Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Akr. Buchtel 68, Akr. Firestone 56

Akr. Ellet 90, Akr. East 65

Akr. Hoban 63, Massillon Washington 48

Akr. Kenmore 71, Akr. Garfield 59

Akr. Springfield 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 36

Alliance Marlington 53, Louisville 51

Anna 61, New Bremen 34

Ashtabula Lakeside 60, Warren Howland 44

Athens 39, Albany Alexander 26

Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Hillsboro 55

Batavia 54, Mt. Orab Western Brown 50

Batavia Amelia 60, Goshen 49

Bay Village Bay 59, Westlake 37

Beaver Eastern 79, Portsmouth Sciotoville 64

Bellaire 94, Barnesville 60

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, Mechanicsburg 32

Beloit W. Branch 72, Akr. North 62

Belpre 74, Reedsville Eastern 58

Berlin Center Western Reserve 94, E. Palestine 48

Bethel-Tate 70, Batavia Clermont NE 35

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Bristol 78, Vienna Mathews 52

Brookfield 58, Campbell Memorial 35

Bryan 59, Sherwood Fairview 43

Bucyrus 49, Sycamore Mohawk 46

Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Cambridge 65

Can. Glenoak 51, Green 36

Can. South 43, Salem 39

Canfield 55, Youngs. Boardman 45

Canfield S. Range 78, Columbiana 60

Carey 64, Bucyrus Wynford 52

Carrollton 61, Brooke, W.Va. 60, OT

Chagrin Falls 62, Perry 38

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Greenfield McClain 41

Cin. Christian 58, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 54

Cin. Deer Park 71, Cin. Shroder 68

Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Anderson 49

Cin. La Salle 71, W. Chester Lakota W. 36

Cin. Princeton 45, Wilmington 44

Cin. Purcell Marian 60, Cin. Woodward 57, OT

Cin. Summit Country Day 71, Cin. Seven Hills 35

Cin. Sycamore 54, Cin. Turpin 51

Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Cin. Glen Este 43

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Washington C.H. 48

Clayton Northmont 62, Kettering Fairmont 61

Cle. Benedictine 61, Parma Hts. Holy Name 51

Cle. E. Tech 62, Cle. JFK 42

Cle. Glenville 83, Cle. John Adams 72

Cle. Hay 92, Cle. Collinwood 73

Cle. John Marshall 62, Cle. Max Hayes 50

Cle. Rhodes 79, Cle. Whitney Young 47

Cols. Africentric 68, Cols. Marion-Franklin 63

Cols. Beechcroft 65, Cols. Mifflin 62

Cols. Centennial 58, Cols. Northland 52

Cols. East 56, Cols. Whetstone 48

Cols. Eastmoor 68, Cols. Independence 49

Cols. Linden McKinley 89, Cols. International 27

Cols. South 74, Cols. Briggs 57

Cols. Watterson 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32

Cols. Wellington 51, Cols. Ready 48

Columbia Station Columbia 72, W. Salem NW 66

Convoy Crestview 77, Ft. Jennings 45

Copley 82, Tallmadge 68

Cortland Maplewood 69, Windham 45

Creston Norwayne 80, Loudonville 41

Day. Chaminade Julienne 58, Beavercreek 50

Day. Oakwood 72, New Lebanon Dixie 39

Delaware Christian 51, Granville Christian 45

Delaware Hayes 47, Thomas Worthington 44

Dresden Tri-Valley 71, Philo 41

E. Cle. Shaw 50, Berea-Midpark 45

Edgerton 57, Swanton 36

Elida 61, Coldwater 48

Elyria 76, Grafton Midview 55

Fairfield 54, Kings Mills Kings 48

Fayetteville-Perry 47, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Findlay 61, Fremont Ross 39

Frankfort Adena 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50

Franklin 55, Day. Belmont 52

Ft. Loramie 51, St. Henry 48

Ft. Recovery 92, S. Adams, Ind. 59

Gahanna Christian 66, Groveport Madison Christian 41

Gahanna Cols. Academy 63, Cols. Horizon Science 39

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Gates Mills Hawken 51, Cuyahoga Hts. 39

Genoa Area 68, Fostoria 40

Greenville 72, Piqua 53

Grove City 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Canal Winchester 53

Grove City Christian 65, Zanesville Rosecrans 50

Hamilton Badin 60, Cin. St. Xavier 59

Hartville Lake Center Christian 43, Rootstown 42

Haviland Wayne Trace 65, Van Wert 56

Hilliard Bradley 69, Worthington Kilbourne 57

Hilliard Darby 74, Dublin Scioto 63

Hilliard Davidson 56, Lancaster 49

Hubbard 59, Niles McKinley 55

Huber Hts. Wayne 72, Miamisburg 57

Hunting Valley University 62, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, OT

