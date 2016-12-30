Elida, Lima Senior in tourney final

ELIDA — Allen East came into Thursday’s game against Elida with hopes of slowing down Elida’s Shyah Wheeler.

The 5-foot, 10-inch Wheeler can hurt opposing teams in many different ways.

In Thursday’s nightcap of the Vicki Mauk Holiday Classic at the Elida Fieldhouse, Allen East not only struggled in slowing Wheeler down, but the Mustangs sputtered at the offensive end, as Elida jumped out early on Allen East and cruised to a 51-28 victory in girls basketball.

With the win, Elida (3-3) will take on Lima Senior (3-5) in tonight’s championship game. Tip-off will be around 7:30 p.m., following the completion of the consolation contest.

In Thursday’s opener, Lima Senior battled back from a 16-12 first-quarter deficit, and went on to defeat Tinora, 67-54. The Spartans have won the Vicki Mauk Holiday Classic the past three years.

Tinora (6-4) will take on Allen East in tonight’s consolation game, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

Elida started Thursday’s game with a 10-0 run. Allen East did not score its first basket until the 2:10 mark, when Gracie Young (six points) hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.

The Bulldogs led 14-5 by the end of the first quarter. Elida’s lead grew to 24-8 by the break. In the second half, Elida’s largest lead was 26 points.

For the game, Allen East shot a dismal 18 percent from the field, while Elida connected on 35 percent of its shots.

Wheeler led all scorers with 16 points, while pulling down five rebounds, blocking two shots and making two steals. Teammate Destiny Owens added nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

“That’s what hurt us the first couple games, because they (opposing teams) could shut down Shyah and we were in trouble,” Elida coach Chrissy Billiter said. “But now, things are starting to click. It’s good for our team to know that we don’t need Shyah to score 30 points per game for us to win. … We do need her to score maybe 15, 18 or 20. But, we don’t need to have her take on all that pressure.”

Allyson Richardson led Allen East with seven points. Gracie Young added six points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.

For the game, Allen East committed 21 turnovers, while Elida turned it over 12 times.

“Being so young, if we get rattled early, it’s hard for us to come out of that funk,” Allen East coach Dana Koontz said. “I don’t know what it is. We just missed so many shots inside the paint tonight, and with all the turnovers.”

Koontz pointed to Elida’s role players as being a key to the game.

“That’s the great thing about having a player (Wheeler) that can demand so much attention from a defense,” he said. “Other players get overlooked and have the ability to make shots. And they did tonight.”

One of the goals Elida had, coming into Thursday’s game, was to clog up the lane and prevent Allen East from scoring inside the paint.

“That’s what we kind of wanted to do,” Billiter said. “If they were going to beat us, then they would have to beat us from the outside. I thought our length maybe disrupted them a little bit. They are very scrappy, and we knew that going in. But, we needed to worry about us, and just do the little things right. I think we did that for the most part.”

Lima Senior 67,

Tinora 54

After Lima Senior got out to a somewhat slow start in Thursday’s opener, the Spartans sped up the pace of the game and went on to notch a 13-point victory over Tinora.

Tinora (6-4) led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.

However, Lima Senior mounted a 9-0 run toward the end of the second quarter to head into the locker room at halftime with a 35-28 lead.

From that point on, the Spartans maintained control of the game.

Kierre James (14 points, eight assists, five steals), Talor Washington (14 points, 6 rebounds), Missy Jackson (12 points) and Destiny McDonald (11 points, 3 steals) led the way for Lima Senior.

Gina Norden (13 points) and Kacey Wilkerson (13 points, 10 rebounds) led Tinora in scoring.

For the game, Lima Senior shot 42 percent from the floor. Tinora shot 36 percent.

Tinora committed 25 turnovers, while Lima Senior turned the ball over just eight times.

“Overall, it was a slow start, especially in the first quarter,” Lima Senior coach Vince Halliday said. “They (Tinora) played really well. They shot the ball well. We didn’t do a good job of finishing possessions. They had a lot of second-chance opportunities.

“But, we were able to turn them over and got some easy opportunities. In the first half, we settled for jumper after jumper against that 2-3 zone. But, we got enough turnovers and some easy baskets. Once we got it (the lead), to like 8, 10 (points) in the second quarter, we kind of held it there for the whole game.”

