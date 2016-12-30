O-G tops Perrysburg in boys hoops

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf withstood being outscored 18-12 in the fourth quarter for a 56-51 boys basketball victory Thursday night against Perrysburg.

Jay Kaufman (16), Jake Dible (14) and Ethan White (10) all scored in double digits for O-G.

Boys Basketball

Pandora-Gilboa 50, Leipsic 43

LEIPSIC —

Drew Johnson had 24 points for the visitors and Grant Schroeder scored 17 for the Vikings.

Lincolnview 51, Kalida 48

VAN WERT — Chayten Overholt had 23) points and Ryan Rager scored 11 for Lincolnview. Jeffrey Knueve (20) and Trent Siebeneck (13) each scored in double digits for Kalida.

Girls basketball

Elgin 68, Perry 21

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Kyazia Healey had eight points for the host Commodores.

Spencerville 58,

Fort Jennings 49

SPENCERVILLE — Jenna Henline and Kaiden Grigsby each had 17 points each and Tiffany Work scored 14 for Spencerville.

Ottoville 53, Arlington 47

OTTOVILLE — Bridget Landin had 18 points and Cassandra Kemper scored 17 for Ottoville.,

Area roundup