Independence 63, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Jackson 60, Gallipolis Gallia 57

Jefferson Area 68, Poland Seminary 63

Jeromesville Hillsdale 61, New London 59

Kettering Alter 51, Urbana 40

Kinsman Badger 44, Warren Lordstown 39

Lakewood 68, N. Olmsted 60

Leavittsburg LaBrae 66, Girard 52

Leesburg Fairfield 60, Seaman N. Adams 37

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, The Potomac School, Va. 37

Lima Shawnee 80, Lima Perry 64

Lima Sr. 75, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45

Lisbon David Anderson 54, Lowellville 45

Lockland 63, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 58

Lore City Buckeye Trail 72, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 66

Madison 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 50

Malvern 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 47

Mansfield Christian 62, Ashland Crestview 54

Mantua Crestwood 77, Atwater Waterloo 61

Marion Pleasant 62, Morral Ridgedale 34

Martins Ferry 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32

Massillon Tuslaw 47, E. Can. 42

McArthur Vinton County 87, Bidwell River Valley 68

Medina 72, Maple Hts. 70

Medina Highland 67, Aurora 51

Millbury Lake 56, Tontogany Otsego 48

Mogadore 75, Ravenna SE 62

Montpelier 60, Gorham Fayette 46

Morrow Little Miami 49, Harrison 45

Mt. Vernon 53, Marion Harding 47

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 45

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Leetonia 44

N. Ridgeville 66, Parma 41

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 65, Attica Seneca E. 44

New Concord John Glenn 57, New Lexington 41

New Paris National Trail 53, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

New Richmond 54, Norwood 51

Newark 64, Reynoldsburg 60

Norton 77, Ravenna 38

Oak Glen, W.Va. 69, E. Liverpool 49

Oak Hill 60, Lucasville Valley 38

Orange 74, Geneva 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 86, Bowling Green 63

Ottoville 50, Delphos Jefferson 40

Oxford Talawanda 52, Eaton 27

Parma Padua 58, Parma Normandy 12

Patriot Preparatory Academy 56, Fairfield Christian 51

Peebles 85, W. Union 76, OT

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 32

Peninsula Woodridge 68, Mogadore Field 41

Pickerington Cent. 72, Groveport-Madison 49

Pickerington N. 97, Galloway Westland 44

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Ansonia 50

Pomeroy Meigs 69, Nelsonville-York 30

Portsmouth Clay 74, Franklin Furnace Green 45

Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, Latham Western 54

Portsmouth W. 63, McDermott Scioto NW 61

Racine Southern 53, Crown City S. Gallia 31

Rayland Buckeye 52, Lisbon Beaver 38

Richfield Revere 48, Kent Roosevelt 30

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 63, Manchester 48

Rittman 57, Kidron Cent. Christian 45

Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Brooklyn 71

Rossford 60, Bloomdale Elmwood 58

S. Charleston SE 77, Spring. Kenton Ridge 53

Sandusky Perkins 59, Collins Western Reserve 37

Sardinia Eastern Brown 66, Lynchburg-Clay 64

Shekinah Christian 65, Northside Christian 51

Sidney 43, Vandalia Butler 42, OT

Southeastern 56, Wellston 36

Sparta Highland 48, Caledonia River Valley 40

Springboro 52, Lebanon 42

Springfield 77, Fairborn 57

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 73, Cin. NW 53

St. Clairsville 74, Belmont Union Local 58

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56, Toronto 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 83, Twinsburg 47

Strasburg-Franklin 49, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 40

Streetsboro 68, Akr. Coventry 62

Strongsville 68, Avon Lake 37

Struthers 60, Newton Falls 43

Sugarcreek Garaway 76, Newcomerstown 35

Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 45

Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Troy 56

Tol. Christian 60, Tol. Maumee Valley 56

Tol. St. Francis 68, Oregon Clay 58

Tol. St. John’s 76, Tol. Whitmer 50

Trenton Edgewood 58, Monroe 52

Trotwood-Madison 93, Riverside Stebbins 42

Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Union City, Ind. 51

Upper Sandusky 71, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 37

Vermilion 58, Oberlin Firelands 41

Vincent Warren 85, Marietta 82

W. Jefferson 55, Cedarville 45

W. Liberty-Salem 40, Lewistown Indian Lake 36

W. Unity Hilltop 51, Pettisville 41

Wadsworth 54, N. Royalton 50

Wahama, W.Va. 79, Stewart Federal Hocking 41

Warren Harding 100, Austintown Fitch 57

Warren JFK 70, Youngs. Ursuline 59

Waterford 91, Corning Miller 54

Waverly 56, S. Webster 47

Wellington 51, Cols. Ready 48

Westerville N. 76, New Albany 67

Wheelersburg 52, Minford 34

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 77, Shadyside 55

Wickliffe 80, Chesterland W. Geauga 49

Willard 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49

Williamsburg 64, Blanchester 57

Willoughby S. 74, Mayfield 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 64, Richmond Edison 53

