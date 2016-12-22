Posted on by

Lima area results

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Wapakoneta 56,

Lima Central Catholic 51

At Wapakoneta

LCC

Thomas Williams 18, Mark Janowski 10, Stephen Taflinger 8, Brayden O’Dell 7, Brendan Stolly 5, De’Jhon Johnson 3. Totals: 20–7–51.

Wapak

Aaron Good 16, Nick Schoonover 10, Kyle Huffman 8, Nate Schroer 7, Adam Scott 5, Gage Schenk 4, Mike Burton 3, Jace Copeland 3. Totals: 16–15–56.

Score by quarters:

LCC` 8` 13` 18` 12`–`51

Wapak` 16` 20` 9` 11`–`56

3-point goals: Wapak – Good 4, Schoonover 2, Schroer 2, Burton; LCC – Taflinger 2, O’Dell, Johnson.

Records: Wapak 5-1; LCC 1-4.

JV score: Wapak – 59, LCC – 56.

Continental 44, Holgate 41

At Holgate

Continental

Wade Stauffer 14, Trevor Williamson 10, Caleb Olds 10, Jacob Williams 8, Tyler Brecht. Totals: 16–9–44.

Holgate

Louis Gustwiller Jake Grim 11, Bailey Hohenberger 10, Trey Jones 3, Sebastian Briseno 2, Clay Waisner 2, Jack Clady 2. Totals: 18–4–41.

Score by quarters:

Continental` 8` 12` 17` 7`–`44

Holgate` 14` 10` 8` 9`–`41

3-point goals: Continental – Olds 2, Williamson; Holgate – Jones.

Records: Continental 5-1, Holgate 3-2.

JV score: Holgate – 24, Continental – 21.

Toledo Central Catholic 71,

Celina 64

At Celina

TCC

Dajon Triplett 27, Victor Copeland 13, James Hudson 12, Jack Grombacher 8, Ryan Christie 5, James Harris 4, Darius Johnson 2. Totals: 24–15–71.

Celina

Kole Murlin 23, Kyle Flaute 12, Ryan Harter 11, Lucas Hone 7, Brett Schwieterman 7, Jimi Briand 2, Austin O’Keley 2. Totals: 22–15–64.

Score by quarters:

TCC` 22` 19` 16` 14`–`71

Celina` 14` 26` 10` 14`–`64

3-point goals: TCC – Triplett 4, Copeland 2, Grombacher 2; Celina – Harter 2, Murlin, Flaute, Hone.

Records: TCC 2-1; Celina 0-5.

Girls Basketball

Ottawa-Glandorf 46,

Ottoville 42

Ottoville`7`17`9`9` — `42

O-G`15`6`8`17` — `46

Ottoville

C.J. Kemper 13, Bridget Landin 9, Alicia Honigford 5, Alexis Thorbahn 9, Kasey Knippen 4, Abi Hilvers 2. Totals: 13-13-42.

Ottawa-Glandorf

Paige Sutter 5, Erin Kaufman 10, Lexi Schroeder 8, Kylie White 10, Kadie Hempfling 6, Ashley Schroeder 7. Totals: 17-7-46.

3-point goals: O-G: Kaufman 2, A. Schroeder. OTT: Kemper, Thorbahn, Knippen.

Records: O-G 7-0. OTT 6-1.

Van Buren 58, Cory-Rawson 29

At Cory-Rawson

Van Buren

Madison Parker 17, Zoe Horn 15, Brylie Rampe 7, Audrey Nessler 5, Sydney Leeper 4, Hope DeWalt 3, Lydia Reineke, Faith DeWalt 2, Mackenzie Saltzman 2. Totals: 17–20–58.

Cory-Rawson

Brittney Roth 10, Sami Roth 10, Avery Holland 4, Sarah Curth 2, Hayley Waltz 1, Katelynn Yant 1, Nicki Biery 1. Totals: 8–12–29.

Score by quarters:

Van Buren` 15` 14` 15` 14`–`58

Cory-Rawson` 2` 2` 10` 15`–`29

3-point goals: Van Buren – Horn 3, Reineke; Cory-Rawson – B. Roth.

Records: Van Buren 1-7 (BVC 1-3), Cory-Rawson 0-11 (BVC 0-4).

