew Johnson, who grabbed five rebounds, scored a game-high 25 points. Jared Breece produced a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists and also recorded five steals. For Leipsic, Jordan Berger had 19 points.

Toledo Whitmer 63,

Lima Senior 54

Derrick Rayford scored 24 points to lead Whitmer. Teammate Avion Franklin added 16 points. For Lima Senior, Jarius Ward had 17 points and B.J. Miller added 14 points.

Lima Senior falls to 5-5 for the season and 3-3 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. Whitmer improves to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in TRAC action.

St. Henry 58, Minster 39

Redskin Blake Hoying scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and Ryan Lutter added 12 points. Tyler Schlarman had 10 points. For Minster, Aaron Ernst had eight points.

Coldwater 59, Parkway 52

Coldwater’s Marcus Bruns scored 18 points and Sam Broering added 10 points. For Parkway, Logan Huff scored 17 points.

Fort Recovery 56

New Bremen 38

Fort Recovery’s Michaih Cox had 13 points and Payton Jutte added 11 points. Caleb Martin grabbed 10 rebounds. For New Bremen, Nolan Bornhorst scored 15 points and Luke Vonderhaar added 12 points.

Game shortened

OTTOVILLE — Today’s Pandora-Gilboa at Ottoville junior varsity game at 6 p.m. will be two quarters.

Girls basketball

No JV game

BLUFFTON — Waynesfield-Goshen and host Bluffton will be playing only a varsity game today beginning at noon.

Colleges

Wrestling

ONU wins twice

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — No. 20-ranked Ohio Northern posted a 22-20 victory over Springfield (Mass.) and a 26-12 victory over Oswego State (N.Y.) and finished 2-1 in pool play at the Lycoming (Pa.) Invitational at Lamade Gymnasium.

The Polar Bears improved to 7-1 overall. They fell to No. 25 York (Pa.) 32-10 in the final match of the day.

Ohio Northern finished second in the pool and will compete with the other second place finishers for places 5-8 in the 16-team tournament today.

Area roundup

