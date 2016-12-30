Minster tops LCC in tourney final

BATH TOWNSHIP — Minster came to the 20th Bath McDonald’s Holiday Tournament being talked about as one of the better girls teams in the state and left town having shown why.

The Wildcats claimed the tourney title with a convincing 60-26 victory over Lima Central Catholic while host Bath took the consolation game with a 61-59 win over Bellevue.

The Thunderbirds stayed close for most of the first quarter before the roof caved in. Minster led 10-7 before the Wildcats scored two late baskets to take the lead at 14-7 after one period of play.

Minster then went on to score the first 14 points of the second stanza and suddenly the lead had ballooned to 21 points at 28-7.

Rosie Williams finally connected for the T-Birds but Minster went to the half time break with a 32-9 lead after outscoring LCC 18-2 in the second quarter.

“They are one of the best in the state,” LCC coach Katie Krieg said. “They are probably the best team we will play this year.”

There would be no comeback for the T-Birds as the Wildcats extended their lead to 47-21 going to the final period of play.

Minster played mostly subs in the final quarter and still outscored the T-Birds by 13-5 to account for the final margin of victory.

Minster improves to 8-0 on the season while LCC now stands at 4-6.

“They are long and aggressive and they change defenses and that gives you problems.” Krieg said. “We struggle with confidence issues; we have a lot to work on.”

The Wildcats placed 10 players in the scoring column led by 6-foot-2 sophomore Courtney Prenger who totaled a game-high 15 points. Rosie Westerbeck added 12 points for Minster.

LCC only managed to get four players into the scorebook and were led by University of Findlay bound Madison Stolly with 13 points.

Turnovers really hurt the T-Birds as they committed 27 miscues in the game compared to only 5 for the Wildcats.

The consolation game looked like Bath would win going away before Bellevue staged a furious fourth quarter comeback.

Bath had taken a 56-42 lead in the final quarter with only 4:23 left to play when Bellevue made their move.

Bellevue would go on a 17-2 run over the next minutes to take the lead at 59-58 before junior Elysabette Andrews stepped up for the Wildkittens.

Andrews scored on an offensive rebound put-back to put Bath back ahead 60-59 at the 10 second amrk and then rebounded a missed Bellevue shot and was fouled. Andrews sank one of two free throws and a desperation shot at the buzzer by Bellevue fell short and Bath escaped with the victory.

“She (Andrews) made three big plays in a row; the offensive rebound and put back, the defensive rebound, and the free throw.” Bath coach Greg Mauk said. “She stepped up.”

Bath came out with much more intensity than they showed in their 48-41 loss to LCC on Wednesday night. Their passing was crisp and the consistently found the open player that allowed them to take a 21-20 lead after one quarter and a 38-32 lead to half-time despite the fact that Bellevue connected on 8-of-17 three-point shots in the first half.

“How about that,” Mauk said. “They hit eight three’s in the first half and we still had the lead.”

Bath would take a 48-39 lead to the fourth quarter before some questionable shot selections almost let Bellevue make a miraculous comeback.

“We took some bad shots and let them back into the game.” Mauk said. “Rebounding was a big key with us having 17 offensive boards to only three for them.”

Bath was led in scoring by Bailey Dackin with her 16 point effort while Heidi Craddock added 12 and Jaidyn Hale added 10 points for the Wildkittens.

Bellevue was led in scoring by Casey Santoro with a game-high 21 points and Jenna Strayer chipped in with 19 points.

Bath now stands at 6-4 on the season while Bellevue falls to 7-3 with the loss.

Bath's Bailey Dackin boxes out Bellevue's Jenna Strayer during the McDonald's Holiday Tournament consolation game Thursday night at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_nubath.jpg Bath's Bailey Dackin boxes out Bellevue's Jenna Strayer during the McDonald's Holiday Tournament consolation game Thursday night at Bath High School. Minster's Courtney Prenger puts up a shot against Lima Central Catholic's Hailey Koenig during Thursday night's McDonald's Holiday Tournament championship game at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_minster1.jpg Minster's Courtney Prenger puts up a shot against Lima Central Catholic's Hailey Koenig during Thursday night's McDonald's Holiday Tournament championship game at Bath High School. Bath’s Bailey Dackin boxes out Bellevue’s Jenna Strayer during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament consolation game Thursday night at Bath High School. Lima Central Catholic’s Samantha Koenig drives for a basket during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship game Thursday night against Minster at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_betterlcc.jpg Bath’s Bailey Dackin boxes out Bellevue’s Jenna Strayer during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament consolation game Thursday night at Bath High School. Lima Central Catholic’s Samantha Koenig drives for a basket during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship game Thursday night against Minster at Bath High School.