Bluffton 48, Lima Central Catholic 45

at Bluffton

Lima Central Catholic

Madison Stolly 23, Rosie Williams 8, Sam Koenig 5 Emma Baumgartner 5, Josie Mohler 4 Totals: 17–4–45

Bluffton

Koenig 20, Parkins 13, Rumer 9, White 4, Prater 2 Totals: 14–16–48

Score by quarters:

LCC `11`13`6`15`—`x

Bluffton `13`13`12`10`—`x

3-point goals: LCC – Stolly 3, Koenig 1, Baumgartner 1 ; Bluffton – Parkins 3, Koenig 1

Delphos Jefferson 66, Perry 29

at Delphos Jefferson

Perry

E’Nautica Crockett 8, Tia Barfield 6, Octavia Johnson 6, Kyazia Healey 5, Aniya Simpson 2, D’Ayziah Denson 2, Totals: 11–7–29

Delphos Jefferson

Macy Wallace 16, Sarah Miller 15, Alli McClurg 10, Kelsey Berelsman 9, Addy Stewart 8, Devyn Carder 2, Sydney McGue 2, Ayron McClurg 2, Audrey North 2 Totals: 25–13–66

Score by quarters:

Perry `9`4`x12`10`—`66

DJ `25`14`17`4`—`29

3-point goals: Delphos Jefferson – Wallace 2, Miller 1

Records: Delphos Jefferson 5-4, Perry 1-5

JV score: Delphos Jefferson 19, Perry 10

Crestview 63, Kalida 55

at Crestivew

Kalida

Taylor Lucke 18, Sarah Klausing 14, Kara Siefker 6, Lauren Langhals 5, Halie Kaufman 4, Mckayla Maag 3, Samantha Backus 3, Brooke Kimball 2 Totals: 25–12–55

Crestview

Paige Motycka 31, Lyvia Black 11, Lexi Gregory 10, Avery McCoy 5, Alyssa Gent 4, Ashley Dealy 2 Totals: 28–13–66

Score by quarters:

Kalida `22`7`14`12`—`55

Crestview `17`9`22`15`—`63

3-point goals: Kalida – Lucke 1, Klausing 1, Langhals 1, Kaufman 1, Backus 1; Crestview – Motycka 3, Gregory 2, Black 1

Leipsic 41, Pandora Gilboa 27

at Pandora Gilboa

Leipsic

H.Lammers 18, Meyer 16, Gerdeman 4, C. Siefker 2, Ellerbrock 1 Totals: 14–7–41

Pandora Gilboa

Brittany Hovest 7, Kelsey Basinger 6, Kristen Mullins 4, Toria Hovest 3, Paige Fenstermaker 3, Alexa Maag 2, Kayla Ferguson 2, Totals: 11–2–27

Score by quarters:

Leipsic `15`12`6`8`—`41

PG `8`8`7`4`—`27

3-point goals: Leipsic – Lammers 4, Meyer 2 ; Pandora Gilboa – Hovest 2, Fenstermaker 1

Records: Leipsic 5-2, Pandora Gilboa 5-2

JV score: Leipsic 33, Pandora Gilboa 11

Wayne Trace 53, Fort Jennings 38

at Fort Jennings

Wayne Trace

Sinn 19, Myers 19, Shepherd 5, Gudakunst 4, Sinn 4, Sinn 2 Totals: fg–ft–pts.

Fort Jennings

V. Wallenhorst 10, H. Wittler 8, Luersman 7, A. VonSossan 4, E. Eickholt 4, M. Neidert 3, M. Ricker 2 Totals: 17–5–38

Score by quarters:

WT `13`15`16`9`—`53

FJ `12`4`8`14`—`38

3-point goals: Fort Jennings – Neidert 1

New Bremen 61,

Upper Scioto Valley 53

at New Bremen

Upper Scioto Valley

Emily Patton 29, Shelby Spradlin 12, Alyssa Miller 6, Callie Daniels 4, Kaycee Carroll 2 Totals: 26–5–53.

