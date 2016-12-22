Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Wapakoneta 56,
Lima Central Catholic 51
At Wapakoneta
LCC
Thomas Williams 18, Mark Janowski 10, Stephen Taflinger 8, Brayden O’Dell 7, Brendan Stolly 5, De’Jhon Johnson 3. Totals: 20–7–51.
Wapak
Aaron Good 16, Nick Schoonover 10, Kyle Huffman 8, Nate Schroer 7, Adam Scott 5, Gage Schenk 4, Mike Burton 3, Jace Copeland 3. Totals: 16–15–56.
Score by quarters:
LCC` 8` 13` 18` 12`–`51
Wapak` 16` 20` 9` 11`–`56
3-point goals: Wapak – Good 4, Schoonover 2, Schroer 2, Burton; LCC – Taflinger 2, O’Dell, Johnson.
Records: Wapak 5-1; LCC 1-4.
JV score: Wapak – 59, LCC – 56.
Continental 44, Holgate 41
At Holgate
Continental
Wade Stauffer 14, Trevor Williamson 10, Caleb Olds 10, Jacob Williams 8, Tyler Brecht. Totals: 16–9–44.
Holgate
Louis Gustwiller Jake Grim 11, Bailey Hohenberger 10, Trey Jones 3, Sebastian Briseno 2, Clay Waisner 2, Jack Clady 2. Totals: 18–4–41.
Score by quarters:
Continental` 8` 12` 17` 7`–`44
Holgate` 14` 10` 8` 9`–`41
3-point goals: Continental – Olds 2, Williamson; Holgate – Jones.
Records: Continental 5-1, Holgate 3-2.
JV score: Holgate – 24, Continental – 21.
Toledo Central Catholic 71,
Celina 64
At Celina
TCC
Dajon Triplett 27, Victor Copeland 13, James Hudson 12, Jack Grombacher 8, Ryan Christie 5, James Harris 4, Darius Johnson 2. Totals: 24–15–71.
Celina
Kole Murlin 23, Kyle Flaute 12, Ryan Harter 11, Lucas Hone 7, Brett Schwieterman 7, Jimi Briand 2, Austin O’Keley 2. Totals: 22–15–64.
Score by quarters:
TCC` 22` 19` 16` 14`–`71
Celina` 14` 26` 10` 14`–`64
3-point goals: TCC – Triplett 4, Copeland 2, Grombacher 2; Celina – Harter 2, Murlin, Flaute, Hone.
Records: TCC 2-1; Celina 0-5.
Girls Basketball
Ottawa-Glandorf 46,
Ottoville 42
Ottoville`7`17`9`9` — `42
O-G`15`6`8`17` — `46
Ottoville
C.J. Kemper 13, Bridget Landin 9, Alicia Honigford 5, Alexis Thorbahn 9, Kasey Knippen 4, Abi Hilvers 2. Totals: 13-13-42.
Ottawa-Glandorf
Paige Sutter 5, Erin Kaufman 10, Lexi Schroeder 8, Kylie White 10, Kadie Hempfling 6, Ashley Schroeder 7. Totals: 17-7-46.
3-point goals: O-G: Kaufman 2, A. Schroeder. OTT: Kemper, Thorbahn, Knippen.
Records: O-G 7-0. OTT 6-1.
Van Buren 58, Cory-Rawson 29
At Cory-Rawson
Van Buren
Madison Parker 17, Zoe Horn 15, Brylie Rampe 7, Audrey Nessler 5, Sydney Leeper 4, Hope DeWalt 3, Lydia Reineke, Faith DeWalt 2, Mackenzie Saltzman 2. Totals: 17–20–58.
Cory-Rawson
Brittney Roth 10, Sami Roth 10, Avery Holland 4, Sarah Curth 2, Hayley Waltz 1, Katelynn Yant 1, Nicki Biery 1. Totals: 8–12–29.
Score by quarters:
Van Buren` 15` 14` 15` 14`–`58
Cory-Rawson` 2` 2` 10` 15`–`29
3-point goals: Van Buren – Horn 3, Reineke; Cory-Rawson – B. Roth.
Records: Van Buren 1-7 (BVC 1-3), Cory-Rawson 0-11 (BVC 0-4).
