Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball
Akr. Buchtel 68, Akr. Firestone 56
Akr. Ellet 90, Akr. East 65
Akr. Hoban 63, Massillon Washington 48
Akr. Kenmore 71, Akr. Garfield 59
Akr. Springfield 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 36
Alliance Marlington 53, Louisville 51
Anna 61, New Bremen 34
Ashtabula Lakeside 60, Warren Howland 44
Athens 39, Albany Alexander 26
Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Hillsboro 55
Batavia 54, Mt. Orab Western Brown 50
Batavia Amelia 60, Goshen 49
Bay Village Bay 59, Westlake 37
Beaver Eastern 79, Portsmouth Sciotoville 64
Bellaire 94, Barnesville 60
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, Mechanicsburg 32
Beloit W. Branch 72, Akr. North 62
Belpre 74, Reedsville Eastern 58
Berlin Center Western Reserve 94, E. Palestine 48
Bethel-Tate 70, Batavia Clermont NE 35
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Bristol 78, Vienna Mathews 52
Brookfield 58, Campbell Memorial 35
Bryan 59, Sherwood Fairview 43
Bucyrus 49, Sycamore Mohawk 46
Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Cambridge 65
Can. Glenoak 51, Green 36
Can. South 43, Salem 39
Canfield 55, Youngs. Boardman 45
Canfield S. Range 78, Columbiana 60
Carey 64, Bucyrus Wynford 52
Carrollton 61, Brooke, W.Va. 60, OT
Chagrin Falls 62, Perry 38
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Greenfield McClain 41
Cin. Christian 58, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 54
Cin. Deer Park 71, Cin. Shroder 68
Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Anderson 49
Cin. La Salle 71, W. Chester Lakota W. 36
Cin. Princeton 45, Wilmington 44
Cin. Purcell Marian 60, Cin. Woodward 57, OT
Cin. Summit Country Day 71, Cin. Seven Hills 35
Cin. Sycamore 54, Cin. Turpin 51
Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Cin. Glen Este 43
Circleville Logan Elm 60, Washington C.H. 48
Clayton Northmont 62, Kettering Fairmont 61
Cle. Benedictine 61, Parma Hts. Holy Name 51
Cle. E. Tech 62, Cle. JFK 42
Cle. Glenville 83, Cle. John Adams 72
Cle. Hay 92, Cle. Collinwood 73
Cle. John Marshall 62, Cle. Max Hayes 50
Cle. Rhodes 79, Cle. Whitney Young 47
Cols. Africentric 68, Cols. Marion-Franklin 63
Cols. Beechcroft 65, Cols. Mifflin 62
Cols. Centennial 58, Cols. Northland 52
Cols. East 56, Cols. Whetstone 48
Cols. Eastmoor 68, Cols. Independence 49
Cols. Linden McKinley 89, Cols. International 27
Cols. South 74, Cols. Briggs 57
Cols. Watterson 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32
Cols. Wellington 51, Cols. Ready 48
Columbia Station Columbia 72, W. Salem NW 66
Convoy Crestview 77, Ft. Jennings 45
Copley 82, Tallmadge 68
Cortland Maplewood 69, Windham 45
Creston Norwayne 80, Loudonville 41
Day. Chaminade Julienne 58, Beavercreek 50
Day. Oakwood 72, New Lebanon Dixie 39
Delaware Christian 51, Granville Christian 45
Delaware Hayes 47, Thomas Worthington 44
Dresden Tri-Valley 71, Philo 41
E. Cle. Shaw 50, Berea-Midpark 45
Edgerton 57, Swanton 36
Elida 61, Coldwater 48
Elyria 76, Grafton Midview 55
Fairfield 54, Kings Mills Kings 48
Fayetteville-Perry 47, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45
Findlay 61, Fremont Ross 39
Frankfort Adena 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50
Franklin 55, Day. Belmont 52
Ft. Loramie 51, St. Henry 48
Ft. Recovery 92, S. Adams, Ind. 59
Gahanna Christian 66, Groveport Madison Christian 41
Gahanna Cols. Academy 63, Cols. Horizon Science 39
Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
Gates Mills Hawken 51, Cuyahoga Hts. 39
Genoa Area 68, Fostoria 40
Greenville 72, Piqua 53
Grove City 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25
Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Canal Winchester 53
Grove City Christian 65, Zanesville Rosecrans 50
Hamilton Badin 60, Cin. St. Xavier 59
Hartville Lake Center Christian 43, Rootstown 42
Haviland Wayne Trace 65, Van Wert 56
Hilliard Bradley 69, Worthington Kilbourne 57
Hilliard Darby 74, Dublin Scioto 63
Hilliard Davidson 56, Lancaster 49
