Big win for Big Green

HAVILAND – Ottoville played with a snarling edge.

A loss to Ottawa-Glandorf last Thursday will do that to a one-loss team.

The Big Green used a sticky press and an inside-power game to steamroll previously unbeaten Wayne Trace 61-23 in a girls basketball game Monday at Wayne Trace.

The 1-2-2 Ottoville press forced Wayne Trace into 29 turnovers, including 17 in the first half when the game was on the line.

That helped the Big Green outscore Wayne Trace 18-0 in the second quarter and sprint into the locker room with a 25-11 lead.

Ottoville is 7-1, while Wayne Trace is 7-1.

“I don’t think we played with much defensive energy in the first quarter, but after that, we got their attention and played much better,” Ottoville coach Dave Kleman said.

Kleman said there were a couple of points of emphasis after the loss to O-G. One of those was to get 6-foot center Bridget Landin the ball on the blocks.

Big Green point guard Brooke Mangas did just that.

Landin finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.

“We reminded the girls that she (Landin) needs to get more touches,” Kleman said. “We were jacking up shots too quick (against O-G) and she wasn’t getting the chances to get the touches, other than on the break or on a rebound. She’s got to get more looks and we consciously did that tonight.”

Added Mangas, “She’s (Landin) definitely the best player on our team and she has to get it.”

Mangas, who was battling a migraine against O-G, bounced back with eight points and two 3-pointers.

Added Kleman, “She’s (Mangas) our leader and our floor general.”

Off the bench for Ottoville, 5-11 Amber Miller had eight points and four rebounds. Madison Knodell had six points and five rebounds.

Wayne Trace 6-footer Danae Myers got in early foul trouble and finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Wayne Trace led 11-7 after the first quarter. But Myers went to the bench with her second foul with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, Ottoville revved its 1-2-2 press up and also came after the Raiders with a pressure man defense.

The result was Wayne Trace turned the ball over 11 times in the second quarter.

Landin had 10 second-quarter points, including giving the Big Green the lead to stay on a layup to make it 13-11 with 4:09 left in the second.

“Tonight we got their big girl in foul trouble and we worked on it (getting the ball into the post) in practice after the O-G game,” Landin said.

After a Wayne Trace turnover, Alicia Honigford produced a layup for the Big Green.

Then Landin hit a 6-footer and the foul shot for a three-point play. Alexis Thorbahn sank a 5-footer and Landin hit a follow shot.

Suddenly, Ottoville was on a 16-0 run and led 22-11.

After three Big Green foul shots, Ottoville led 25-11 at the half.

Wayne Trace coach Bethany DeJarnett said the Ottoville press was the difference.

“We’ve seen pressure, but not kind of pressure,” DeJarnett said.

The run would spill over to the third quarter, with Ottoville outscoring Wayne Trace 25-0.

After Mangas’ 3-pointer and Landin’s layup, Ottoville’s lead grew to 32-11.

Then, for the first time since the first quarter, Wayne Trace scored on a Myers’ layup with 5:11 left in the third to make in 32-13.

The Big Green press continued to swam the Wayne Trace guards and the Ottoville led 49-19 after three.

Ottoville dominated the boards, 49-29, including 23-7 on the offensive end.

Ottoville shot 36 percent from the field and was 5 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Wayne Trace shot 25 percent from the field and was 1 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Ottoville’s press made the 6-foot Myers a non-factor by preventing her from getting the ball.

“We knew we had to come out and play better defense,” Mangas said.

Added Landin, “I don’t think they really knew what to do with that 1-2-2.”

Ottoville’s Amber Miller, left, looks to shoot while heavily garded by Wayne Trace’s Sadie Sinn. Miller came off the bench to score eight points and grabbed four rebounds. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ottoville-at-Wayne-Trace-SA_5.jpg Ottoville’s Amber Miller, left, looks to shoot while heavily garded by Wayne Trace’s Sadie Sinn. Miller came off the bench to score eight points and grabbed four rebounds. Wayne Trace’s Sadie Sinn ( left) and Kaylee Shepherd (right) double team Ottoville’s Bridget Landin looking to shoot. Landin led the Big Green in scoring with 19 points. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Otto4.jpg Wayne Trace’s Sadie Sinn ( left) and Kaylee Shepherd (right) double team Ottoville’s Bridget Landin looking to shoot. Landin led the Big Green in scoring with 19 points.

Ottoville hands Wayne Trace first loss of the season