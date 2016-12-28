Ottawa-Glandorf remains unbeaten

OTTAWA – Liberty-Benton knew it had to slow down Ottawa-Glandorf playmaker Kadie Hempfling.

The 5-foot, 9-inch Hempfling is a proven offensive threat, both from the perimeter and inside the lane.

L-B came into Wednesday’s huge nonconference girls matchup at Robert J. Hermiller Gymnasium with the game plan of slowing down the junior standout. Both L-B and O-G entered Wednesday’s contest undefeated at 7-0.

The only problem for the Eagles was that Hempfling wasn’t the only threat on the O-G roster.

Hempfling did manage to score 12 points, pull down five rebounds and dish out three assists against the Eagles on Wednesday. However, Kylie White, a 5-9 senior post player, led the way for the Titans, scoring nine of her game-high 15 points in the second half, to lead O-G to a hard-fought 45-38 victory over L-B.

Erin Kaufman added nine points for the Titans.

Jensen Hiegel led L-B with 13 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Teammate Savanah Richards added 12 points.

“Kylie (White) always does that,” O-G coach Troy Yant said. “When you’re 5-9 and a half and you’re going against a 6-2 girl (Caitlin Elseser, 6 points, 10 rebounds), you could tell she was trying to rush her shots. But, I think she just needs to work on a double move and being a little more focused. But obviously, she (White) kind of threw it on her back and said, ‘I’ll take it’.

“I thought they did an excellent job on Kadie. We kind of moved Kadie out on the perimeter in order to open up more space for Kylie. They kept Kadie from putting her head down and getting in there. But Kylie stepped up when she needed to.”

After a see-saw first quarter, which saw L-B come out with a 13-8 lead at the first stop, O-G then started to take control.

The Titans (8-0) regained the lead in the second quarter, and went into the locker room at halftime with a 21-17 lead.

In the third quarter, the Titans came out strong, extending their lead to 11 points, twice, in the quarter. White scored eight points to lead the way.

The O-G lead was 36-27 by the end of the third quarter.

In the final stanza, O-G made just 1-of-7 shots from the floor, but managed to make 7-of-12 from the free throw line, to stave off an L-B comeback attempt.

For the game, O-G shot 39 percent from the floor, while L-B connected on 42 percent of its shots.

At the free throw line, O-G was 12-of-20. L-B was 9-of-12 from the charity stripe.

“In the first half, I thought we did a good job of containing Hempfling and White – as well as you can hope to,” L-B coach Nate Irwin said. “They only had 10 points (combined) at halftime. Their role players stepped up and gave them a lead at halftime. But in that third quarter, Hempfling and White – when they made that big run – it was those two. They’re a tough matchup for anybody. We just didn’t get the job done today. They were the better team, and they definitely earned it. They played hard.”

For the game, O-G committed 11 turnovers (five in the first quarter). L-B turned the ball over 16 times.

“(We had) a couple turnovers in key situations,” Irwin said. “You can’t get back into a game like that, when you’re giving up possessions. It makes it so hard to get an easy shot.”

Yant felt like his team did just enough to come away with the victory.

“We got a couple easy buckets,” Yant said. “We were able to fast-break on a couple. But, it was just a hard-fought game. Nothing really seemed to work from our end. I don’t think they got their threes (3-point shots). I think the most important thing is that we had hands in the eyes of their shooters.

“We were just trying to switch back and forth (on defenses). We didn’t do a great job of coaching today. But in the end, the girls won the game.”

Titans’ Kylie White (32) goes to the basket between Liberty-Benton’s Sydney Lasiter (left), and Caitlin Elseser (right). White finished with a game high 15 points. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Liberty-Benton-at-Ottawa-Glandorf-SA_6.jpg Titans’ Kylie White (32) goes to the basket between Liberty-Benton’s Sydney Lasiter (left), and Caitlin Elseser (right). White finished with a game high 15 points. O-G’s Erin Kaufman (14) shoots over Liberty-Benton’s Caitlin Elseser. Kaufman scored nine points in the win. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Liberty-Benton-at-Ottawa-Glandorf-SA_3.jpg O-G’s Erin Kaufman (14) shoots over Liberty-Benton’s Caitlin Elseser. Kaufman scored nine points in the win.