New Bremen

Kelly Naylor 16, Kayla Burgman 10, Molly Smith 10, Jane Homan 8, Hanna Tenkman 6, Macy Puthoff 5, Brianne Arling 2, Amanda Brown 2, Abbi Thieman 2 Totals: 22–16–61

Score by quarters:

USV `10`13`11`19`—`53

NB `12`12`16`21`—`61

3-point goals: Upper Scioto Valley – Patton 3, Daniels 1 ; New Bremen – Naylor 1

Records: Upper Scioto Valley 5-2, New Bremen 2-4

Wrestling

Tri-Meet

At Van Wert

Matches not won by forfeit

Celina 39, Shawnee 36

120: Warner (C) dec. Kohlhorst (S)

126: Miller (S) pin Davlatboyeva (C)

138: Matthews (S) dec. Ly (C)

145: Hines (C) pin Fairburn (S)

152: Bentz (S) pin Gallimore (C)

160: Adlesh (S) pin Garwood (C)

170: Smith (S) dec. Logan Muhlencamp (C)

182: Luke Muhlencamp (C) pin Perkins (S)

195: Ferrell (C) pin Harrison (S)

285: Grothjan (S) pin Huston (C)

Bath 50, Shawnee 21

113: Poling (B) dec. Burgess (S)

120: E. Kohlhorst (B) pin D. Kohlhorst (S)

145: Mell (B) pin Fairburn (S)

152: Bentz (S) pin Garver (B)

160: Smith (S) dec. Deitsch (B)

170: Ingram (B) tech. pin Adlesh (S)

182: Terry (B) pin Perkins (S)

195: Deeds (B) pin Harrison (S)

285: Neal (B) pin Grothjan (S)

From Wednesday

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Minster 56,

Lehman Catholic 26

at Lehman

Minster

Mike Ketner 9, Bryce Schmiesing 8, Jared Huelsman 7, Andrew Broering 6, Jarod Schulze 6, Isaac Dorsten 4, Alex Lehmkuhl 4, Ben Stubbs 3, Cody Frericks 3, Isaac Schmiesing 2, Aaron Ernst 2, Jack Heitbrink 2 Totals: 22–6–56

Lehman

Dylan Arnold 13, Kameron Lee 4, Jared Magoteaux 4, Bryce Kennedy 3, Preston Rodgers 2 Totals: 7–11–26

Score by quarters:

Minster `11`16`14`15`—`56

Lehman `9`6`6`5`—`26

3-point goals: Minster – Ketner 3, B. Schmiesing 1, Huelsman 1, Stubbs 1 ; Lehman – Magoteaux 1

Records: Minster 3-0

JV score: Minster 52, Lehman 39

Colleges

Men’s Basketball

Simpson 52, UNOH 38

at Las Vegas

Simpson

Sam Amsbaugh 14, Sabonis Smith 12, Dj Dafney 9, Austin Turner 6, Ryan Skaar 4, Nick Noah 4, Cody Good 3, Totals: 25–9–52

UNOH

Sadeeq Bello 10, Nate Bradley 7, Ray Beatty 5, Corbin Pierce 5, Ziar Anderson 4, Trey Guilliam 3, Desmond Duke 2, Jacob Traore 2 Totals: 15–13–38

3-point goals: Simpson – Amsbaugh 2, Turner 1, Dafney 1, Skaar 1, Smith 1, Good 1; UNOH – Bello 2, Bradley 1, Pierce 1, Beatty 1

Halftime score: Simpson 35, UNOH 16.

Records: Simpson 9-2, UNOH 11-4

From Tuesday

High Schools

Girls Basketball

Leipsic 60, Miller City 48

At Leipsic

Miller City

Megan Warnimont 13, Allison Ruhe 12, Christina Berger 10, Kylie Berner 6, Chloe Lammers 5, Tiffany Welty 2. Totals: 24–6–48.

Leipsic

Heather Lammers 28, Kierra Meyer 15, Brooke Gerdeman 11, Carlee Siefker 3, Mindy Ellerbrock 3. Totals: 28–12–60.

Score by quarters:

Miller City` 15` 12` 11` 10`–`48

Leipsic` 10` 11` 20` 19`–`60

3-point goals: Leipsic – Lammers 6, Gerdeman 4, Ellerbrock, Siefker; Miller City – Ruhe 4, Lammers, Warnimont.

Records: Leipsic 4-2; Miller City 2-7.

JV score: Leipsic – 28, Miller City – 23.