Hubbard 59, Niles McKinley 55
Huber Hts. Wayne 72, Miamisburg 57
Hunting Valley University 62, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, OT
Independence 63, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Jackson 60, Gallipolis Gallia 57
Jefferson Area 68, Poland Seminary 63
Jeromesville Hillsdale 61, New London 59
Kettering Alter 51, Urbana 40
Kinsman Badger 44, Warren Lordstown 39
Lakewood 68, N. Olmsted 60
Leavittsburg LaBrae 66, Girard 52
Leesburg Fairfield 60, Seaman N. Adams 37
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, The Potomac School, Va. 37
Lima Shawnee 80, Lima Perry 64
Lima Sr. 75, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45
Lisbon David Anderson 54, Lowellville 45
Lockland 63, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 58
Lore City Buckeye Trail 72, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 66
Madison 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 50
Malvern 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 47
Mansfield Christian 62, Ashland Crestview 54
Mantua Crestwood 77, Atwater Waterloo 61
Marion Pleasant 62, Morral Ridgedale 34
Martins Ferry 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32
Massillon Tuslaw 47, E. Can. 42
McArthur Vinton County 87, Bidwell River Valley 68
Medina 72, Maple Hts. 70
Medina Highland 67, Aurora 51
Millbury Lake 56, Tontogany Otsego 48
Mogadore 75, Ravenna SE 62
Montpelier 60, Gorham Fayette 46
Morrow Little Miami 49, Harrison 45
Mt. Vernon 53, Marion Harding 47
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 45
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Leetonia 44
N. Ridgeville 66, Parma 41
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 65, Attica Seneca E. 44
New Concord John Glenn 57, New Lexington 41
New Paris National Trail 53, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31
New Richmond 54, Norwood 51
Newark 64, Reynoldsburg 60
Norton 77, Ravenna 38
Oak Glen, W.Va. 69, E. Liverpool 49
Oak Hill 60, Lucasville Valley 38
Orange 74, Geneva 54
Ottawa-Glandorf 86, Bowling Green 63
Ottoville 50, Delphos Jefferson 40
Oxford Talawanda 52, Eaton 27
Parma Padua 58, Parma Normandy 12
Patriot Preparatory Academy 56, Fairfield Christian 51
Peebles 85, W. Union 76, OT
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 32
Peninsula Woodridge 68, Mogadore Field 41
Pickerington Cent. 72, Groveport-Madison 49
Pickerington N. 97, Galloway Westland 44
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Ansonia 50
Pomeroy Meigs 69, Nelsonville-York 30
Portsmouth Clay 74, Franklin Furnace Green 45
Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, Latham Western 54
Portsmouth W. 63, McDermott Scioto NW 61
Racine Southern 53, Crown City S. Gallia 31
Rayland Buckeye 52, Lisbon Beaver 38
Richfield Revere 48, Kent Roosevelt 30
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 63, Manchester 48
Rittman 57, Kidron Cent. Christian 45
Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Brooklyn 71
Rossford 60, Bloomdale Elmwood 58
S. Charleston SE 77, Spring. Kenton Ridge 53
Sandusky Perkins 59, Collins Western Reserve 37
Sardinia Eastern Brown 66, Lynchburg-Clay 64
Shekinah Christian 65, Northside Christian 51
Sidney 43, Vandalia Butler 42, OT
Southeastern 56, Wellston 36
Sparta Highland 48, Caledonia River Valley 40
Springboro 52, Lebanon 42
Springfield 77, Fairborn 57
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 73, Cin. NW 53
St. Clairsville 74, Belmont Union Local 58
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56, Toronto 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 83, Twinsburg 47
Strasburg-Franklin 49, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 40
Streetsboro 68, Akr. Coventry 62
Strongsville 68, Avon Lake 37
Struthers 60, Newton Falls 43
Sugarcreek Garaway 76, Newcomerstown 35
Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 45
Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Troy 56
Tol. Christian 60, Tol. Maumee Valley 56
