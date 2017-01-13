Wapak survives

WAPAKONETA — Owning a 28-10 lead at halftime, it appeared Wapakoneta was ready to cruise to an easy win over Elida Friday night.

But the Redskins, who have had a pattern this year of having lapses on both sides of the court in the second half, fell victim to another one against the Bulldogs and Elida made the most of it by staging a late comeback before coming up short, 48-41, in a key Western Buckeye League clash.

The Redskins improve to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the WBL. Elida slips to 5-5 on the year and dips to 2-1 in league play.

Redskin head coach Doug Davis said he can’t explain these breakdowns but is happy to secure another victory.

In the second half we come out and don’t shoot well and we weren’t creating anything on defense,” Davis said. “We have had real good starts the last few games and I am happy with the way we start. We just have to figure to do that in the third quarter.”

Elida head coach Denny Thompson said his team has suffered the opposite. The Bulldogs have been marred with a number of slow starts this season only to scramble in the second half in hopes of creating a successful comeback.

“I thought in the second half we came out with a little better outlook in terms of our intensity and that is kind of how we’ve played the last two games,” Thompson said. “We just have to figure out how to get ready to go at the start.”

Thompson added he felt his team was his own worst enemy on offense.

“When we did execute we got scores or showed a semblance of what we were supposed to do,” Thompson said. “Everything else was just helter skelter and what do we do? We can’t play like that.”

For the first eight minutes, Wapakoneta dominated. With a tenacious defense and some solid shooting from Gage Schenk, the Redskins raced out to an 18-0 lead to start the game. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, Wapakoneta was up, 18-4. Schenk had nine of the Redskins’ 18 points.

Much of the same was in store for Elida in the second stanza as the Redskins’ smothering defense continued to clamp down and Wapakoneta held the Bulldogs to six points in the second period. However, a sign that a blow-out wasn’t in the Redskins’ future was the fact that they were not exactly lighting up the scoreboard themselves and managed just 10 points in the second quarter.

Coming into the the second half, Elida’s intensity level appeared to jump to another gear and it was the Bulldogs who slowly began to chip away at the Redskins’ lead. By the end of the third period, thanks to Elida limiting Wapakoneta to no field goals and three points in the period, the Bulldogs found themselves down 31-19 going in the final period.

Down just seven, 35-28 with 4:18 left in the fourth quarter after Drew Sarno popped a 3-pointer, the Bulldogs continued their push with back-to-back treys from Daniel Unruh, and what once was nearly a 20-point deficit had shrank to four, 38-34 with 2:11 left in the game.

Wapakoneta’s Scott Copeland hit two free throws to stop the modest 6-point run and the Elida comeback took another step back when the Bulldogs were whistled for traveling.

Owning a 41-36 lead, the Redskins forced a turnover and then scored a quick bucket to go up by seven and then relied on excellent free throw shooting down the stretch to capture the win. In the fourth quarter, Wapakoneta was 13 of 16 from the charity stripe.

“When we got down to that three or four minute mark, or somewhere around that area, we could have easily folded and we stuck with it,” Davis said. “We have had a lot of these same situations and the kids are learning to win the close ones at the end and I sure that will valuable in the future.”

Schenk was the lone Redskins to crack double-digits in scoring with 10 points. Kyle Huffman did grab a game-high 10 rebounds.

Elida’s Baylen Stinson, who was the most consistent scorer for the Bulldogs, and Daniel Unruh, who led the late charge with eight points in the final eight minutes, both finished with 12 points.

“I was proud of my kids at the back end there,” Thompson said. “I thought we were just a couple of plays away from giving us a chance to win. “You can’t go down 18-0 against a good team and if you do you have a heck of a job ahead of you.”

