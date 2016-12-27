SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP – Lima Central Catholic wasn’t just beaten by Shawnee in the Elida Tip-Off Classic.

The T-Birds were thoroughly embarrassed.

LCC was determined not to roll out a repeat performance.

LCC did a better job taking care of the ball and clamped down on the defensive end to knock off Shawnee 69-66 in a boys basketball game Tuesday at Shawnee.

LCC improves to 2-5 and Shawnee falls to 5-2.

The game was a reverse of fortunes for the T-Birds after falling to Shawnee 69-55 at the Tip-Off. That was a game in which LCC turned the ball over 27 times.

“We wanted to get revenge,” LCC forward Thomas Williams said. “And every single one of us wanted it, from freshman up to seniors. We came out with some intensity and that’s about as intense as we’ve ever played.

“We had about 30 turnovers (in the first game against Shawnee) and we should have been embarrassed.”

There were several differences in this matchup.

For most of the night, LCC handled the Shawnee press. LCC had 22 turnovers, but seven came in the fourth quarter against various Shawnee presses.

Williams gave the LCC guards a boost in the press break.

LCC also played better defense and received balanced scoring at the offensive end.

Mark Janowski had 17 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks for the T-Birds.

“We weren’t happy about that (the Tip-Off),” Janowski said. “We come out and practice every day and keep getting better.”

Williams added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

LCC also received solid contributions from Brayden O’Dell (12 points), Stephen Taflinger (11 points), Ron Banks (six points) and Raoul Samaroo (six points).

“Brayden O’Dell finished around the basket and made some big free throws for us,” LCC coach Frank Kill said. “He took that ball strong to the hole and that’s what you need. And Ronnie Banks came in and gave us quality minutes and at least kept (Sean) McDonald in check.”

Added Williams, “That was a confidence booster for everybody.”

LCC won the rebounding battle, 41-30.

Sean McDonald paced Shawnee with 21 points. Riley Rosado and Ray Manley both scored 11, while Tyler Moore had 10 points, four rebounds and four blocks.

Janowski started the game with a 3-pointer and he and Williams both came out determined to re-boot the team’s performance at the Tip-Off.

“I thought they were the aggressors early on,” Shawnee coach Mark Triplett said. “I thought they dominated us on the glass. I thought their kids played harder. I didn’t think our kids played with a lot of passion until late in the game when it looked like we were going to beat.

“They were ready to play. They were excited about playing and I think they took it personal, the Tip-Off loss, and they wanted to come out and make sure it didn’t happen again.”

The Indians had no answer for Janowski’s rebounding or shot blocking all night long.

LCC led 11-8 after the first quarter and 24-22 at the half.

At the end of the third and early into the final quarter, LCC ripped off an 8-0 run to pull out to a 46-36 lead with 7:22 to go.

LCC’s lead grew to 16, 58-42, with 4:50 to go.

But Shawnee’s McDonald and Manley hit their press-and-run gear and Shawnee scored eight straight points to get within 58-50.

Three technical fouls were called in the final quarter, including one on each head coach.

Shawnee got as close as 66-63 with 1:17 to go.

But O’Dell hit one free throw and Banks hit two to give LCC a 69-63 lead with four seconds to go.

Rosado’s 3-pointer made it 69-66 with one second left.

“We’re more confident,” Kill said. “We’re not like a soup and sandwich anymore. We’re not sloppy. We’re actually together. We have a little chemistry. Everyone is comfortable now and Thomas and Mark have a bigger role.”

Lima Central Catholic’s Thomas Williams shoots against Shawnee’s Tyler Moore during Tuesday’s game at Shawnee High School. The Thunderbird senior produced a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shawnee-vs-LCC-RP-005.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Thomas Williams shoots against Shawnee’s Tyler Moore during Tuesday’s game at Shawnee High School. The Thunderbird senior produced a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Lima Central Catholic’s Mark Janowski (center) shoots against Shawnee’s Sheridan O’Neal (left) and Tyler Hall (right) during Tuesday’s game at Shawnee High School. Janoski nearly recorded a triple double with 17 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shawnee-vs-LCC-RP-002-2.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Mark Janowski (center) shoots against Shawnee’s Sheridan O’Neal (left) and Tyler Hall (right) during Tuesday’s game at Shawnee High School. Janoski nearly recorded a triple double with 17 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots.

LCC scores victory over Shawnee