Jim Naveau: Four teams a good fit for playoff

What’s the perfect number of teams for the College Football Playoff?

Is it the current four teams? Should it expand to eight? Or even grow to 16 sometime in the future?

Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Washington certainly have no trouble with it being four teams. But many other people do.

The core of the argument for expansion is that there are more than four deserving teams every year.

For now, the commissioners of four of the Power Five conferences are in favor of keeping it at four teams. The commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac 12, Big 12 and SEC want to keep things the same. The ACC is the only league currently in favor of expansion.

It might be good for the college game to hesitate when it comes to expanding its postseason, though.

NFL television ratings have taken a significant dive. Too many games on television and too much parity seem to have diluted fans’ desire for the product.

On the other hand, the interest level in college football has remained steady. This year’s Ohio State-Michigan game was the highest rated noon kickoff game ever.

Maybe the fact that the college regular season means something every week is a good thing. Maybe making it hard to get to the playoff helps keep the interest level high.

Let’s be honest, though, once the television networks and college football figure out how to make a lot more money with an expanded playoff, they will throw their weight behind it.

If that ever happens, there could be one beneficial effect. It could mean the end of league championship games and divisions in leagues.

That would be one way to address concerns about seasons becoming too long. But there would have to be some way to make up for the lost revenue.

