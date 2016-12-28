Bluffton wins McDonalds Holiday Tournament

McDonalds Bluffton Holiday Tournament

Championship game

Bluffton 66, Allen East 52

Bluffton’s Zane Myers was named the tourney’s MVP after scoring 22 points in the championship game. Fellow Pirates Gabe Denecker, Luke Denecker and Trevor Bassitt all scored 12 points, respectively. Gabe Denecker grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and Dakota Bricker and Luke Denecker each dished out five assists. For Allen East, Caleb Smelcer scored 20 ponts and Spencer Miller added 12. Shane Gipsen chipped in 10 points. Chris Kleman grabbed seven rebounds.

Cory-Rawson’s Eric Ritter, Arlington’s Logan Speyer joined Miller, Smelcer, Gabe Denecker and Luke Denecker on the All-tournament team.

Bluffton evens its record at 3-3 and Allen East falls to 5-2.

Consolation game

Arlington 54, Cory-Rawson 35

Arlington’s Logan Speyer scored 19 points and Brock Oates added 10. Nate Insley grabbed nine rebounds for the Red Devils and Speyer snagged eight. For Cory-Rawson, Eric Ritter scored 10 points and Bryce Tuttle garnered eight rebounds.

Arlington improves to 3-4 and Cory-Rawson falls to 3-6.

Upper Scioto Valley 55, Elgin 46

A trio of Rams broke the double-digit barrier as Chase Rose scored 13, followed by Brody Hipsher with 12. Trevor Dotson added 10.

Upper Scioto Valley improves to 5-2 and Elgin falls to 2-5.

Wapakoneta 53, Perry 50

Wapakoneta’s Adam Scott, who finished with a game-high 19 points, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Perry. For Perry, Jakoby Lane-Harvey had 12 points and Plummie Gardner added 10.

Wapakoneta improves to 6-1. Perry, which lost its third straight game, slips to 4-3.

St. Henry 57, Coldwater 52

St. Henry’s Tyler Scherman scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to record a double-double. Teammate Ryan Luttmer added 10 points. For Coldwater Dylan Thobe, who snared 10 rebounds, pumped in 12 points and Marcus Bruns added 11 points. Coldwater shot 40 percent from the floor and St. Henry hit 37 percent of its shots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hardin Northern 44, Vanlue 23

Hardin Northern’s Holly Wilson pumped in a game-high 30 points and Ashton Dye added 10. Quinn Stewart Evans grabbed six rebounds. For Vanlue Amanda Clymer scored 10 points.