Kaufman steps up, delivers key buckets in Ottawa-Glandorf win against Ottoville

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf was looking for someone to notch a dent in the Ottoville 2-3 zone.

O-G’s Kadie Hempfling and Kylie White were being surrounded in the paint every time they touched the ball.

Enter Erin Kaufman.

Kaufman sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to power O-G to a non-league 46-42 girls basketball victory over Ottoville on Thursday night before a big, festive crowd at O-G’s Hermiller Gymnasium.

“People are going to try to take away one or two things from us,’’ O-G coach Troy Yant said. “And that was the dilemma coming into this game is would we find somebody to step up? Tonight it was Erin (Kaufman). … I thought Lexi (Schroeder) did a good job of controlling tempo. I thought Ashley Schroeder came in and did a good job of controlling the ball and moving it.”

O-G is 7-0, while Ottoville is 6-1.

“That’s why you play teams like O-G, it tests you,” Ottoville coach Dave Kleman said. “It makes you grow up a little bit. This will make us better in the long run.”

Defense dominated the game, with Ottoville controlling the first three quarters with its 2-3 zone.

O-G turned up the defensive pressure in the second half when it switched from a 2-3 to a man-to-man.

In the end, both teams had 20 turnovers. O-G had 11 turnovers in the first half, while Ottoville had 13 turnovers in the second half.

Kaufman and White had 10 points for O-G. Hempfling had six points and 11 rebounds. White had five boards.

For Ottoville, C.J. Kemper had 13 points. Bridget Landin and Alexis Thorbahn both scored nine points.

O-G led early in the second quarter 17-9. But the Big Green ripped off a 15-4 run to close the second quarter.

That gave Ottoville a 24-21 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Ottoville went on a 9-0 run to pull out to a 33-23 lead with 1:29 left in the third.

But O-G’s man-to-man forced a few turnovers and the Titans closed the third on a 6-0 run to get within 33-29.

The Big Green held a 36-32 lead with 6:27 left. Ottoville continued to play its 2-3 and collapse and double on White or Hempfling when they got the ball.

Then, Kaufman sank her two 3-pointers from the top of the key.

Added Kleman, “They brought her (Kaufman) up to the top and we didn’t adjust quick enough. That changed the momentum entirely. I thought that was probably the key point in the game.”

After Ottoville hit two foul shots, O-G’s Ashley Schroder dropped a 3-pointer from the left corner to give O-G a 38-36 lead.

“We wanted to make somebody else shoot (besides Hempfling and White),” Kleman said.

Kemper’s 3-pointer gave the Big Green a 39-38 lead.

O-G took the lead to stay 40-39 on White’s layup with 3:04 left.

With 28 seconds left, White came up with a steal in the backcourt and fed Ashley Schroeder for a fast-break layup to give O-G a 45-41 lead.

Ottoville won the boards, 24-22.

Ottoville shot 34 percent from the field and was 3 of 15 on 3-pointers. O-G shot 50 percent from the field and was 3 of 9 on threes.

“I thought with the pep band, it was like a holiday tournament,” Yant said. “It was nice to have Ottoville come in and we needed to play well. Even though we didn’t play well at times, we had a couple of girls step up.’’

Ottoville's Brooke Mangas guards Ottawa-Glandorf's Erin Kaufman during Thursday night's game at Ottawa-Glandorf. Ottoville's Kasey Knippen goes up for a shot against Ottawa-Glandorf's Carri Johnson during Thursday night's game at Ottawa-Glandorf. Ottawa-Glandorf's Kylie White drives the baseline against Ottoville's Amber Miller during Thursday night's game at Ottawa-Glandorf. Ottoville's C.J. Kemper puts up a shot against Ottawa-Glandorf's Kylie White during Thursday night's game at Ottawa-Glandorf.

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

