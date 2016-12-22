Bluffton edges LCC in girls hoops

BLUFFTON — The host Pirates used a 38-30 third-quarter advantage to hold back Lima Central Catholic and secure a 48-45 girls basketball victory Thursday night.

Alivia Koenig, who had 20 points, converted all six free-throw attempts in the final period, finishing 11 of 12 on the night for Bluffton. Teammate Abbie Parkins had 13 points. Madison Stolley had 23 points and Rosie Williams scored eight for LCC.

New Bremen 61, USV 53

NEW BREMEN — Kelly Naylor had 16 points and Molly Smith and Kayla Bergman each scored 10 for the host Cardinals.

Emily Patton had 29 points and nine rebounds and Shelby Spradlin had 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six steals for USV.

Bath 60, Coldwater 51

BATH TOWNSHIP — No other information was reported about this game by deadline.

Crestview 63, Kalida 55

CONVOY — The host Knights outscored the Wildcats 22-14 in the third quarter after trailing 29-26 at halftime. Crestview won the rebound battle 20-17 and converted on 22 of 40 field-goal attempts for 55 percent. Kalida connected on five of its seven 3-points attempts.

Paige Motycka had 31 points and six rebounds and Lyvia Black (11) and Lexi Gregory (10) also scored in double digits for Crestview. Taylor Lucke had 18 points and four assists and Sarah Klausing had 14 points and eight rebounds for Kalida.

Leipsic 41, Pandora-Gilboa 27

PANDORA — H Lammers had 18 points and Meyer scored 16 for the visiting Vikings. Brittany Hovest had seven points and Alexa Maag had six rebounds for P-G.

Delphos Jefferson 66,

Perry 29

DELPHOS — The host Wildcats had a 25-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Macy Wallace (16), Sarah Miller (15) and Alli McClurg (10) each scored in double digits for Jefferson. E’Nautica Crockett had eight points for Perry.

Lima Senior 62,

Toledo Central Catholic 48

LIMA — No other information was reported about this game by deadline.

Wayne Trace 53, Fort Jennings 38

FORT JENNINGS — Vanessa Wallenhorst had 12 points for the hosts.

Van Buren 58,

Cory-Rawson 29

RAWSON — Brittney and Sami Roth had 10 points each for Cory-Rawson.

St. Henry 59, Eaton 52

EATON — Danielle Lange (19), Addy Vaughn (12) and Alexis Ontrop (11) each scored in double digits for the visiting Redskins.

Russia 65, Botkins 42

RUSSIA — Paige Lane had 19 points for Botkins.

Boys basketball

Continental 44, Holgate 41

HOLGATE — Wade Stauffer had 14 points and Trevor Williamson and Caleb Olds each scored 10 for Continental.

Toledo Central Catholic 71,

Celina 64

CELINA — Kole Murlin (23), Kyle Flaute (12) and Ryan Harter (11) all scored in double digits for the host Bulldogs.

Wrestling

Tri-meet

VAN WERT — Shawnee fell to Celina (39-36) and Bath (50-21). Cain Bentz recorded a pair of pins for Shawnee at 152 pounds.

Tri-meet

ST. MARY — Elida defeated Ottawa-Glandorf (40-19) and St. Marys (46-23) to go to 4-0 in the Western Buckeye League and 8-1 overall.

Area roundup