Wooster 81, Can. Cent. Cath. 39

Youngs. Liberty 80, Warren Champion 78

Zanesville 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Zanesville W. Muskingum 69, Crooksville 58

Disney Holiday Classic

Massillon Jackson 82, Peters Township, Pa. 35

Postponements and cancellations

Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.

Girls Basketball

Ada 52, Van Buren 46

Amanda-Clearcreek 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 53

Beechwood, Ky. 35, Cin. Mariemont 33

Bellevue 69, Sandusky 43

Bradford 45, Day. Northridge 32

Canal Winchester 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44

Cin. Aiken 46, Cin. Hughes 37

Cin. Madeira 58, Reading 57

Cin. Shroder 42, Cin. Taft 38

Circleville 60, Bloom-Carroll 26

Circleville Logan Elm 56, Washington C.H. 31

Cle. E. Tech 63, Cle. JFK 31

Cle. Hay 84, Cle. Collinwood 11

Cle. MLK 47, Cle. Lincoln W. 44

Cols. Africentric 62, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10

Cols. Independence 47, Cols. Eastmoor 43

Cols. Mifflin 44, Cols. Beechcroft 32

Cols. Northland 64, Cols. Centennial 48

Cols. South 48, Cols. Briggs 33

Columbus Grove 60, Kalida 32

Continental 61, Defiance 34

Day. Stivers 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 37

Defiance Ayersville 45, Wauseon 37

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 33

Dublin Scioto 45, Hilliard Darby 42

Fostoria St. Wendelin 49, Cory-Rawson 35

Fremont St. Joseph 52, Monroeville 40

Germantown Valley View 51, Miamisburg 41

Gibsonburg 78, Lakeside Danbury 62

Greenfield McClain 58, Frankfort Adena 29

Grove City 73, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23

Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Defiance Tinora 62

Hebron Lakewood 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24

Hilliard Bradley 42, Worthington Kilbourne 33

Hilliard Davidson 48, Lancaster 42

Holgate 48, Paulding 35

Holland Springfield 50, Bowling Green 40

Hundred, W.Va. 30, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Ashville Teays Valley 32

Leipsic 60, Miller City 48

Mansfield Christian 36, Mansfield Temple Christian 28

Mansfield St. Peter’s 59, Crestline 16

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Kenton 63

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Mansfield Sr. 40

Minster 58, St. Marys Memorial 49

Mt. Gilead 42, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 39

Mt. Vernon 52, Cols. DeSales 46

New Albany 53, Westerville N. 42

New Paris National Trail 41, Brookville 32

New Riegel 61, Tiffin Calvert 27

Newark 56, Reynoldsburg 51

Newark Cath. 67, Johnstown Northridge 34

Northwood 56, Tol. Woodward 45

Norwalk 69, Willard 49

Ontario 55, Tiffin Columbian 38

Pataskala Licking Hts. 61, Newark Licking Valley 42

Pemberville Eastwood 58, Kansas Lakota 24

Perrysburg 49, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 46

Pickerington Cent. 69, Groveport-Madison 25

Pickerington N. 80, Galloway Westland 19

Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Marysville 48

Rockford Parkway 63, Waynesfield-Goshen 60

Sandusky Perkins 56, Norwalk St. Paul 50

Shekinah Christian 53, Northside Christian 28

Shelby 94, Plymouth 41

Sidney Lehman 63, Sidney Fairlawn 27

St. Henry 53, Celina 22

Sugar Grove Berne Union 70, Cols. Cristo Rey 10

Sylvania Southview 49, Maumee 38

Thomas Worthington 56, Delaware Hayes 46

Ursuline Academy 61, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32

Utica 52, Johnstown-Monroe 33

Villa Maria, Pa. 68, Conneaut 12

W. Jefferson 52, Whitehall-Yearling 29

W. Liberty-Salem 48, Plain City Jonathan Alder 42

Westlake 53, Clyde 46

Mayor’s Cup Tournament

Can. Cent. Cath. 44, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Massillon Washington 65, Can. South 22

Postponements and cancellations

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Millersport, ppd.