Bluffton 48, Lima Central Catholic 45
at Bluffton
Lima Central Catholic
Madison Stolly 23, Rosie Williams 8, Sam Koenig 5 Emma Baumgartner 5, Josie Mohler 4 Totals: 17–4–45
Bluffton
Koenig 20, Parkins 13, Rumer 9, White 4, Prater 2 Totals: 14–16–48
Score by quarters:
LCC `11`13`6`15`—`x
Bluffton `13`13`12`10`—`x
3-point goals: LCC – Stolly 3, Koenig 1, Baumgartner 1 ; Bluffton – Parkins 3, Koenig 1
Delphos Jefferson 66, Perry 29
at Delphos Jefferson
Perry
E’Nautica Crockett 8, Tia Barfield 6, Octavia Johnson 6, Kyazia Healey 5, Aniya Simpson 2, D’Ayziah Denson 2, Totals: 11–7–29
Delphos Jefferson
Macy Wallace 16, Sarah Miller 15, Alli McClurg 10, Kelsey Berelsman 9, Addy Stewart 8, Devyn Carder 2, Sydney McGue 2, Ayron McClurg 2, Audrey North 2 Totals: 25–13–66
Score by quarters:
Perry `9`4`x12`10`—`66
DJ `25`14`17`4`—`29
3-point goals: Delphos Jefferson – Wallace 2, Miller 1
Records: Delphos Jefferson 5-4, Perry 1-5
JV score: Delphos Jefferson 19, Perry 10
Crestview 63, Kalida 55
at Crestivew
Kalida
Taylor Lucke 18, Sarah Klausing 14, Kara Siefker 6, Lauren Langhals 5, Halie Kaufman 4, Mckayla Maag 3, Samantha Backus 3, Brooke Kimball 2 Totals: 25–12–55
Crestview
Paige Motycka 31, Lyvia Black 11, Lexi Gregory 10, Avery McCoy 5, Alyssa Gent 4, Ashley Dealy 2 Totals: 28–13–66
Score by quarters:
Kalida `22`7`14`12`—`55
Crestview `17`9`22`15`—`63
3-point goals: Kalida – Lucke 1, Klausing 1, Langhals 1, Kaufman 1, Backus 1; Crestview – Motycka 3, Gregory 2, Black 1
Leipsic 41, Pandora Gilboa 27
at Pandora Gilboa
Leipsic
H.Lammers 18, Meyer 16, Gerdeman 4, C. Siefker 2, Ellerbrock 1 Totals: 14–7–41
Pandora Gilboa
Brittany Hovest 7, Kelsey Basinger 6, Kristen Mullins 4, Toria Hovest 3, Paige Fenstermaker 3, Alexa Maag 2, Kayla Ferguson 2, Totals: 11–2–27
Score by quarters:
Leipsic `15`12`6`8`—`41
PG `8`8`7`4`—`27
3-point goals: Leipsic – Lammers 4, Meyer 2 ; Pandora Gilboa – Hovest 2, Fenstermaker 1
Records: Leipsic 5-2, Pandora Gilboa 5-2
JV score: Leipsic 33, Pandora Gilboa 11
Wayne Trace 53, Fort Jennings 38
at Fort Jennings
Wayne Trace
Sinn 19, Myers 19, Shepherd 5, Gudakunst 4, Sinn 4, Sinn 2 Totals: fg–ft–pts.
Fort Jennings
V. Wallenhorst 10, H. Wittler 8, Luersman 7, A. VonSossan 4, E. Eickholt 4, M. Neidert 3, M. Ricker 2 Totals: 17–5–38
Score by quarters:
WT `13`15`16`9`—`53
FJ `12`4`8`14`—`38
3-point goals: Fort Jennings – Neidert 1
New Bremen 61,
Upper Scioto Valley 53
at New Bremen
Upper Scioto Valley
Emily Patton 29, Shelby Spradlin 12, Alyssa Miller 6, Callie Daniels 4, Kaycee Carroll 2 Totals: 26–5–53.
New Bremen
Kelly Naylor 16, Kayla Burgman 10, Molly Smith 10, Jane Homan 8, Hanna Tenkman 6, Macy Puthoff 5, Brianne Arling 2, Amanda Brown 2, Abbi Thieman 2 Totals: 22–16–61
Score by quarters:
USV `10`13`11`19`—`53
NB `12`12`16`21`—`61
3-point goals: Upper Scioto Valley – Patton 3, Daniels 1 ; New Bremen – Naylor 1
Records: Upper Scioto Valley 5-2, New Bremen 2-4
Wrestling
Tri-Meet
At Van Wert
Matches not won by forfeit
Celina 39, Shawnee 36
120: Warner (C) dec. Kohlhorst (S)
126: Miller (S) pin Davlatboyeva (C)
138: Matthews (S) dec. Ly (C)
145: Hines (C) pin Fairburn (S)
152: Bentz (S) pin Gallimore (C)
160: Adlesh (S) pin Garwood (C)
170: Smith (S) dec. Logan Muhlencamp (C)
182: Luke Muhlencamp (C) pin Perkins (S)
195: Ferrell (C) pin Harrison (S)
285: Grothjan (S) pin Huston (C)
Bath 50, Shawnee 21
113: Poling (B) dec. Burgess (S)
120: E. Kohlhorst (B) pin D. Kohlhorst (S)
145: Mell (B) pin Fairburn (S)
152: Bentz (S) pin Garver (B)
160: Smith (S) dec. Deitsch (B)
170: Ingram (B) tech. pin Adlesh (S)
182: Terry (B) pin Perkins (S)
195: Deeds (B) pin Harrison (S)
285: Neal (B) pin Grothjan (S)
From Wednesday
High Schools
Boys Basketball
Minster 56,
Lehman Catholic 26
at Lehman
Minster
Mike Ketner 9, Bryce Schmiesing 8, Jared Huelsman 7, Andrew Broering 6, Jarod Schulze 6, Isaac Dorsten 4, Alex Lehmkuhl 4, Ben Stubbs 3, Cody Frericks 3, Isaac Schmiesing 2, Aaron Ernst 2, Jack Heitbrink 2 Totals: 22–6–56
Lehman
Dylan Arnold 13, Kameron Lee 4, Jared Magoteaux 4, Bryce Kennedy 3, Preston Rodgers 2 Totals: 7–11–26
Score by quarters:
Minster `11`16`14`15`—`56
Lehman `9`6`6`5`—`26
3-point goals: Minster – Ketner 3, B. Schmiesing 1, Huelsman 1, Stubbs 1 ; Lehman – Magoteaux 1
Records: Minster 3-0
JV score: Minster 52, Lehman 39
Colleges
Men’s Basketball
Simpson 52, UNOH 38
at Las Vegas
Simpson
Sam Amsbaugh 14, Sabonis Smith 12, Dj Dafney 9, Austin Turner 6, Ryan Skaar 4, Nick Noah 4, Cody Good 3, Totals: 25–9–52
UNOH
Sadeeq Bello 10, Nate Bradley 7, Ray Beatty 5, Corbin Pierce 5, Ziar Anderson 4, Trey Guilliam 3, Desmond Duke 2, Jacob Traore 2 Totals: 15–13–38
3-point goals: Simpson – Amsbaugh 2, Turner 1, Dafney 1, Skaar 1, Smith 1, Good 1; UNOH – Bello 2, Bradley 1, Pierce 1, Beatty 1
Halftime score: Simpson 35, UNOH 16.
Records: Simpson 9-2, UNOH 11-4
From Tuesday
High Schools
Girls Basketball
Leipsic 60, Miller City 48
At Leipsic
Miller City
Megan Warnimont 13, Allison Ruhe 12, Christina Berger 10, Kylie Berner 6, Chloe Lammers 5, Tiffany Welty 2. Totals: 24–6–48.
Leipsic
Heather Lammers 28, Kierra Meyer 15, Brooke Gerdeman 11, Carlee Siefker 3, Mindy Ellerbrock 3. Totals: 28–12–60.
Score by quarters:
Miller City` 15` 12` 11` 10`–`48
Leipsic` 10` 11` 20` 19`–`60
3-point goals: Leipsic – Lammers 6, Gerdeman 4, Ellerbrock, Siefker; Miller City – Ruhe 4, Lammers, Warnimont.
Records: Leipsic 4-2; Miller City 2-7.
JV score: Leipsic – 28, Miller City – 23.