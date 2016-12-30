Ottawa-Glandorf edges Columbus Grove in girls basketball

COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf was looking for a zone buster.

And Lexi Schroeder and Erin Kaufman were right there when the Titans needed them.

Kaufman and Schroeder hit huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lift O-G to a 45-44 girls basketball victory over previously unbeaten Columbus Grove on Thursday night.

Kaufman hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 47 seconds left to tie the game at 44.

O-G’s Kadie Hempfling made the front end of a one-and-one to give O-G the 45-44 win with 6.6 seconds to go.

“We weren’t playing well, but fortunately, Lexi (Schroeder) came alive and helped pick up the slack,” O-G coach Troy Yant said. … “And I think Erin (Kaufman) did a good job of controlling things down the stretch when they were bringing a lot of pressure.”

The Titans stand 9-0. It was their third straight win over an unbeaten team.

Over the holidays, O-G knocked off Ottoville, Liberty-Benton on Wednesday and Columbus Grove.

The Bulldogs are 6-1.

“It was a good game with two good teams,” Columbus Grove coach Brian Schroeder said. “I don’t know if either team deserved to lose, but somebody had to come out on top. I thought Macy McCluer hit some big shots for us, but they came right back and Lexi Schroeder and Erin Kaufman answered with shots of their own. And Kadie Hempfling made a play at the end and made a free throw when her team needed to.”

Kylie White led O-G with 16 points and 12 rebounds. But she scored 14 in the first half and then tweaked her knee in the second quarter, but continued to play through it.

Schroeder had 12 points with three 3-pointers for the Titans. Kaufman had nine points and three 3-pointers.

Hempfling, who was in second-half foul trouble, had five points and eight rebounds.

“You can’t look at the points and get an indication of how she (Hempfling) played,” Schroeder said. “She elevates and finds so many ways to help her team win, whether it’s steals or rebounds or assists.”

Columbus Grove’s 6-foot Paige Bellman dominated inside and had 19 points and five rebounds.

Long-range bomber Macy McCluer had 15 points on five 3-pointers over the top of the O-G 2-3 zone. Jade Clement had six points.

Playing their second game in two nights, the Titans played a heavy dose of 2-3 zone.

“It was back-to-back games and we weren’t fresh,” Yant said of the zone. “Kylie (White) tweaked her knee in the second quarter. We just tried to play it safe and we thought we were covering their 3-point shooters pretty well, but then they got loose and they were passing at will and taking easy shots.”

McCluer made the Titans pay with three of her five 3-pointers in the final quarter when she was left open after a good ball reversal.

McCluer’s second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter gave Columbus Grove a 41-38 lead with 1:43 left.

Schroeder then answered with her own 3-pointer over the Grove 2-3 zone. That tied at 41 with 1:18 left.

Again it was McCluer from deep on the left wing with a 3-pointer. That put the Bulldogs ahead 44-41 with 1:06.

This time Kaufman sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 44 with 47 seconds left.

Hempfling was fouled making her drive off the right wing and made the go-ahead free throw off the one-and-one.

O-G went on an 11-2 run in the second quarter to take a 22-13 lead and led 24-17 at the half.

But Bellman was getting loose inside on the blocks. Bellman had seven points in the third quarter.

McCluer also hit a 3-pointer in the third to help the Bulldogs trim the O-G lead to 33-29 after three.

O-G won the boards, 27-16.

But the Titans had 17 turnovers, while Grove made 14.

O-G shot 45 percent from the field and was 7 of 12 on 3-pointers.

Columbus Grove shot 50 percent from the field and was 5 of 14 on 3-pointers.

