Experience the joys of ice fishing

Instead of talking about ice fishing this winter, we actually should experience it.

With some warmer winters in the past decade in the Limaland area, ice fishing has not existed or was dicey. Even farther north where the temperatures can range 5-10 degrees colder, ice fishing seasons have been hit or miss. Two years ago, it was a bonanza on Lake Erie. Last winter was a wash out.

But a mid-December polar vortex has ice anglers bringing out their gear and charging the batteries for the electronics they use on hard water. Some have wet line lines on lakes in northern Michigan already.

When temperatures dip to near zero or go below that point and don’t go above freezing, it doesn’t take long to make good ice. Once we have that, temperatures can climb a bit above freezing, but as long as they drop into the 20s overnight, we should have good conditions until rain or higher temps ruin ice. The forecast appears dicey. Higher tips (40s) are said to be part of the picture today (Sunday) and rain with temps in the 50s are on tap Monday. A chance of showers is predicted for Thursday with colder weather supposed to return later in the week.

Those who love winter fishing are hoping for several weeks of outdoor fun. A longer ice season always makes a winter go faster and be more enjoyable. The key is good ice.

Don’t be foolish. Before venturing on to hard water, check with local anglers or a bait store to see what ice conditions may be near you favorite lake or lakes. Remember, the U.S. Coast Guard considers no ice safe. Be safe and take along ice picks, a rope and wear a life vest if possible. Take it easy. Drill holes every few feet with an auger as you go out on the ice. Don’t be lulled into false security. A few years back, a buddy and I ventured onto an ice-covered pond. Drilling a first hole revealed about eight inches of ice cover. The next step yielded a wet and cold leg. The ice initially fooled us, but definitely was not safe.

Ice anglers have been fishing in canals, coves and marinas on some Michigan lakes. But some people have gone through the ice, too.

Today’s clothing and equipment make ice fishing a lot easier and more comfortable than when I first took to the ice more than 40 years ago.

We were tough back then sitting out in the open on a bucket with no shanty. We thought the first drill augers were awesome. They were so much nicer than using a “spoon.” The laser augers make things so muck easier and now lithium battery laser augers have replaced the heavy gas augers.

Heaters come in a variety of sizes and are an ice angler’s friend. One-man portable shanties make sitting out on a bucket no longer necessary although one can pop up the shanty if the weather is nicer. Smaller heaters can keep hands from freezing and warm up the smaller area of a one-man shanty.

These one-man shanties make cover a lot of “water” easy. Hole hopping becomes easier, especially with augers that quickly cut through the ice. And hole hopping can make the difference in a highly productive days.

While the old Schooley reels and a bobber still produce fish, some anglers prefer a rod with a spinning reel and “feel” the fish bite or see the bite on their electronics be it with a Vexilar or another device. These electronics along with underwater cameras can show you where the fish are, but won’t make them bite.

Some anglers like to keep their bait constantly moving by jiggling, using a pounding action or a lift and drop method. Ice lures come in a variety of colors and styles. Some are horizontal, others are vertical and some fished a certain way work better for specific species. A Genz bug, a vertical jig, works best for crappies while Genz Fat Boys and the Genz worm, both horizontal jigs, may be best for bluegills and perch. Pink has always been a great color for crappies. Some color combos can be hot. An orange/chartreuse combo has always been a good lure.

Live bait choice varies among anglers. The popular choices in larval baits are waxworms, spikes and mousies. I prefer spikes and like to dangle two or three on a hook. Some anglers will use minnows for crappies and perch. But both these species can be caught with larval baits.

While most anglers use just one lure, some go with two. One can tie on two ice jigs or use a regular ice jig and tie a fly about 12 inches above it. I picked up the idea of using a regular ice jig and an ant (black or red) tied 12 inches up the line in Michigan. It can produce numerous fish.

On some lakes, the best bite is right around sunrise or at sunset. The window of biting opportunity may be short, but the action and catch yield can be fast. Using a fluorescent lure at these times and during dark hours can be a plus. Use a laser light to make them glow. These work especially well in stained water.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_alsmithmug-3.jpg

Al Smith Guest Columnist

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL