Wapak holds off LCC 56-53

WAPAKONETA — The inexperienced Lima Central Catholic team took a major stride in its progress to become a competitive team in northwest Ohio but the young Thunderbirds were one step and one shot away from producing a win over Wapakoneta on Thursday night.

The T-Birds nearly erased a third quarter double-digit to upset the Redskins, but Wapakoneta did enough to hold off LCC and record the 56-53 victory.

The Redskins improve to 5-1 on the season and LCC falls to 1-4 for the year.

Wapakoneta head coach Doug Davis, who watched his team pick up a big win Friday against Western Buckeye League foe Shawnee, only to see his squad drop a tough one to Minster on Monday night, said the team is still searching for some better consistency on the court.

“What we did in the first half shows the ability that we’ve got,” Davis said. “We know how to shoot. We play together well and we can rebound but like I said when a team gets physical we have to be able to handle it.”

Davis added that was most evident in the second half of the game during LCC’s comeback.

“We shot well in the first half and they picked up their defense (in the second half) and got after us and I didn’t think we responded well to how they got aggressive with us and we were missing easy shots and worrying about getting shots blocked and just not handling the contact very well,” Davis said.

Even though LCC endured the loss, T-Bird head coach Frank Kill said the team showed it is improving game-to-game.

“When you think of the progress we made from the beginning of the season to where we are now, we have gotten better,” Kill said. “That is a really good Wapak team and we played our hearts out. We buried ourselves in the first two quarters and against a team like Wapakoneta, or any good team, you have got to play four good quarters.”

In the first half, it was all Wapakoneta as the Redskins produced precision perimeter shooting and forced an array of T-Bird turnovers to grab a 36-21 lead at halftime.

In the first two periods, Wapakoneta hit 13-of-20 shots and was 6-of-11 from behind the 3-point arc. Redskin Aaron Good, who would finish with a team-high 16 points, hit three triples in the first quarter and had 11 points by halftime. Also nailing 3-pointers were Nick Schoonover, Mike Burton and Nate Schroer. Schoonover ended the game with 10 points.

The Wapakoneta lead ballooned to as much as 16, 41-25, two minutes in the second half. But from there the tide turned when LCC went on a 14-1 run thanks to T-Bird senior Thomas Williams and two treys from Stephen Taflinger who’s second 3-pointer cut the lead to 42-39 with a little more than one minute remaining in the third quarter.

A clutch 3-pointer by Schroer gave Wapakoneta a little breathing room for the Redskins as they entered the final stanza.

In the fourth quarter, the T-Birds kept up their intense play, but not enough to frazzle the Redskins into an major mistakes and it was actually Wapakoneta that forced some mental miscuses by the T-Birds down the stretch to keep LCC at bay.

LCC would cut the lead to one, 51-50, when Brayden O’Dell stuck a 3-pointer but the Redskins kept their composure down the stretch with some solid free throwing shooting to secure the win.

Wapakoneta, who did not hit a single field goal in the final eight minutes, knocked down 9-of-13 from the free throw line, but allowed the T-Birds to stick around after missing two front ends of one-and-one situations.

Down by three, 54-51 with 9.8 seconds left in the clock, LCC had one final shot to tie the game but Taflinger’s 3-pointer with two seconds left missed its mark.

“I thought in the third and fourth quarter we made a lot of progression,” Kill said. “I thought we came out with a lot more energy and a sense of desperation. We have to get better and it takes some different guys.”

In addition to the T-Birds turning up their defensive effort, Williams also came out with a renewed focus offensively. After scoring just 3 points in the first half, the senior standout pumped in 15 points to lead the comeback before finishing with a game-18 points. Williams also grabbed 10 rebounds. Junior Mark Jenowski added 10 points, grabbed six caroms and had blocked five shots.

“I think he (Williams) was kind of missing in the first two quarters and there was a senior right there who says I’m not doing my job and that is exactly what I asked from my captains,” Kill said. “I got a great team here that I really like. It is a young, inexperienced team that had an opportunity tonight and that is all I ask.”

Wapakoneta’s Gage Schenk drives to the basket against Lima Central Catholic’s Thomas Williams during Thursday night’s game at Wapakoneta High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wapak-Boys-BB-vs-LCC-DS3-1.jpg Wapakoneta’s Gage Schenk drives to the basket against Lima Central Catholic’s Thomas Williams during Thursday night’s game at Wapakoneta High School. Lima Central Catholic’s Matthew Cecala puts up a shot against Wapakoneta’s Jace Copeland during Thursday night’s game at Wapakoneta High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wapak-Boys-BB-vs-LCC-DS2-1.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Matthew Cecala puts up a shot against Wapakoneta’s Jace Copeland during Thursday night’s game at Wapakoneta High School. Wapakoneta’s Aaron Good guards Lima Central Catholic’s Raoul Samaroo tries to take the ball to the basket in the first quarter as at Wapak High School December 22th, 2016 Photo By Don Speck http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wapak-Boys-BB-vs-LCC-DS1-1.jpg Wapakoneta’s Aaron Good guards Lima Central Catholic’s Raoul Samaroo tries to take the ball to the basket in the first quarter as at Wapak High School December 22th, 2016 Photo By Don Speck

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter @JoseNogueras1.

