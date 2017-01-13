Delphos St. John’s blisters New Knoxville

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s had its inside-outside game working as well as coach Aaron Elwer drew it up.

With 6-foot-8 Tim Kreeger firing passes to the 3-point line, the Blue Jays shooters took it from there.

St. John’s hit 14 of 29 on 3-pointers to roll past New Knoxville 70-43 in a boys basketball game Friday at Robert Arnzen Gymnasium.

“We’re starting to get a better feel, offensively,” St. John’s coach Aaron Elwer said. “And it sure helps when kids like Connor (Hulihan) are hitting shots. We are an unselfish team. And, tonight, the ball was moving and good things happened because of it.”

The Blue Jays’ Connor Hulihan came off the bench to hit 5 of 7 on 3-pointers for 15 points.

Kreeger had 15 points and six rebounds down low.

Jared Wurst had 12 points with three 3-pointers for the Jays. Robby Saine had nine points on three 3-pointers.

The Blue Jays have won three in a row and five out of their last six. St. John’s is 6-3, 2-2 in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

New Knoxville is 4-5, 1-2 in the MAC.

St. John’s ran out to an 18-3 lead. At that point, the Blue Jays were 4 of 4 on 3-pointers.

St. John’s led 23-10 after the first quarter and 39-26 at the half.

By halftime, the Blue Jays were 8 of 16 on 3-pointers. Hulihan had made three, while Collin Will and Saine had two each.

Saine is getting back in the flow of the offense after returning from a dislocated kneecap he suffered early in the year against Elida.

“He sat out a few weeks and he’s getting closer (to 100 percent),” Elwer said of Saine. “He’s another guy who stretches the floor, who we were missing when he wasn’t playing.”

Saine and Wurst hit early 3-pointers for the Jays. Then, Hulihan came off the bench to sink a 3-pointer to make it 13-3, St. John’s.

“A lot of us are making them. It’s fun,” Hulihan said. “When I came in, it was like it’s my turn.”

The key to the Blue Jays’ attack was getting the ball to Kreeger on the blocks. He had 5 inches on 6-3 Nick Thobe, who was guarding him in the Rangers’ man-to-man.

Then, as soon as Kreeger touched the ball, one or two other Rangers flew to Kreeger’s flanks to jam him up.

If Kreeger didn’t take the shot, he immediately fired it out to a sharpshooter, who was open at the 3-point line. Often, the ball was reversed to the other side.

Either way, it was an open 3-pointer for the Blue Jays.

“Coming in, we were trying to figure out how we were going to guard him (Kreeger),” New Knoxville coach Josh Lisi said. “And not only that, he’s a smart player. Every time we made an adjustment on him, he countered. We tried to play in front and we didn’t get to that side very well. We tried to play behind him and he would kick it out for a three.”

The Jays’ inside-out game held true for three quarters, as the Blue Jays led 56-36 after three.

“It’s just a matter of us growing up, maturing and becoming a team,” Hulihan said.

Jonah Lageman led New Knoxville with 18 points, three 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Thobe had nine points.

St. John’s won the boards, 33-21, and 12-4 at the offensive end.

The Blue Jays shot 50 percent from the field.

The Rangers shot 42 percent from the field and were 4 of 12 on threes.

The Blue Jays will meet Shawnee tonight at St. John’s.

