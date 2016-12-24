Christmas Eve brings out holiday cheer

Bang! Kerplunk!

Jingle, jingle!

Was the initial sound the arrival of Santa down the chimney and a brand new or even slightly used bowling ball being delivered to one of your favorite bowlers – perhaps even a high school bowler?

Did it bring a smile to the face of that person?

If so then the jingle, jingle that you hear would be that of your guardian angel finally getting her or his wings in heaven. Hope my mom enjoys hers!

This is indeed an incredible time of the year when we are all scurrying about to assure that we can meet all of our family and friend’s gift needs.

But then again perhaps the bang, kerplunk, jingle, jingle is the sound of the folding money, credit cards and loose change hitting the counter as we pay for the gifts that we overextend for again this season.

Please do not take the preceding statement to be one that you would associate with Scrooge or even my personal hero, the Grinch, (just kidding)!

I just find myself wondering if we overextend!

Tonight, Christmas Eve Eve, is my favorite night of the year, as family gathers to simply hang out, eat pizza, open gifts and talk about fantasy football and of course bowling, while wearing our favorite evening attire.

We will spend a good portion of the time talking of our loved ones, so many of them bowlers, who are no longer with us and the good times that we have had with them as well.

The more I thought about tonight the more I thought of how families this time of year seem to do all that they can to get to a bowling alley for a seasonal get together.

As always the first two names that come to my mind are Ambroza and Twining who have been making the Christmas Eve bowling pilgrimage for longer than the teenage phenoms have been alive.

With the influx of more and more student-athletes into the high school ranks I have little doubt that the request for bowling balls and bowling parties, even in the Christmas season has been on the rise.

A whole lot of Clarences or guardian angels got their wings already last season when the WBL endorsed bowling as a conference sport. This season the heavens are more than jing a ling jingling as the sport got even broader for Elida and now Bath as they will each have a complete season rolled by the time the WBL tournament gets to 20th Century at the end of the season.

I had some solid correspondence with the commissioner of the WBL, Nate Pohlman, and he certainly is ready to embrace any sport offered for the students of the conference.

We social media-ed about the conference including its involvement of some of its teams in the WOHSBC.

He is going to do what he can to get to the action on Tuesday morning of this week at 20th Century Lanes. It will give him or any of you that would like to attend the opportunity to watch Shawnee, Wapak, St Marys, Ottawa Glandorf, Van Wert and Celina.

In girls action the WBL teams all roll against each other. The conference has more boys teams than girls so the opportunity for the 100% matchup does not exist with those squads.

For those of you that make the trip permit to continue the narrative! There are teams and individuals in this conference that could potentially make a statement on the state level. I truthfully cannot rule out any of the schools from having a shot at the district or state level.

There was some great shooting by the WBL this past week. Brianna Twining wandered down to lane 24 at 20th Century after an Elida practice and still managed to out maneuver the difficult condition on what can be a difficult lanes. The end result a 290 game. Yeh, Yeh Yeh I know the purists will say that she only bowled on the one lane, but may I invite the purist to stop by 20th one day and ask for one lane and duplicate her efforts.

Things got even more interesting on this past Tuesday evening when Defiance came to down to take on the Indians of Shawnee.

The young ladies of Defiance jumped out to a decent early lead agains the varsity dreamers of Shawnee only to experience shock and awe as the Lady Indians once again demonstrated dominance during the baker format. In this case they had a 234 game and a 972 five game set and won going away.

They are five solid individual bowlers but I honestly do believe that they function even better as a unit. They are the best representation of what a team should be.

The Indian men also put on a sensational show most notably a phenomenal 1141 in game two led by Jeff Giese who threw nine consecutive strikes to lead the charge finishing with a 279. To say the team held the crowd would be an understatement. The Indians are in the continued charge to catch Wapak and in truth it could be argued that on this night, they surpassed the Redskins. They will continue to focus on not getting caught up in the moment.

What a great day!

May you accept my Christmas wish and request to at some point celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by finding a church to worship this day.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_jack-hammill-color-sig-3.jpg