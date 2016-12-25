Lima area duo help Bluffton stay successful in women’s hoops

BLUFFTON – Posting winning seasons has started to become the norm for the Bluffton University women’s basketball team. Since 2013-14, the Beavers have finished above .500 and last year the program reached new heights by going 25-3 and capturing its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) regular season and tournament titles and earning a berth in the NCAA tournament.

But coming into this year, after losing six seniors from that record-changing squad, the question was could the Beavers maintain that success that has been accomplished the past four years.

Well after opening this season by reeling off six straight wins before falling to Rose Hulman on Dec. 10 but bouncing back with a convincing 85-64 victory over Wooster on Dec. 20 it appears the Beavers the answer is a resounding yes.

Senior Rachel Beining, a graduate of Ottoville, and junior Kaycee Rowe, an Allen East product, are two players who have greatly contributed to the Beavers’ fast start this season.

Beining is second on the team in scoring with a 14.4 average and in rebounding, grabbing 6.0 caroms a contest. Rowe, who is coming off a 20-point performance against Wooster, is averaging 12.9 points a game and is first on the team in assists with 26.

In the team’s first eight games, Beining or Rowe have led the team in scoring in four of those games.

“Last year was a great season for us and a lot of fun,” Beining said. “We had a lot of seniors so this year was a little different with a lot of freshmen but I think we have a lot of talent and we looking to go farther than last year.”

Because the Beavers graduated some tremendous talent, Beining said she had to step up her scoring and rebounding efforts to fill the void left by the outgoing players.

In addition to providing more on the court, Beining would also have to show leadership off the court by acclimating the incoming freshman into the winning atmosphere that has been developed over the last several years. A total of eight freshmen dot the Beavers roster.

“I would say that I had to step up a little bit as far scoring and challenging the freshmen because they have to take over when I am gone,” Beining said.

As a junior, Rowe also has seen her role develop into more of a presence on the court as well.

“It is a lot different because of how many freshmen we have,” Rowe said. “It is a learning experience for them and for us because we are so used to having so many seniors who knew what they were doing and now we have freshmen who are learning but I think we have a good enough team to continue what we did last year.”

Rowe said on the court she knew she had to up her scoring game as well and has also embraced being one of the leaders on the squad.

Helping freshmen

Both players knew that the loss of the six seniors was going to be a challenge to continue what they did last year but the two hoopsters said they began the process of indoctrinating the incoming freshmen from day one and that it would take hard work and dedication to match last year’s accomplishments.

“I think we made that clear to the freshmen too and that just because we got a ring last year and we lost so many seniors that we are not done,” Rowe said. “We all want another ring and I am sure the freshmen would want one too.”

Beaver head coach Chad Shutler, who is in his 12th season at Bluffton, said this duo waited for their opportunity and are now taking full advantage of it.

“I think both of those two could have had more output the past two years but we have had some really good kids with them that they were able to play within the system and set aside some individual achievements,” Shulter said. “They could have scored more, had more assists and more rebounds but they sacrificed that for winning and being successful and being part of team that won a championship.”

Shutler has seen the development of the two players and both have taken different paths to becoming starters. For Beining, she got her chance to shine early when she started as a freshman in the post position to fill a big hole for the Beavers.

“She had a real successful high school career and had a good coach so she was able to step in her freshman year and fill a void in the post we needed right away. She is that kind of kid that could come in and fill the void for us at the post and that is one of the most difficult positions to recruit. We were fortunate we had a major she wanted and she wanted to stay close to home.”

Rowe’s journey to Bluffton starter was not as direct as Beining’s. The former Mustang initially went to Mount Union to play hoops but decided she also wanted to be closer to home and came to Bluffton. She did not start her freshman season and played in 18 games but then was moved into the starting lineup her sophomore season and has been there ever since.

Shulter said this year Rowe began to blossom offensively and defensively this year and he considers her one of the best guards in the HCAC.

“It is tough when you transfer in as a freshman,” Shulter said. “Teams come already established so she started like midyear. She attacks the basket well, makes free throws and is a smart kid.

Shulter added that off the court these two are the embodiment of what you want as leaders.

‘Exceptional kids’

“Both are exceptional kids and great students,” Shulter said “They are involved in the community and are good people which is good from an experience standpoint and being a leader. The kind of leaders who pave the way by example. Neither of them are rah, rah in your face vocal kids but when they say something the other players listen.”

Despite the fast start, Beining and Rowe said there is a lot of work to be done.

“We know we still have a target on our backs so there is no reason for us not to keep winning and keep up what we have started,” Beining said. “Last year was definitely unfinished business.”

Rowe also pointed out that the Beavers still want to continue a 20-plus home-game winning streak that dates back to 2014-15.

“We didn’t lose a home game last year so I would like to keep that alive,” Rowe said. “We have seven home games over break so that would be nice.”

The Beavers resume action when they will be the hosts for the McDonald’s tournament beginning Thursday.