Tol. St. Francis 68, Oregon Clay 58
Tol. St. John’s 76, Tol. Whitmer 50
Trenton Edgewood 58, Monroe 52
Trotwood-Madison 93, Riverside Stebbins 42
Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Union City, Ind. 51
Upper Sandusky 71, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 37
Vermilion 58, Oberlin Firelands 41
Vincent Warren 85, Marietta 82
W. Jefferson 55, Cedarville 45
W. Liberty-Salem 40, Lewistown Indian Lake 36
W. Unity Hilltop 51, Pettisville 41
Wadsworth 54, N. Royalton 50
Wahama, W.Va. 79, Stewart Federal Hocking 41
Warren Harding 100, Austintown Fitch 57
Warren JFK 70, Youngs. Ursuline 59
Waterford 91, Corning Miller 54
Waverly 56, S. Webster 47
Wellington 51, Cols. Ready 48
Westerville N. 76, New Albany 67
Wheelersburg 52, Minford 34
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 77, Shadyside 55
Wickliffe 80, Chesterland W. Geauga 49
Willard 62, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49
Williamsburg 64, Blanchester 57
Willoughby S. 74, Mayfield 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 64, Richmond Edison 53
Wooster 81, Can. Cent. Cath. 39
Youngs. Liberty 80, Warren Champion 78
Zanesville 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 41
Zanesville W. Muskingum 69, Crooksville 58
Disney Holiday Classic
Massillon Jackson 82, Peters Township, Pa. 35
Postponements and cancellations
Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.
Girls Basketball
Ada 52, Van Buren 46
Amanda-Clearcreek 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 53
Beechwood, Ky. 35, Cin. Mariemont 33
Bellevue 69, Sandusky 43
Bradford 45, Day. Northridge 32
Canal Winchester 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44
Cin. Aiken 46, Cin. Hughes 37
Cin. Madeira 58, Reading 57
Cin. Shroder 42, Cin. Taft 38
Circleville 60, Bloom-Carroll 26
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Washington C.H. 31
Cle. E. Tech 63, Cle. JFK 31
Cle. Hay 84, Cle. Collinwood 11
Cle. MLK 47, Cle. Lincoln W. 44
Cols. Africentric 62, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10
Cols. Independence 47, Cols. Eastmoor 43
Cols. Mifflin 44, Cols. Beechcroft 32
Cols. Northland 64, Cols. Centennial 48
Cols. South 48, Cols. Briggs 33
Columbus Grove 60, Kalida 32
Continental 61, Defiance 34
Day. Stivers 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 37
Defiance Ayersville 45, Wauseon 37
Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 33
Dublin Scioto 45, Hilliard Darby 42
Fostoria St. Wendelin 49, Cory-Rawson 35
Fremont St. Joseph 52, Monroeville 40
Germantown Valley View 51, Miamisburg 41
Gibsonburg 78, Lakeside Danbury 62
Greenfield McClain 58, Frankfort Adena 29
Grove City 73, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23
Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Defiance Tinora 62
Hebron Lakewood 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24
Hilliard Bradley 42, Worthington Kilbourne 33
Hilliard Davidson 48, Lancaster 42
Holgate 48, Paulding 35
Holland Springfield 50, Bowling Green 40
Hundred, W.Va. 30, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Ashville Teays Valley 32
Leipsic 60, Miller City 48
Mansfield Christian 36, Mansfield Temple Christian 28
Mansfield St. Peter’s 59, Crestline 16
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Kenton 63
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Mansfield Sr. 40
Minster 58, St. Marys Memorial 49
Mt. Gilead 42, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 39
Mt. Vernon 52, Cols. DeSales 46
New Albany 53, Westerville N. 42
New Paris National Trail 41, Brookville 32
New Riegel 61, Tiffin Calvert 27
Newark 56, Reynoldsburg 51
Newark Cath. 67, Johnstown Northridge 34
Northwood 56, Tol. Woodward 45
Norwalk 69, Willard 49
Ontario 55, Tiffin Columbian 38
Pataskala Licking Hts. 61, Newark Licking Valley 42
Pemberville Eastwood 58, Kansas Lakota 24
Perrysburg 49, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 46
Pickerington Cent. 69, Groveport-Madison 25
Pickerington N. 80, Galloway Westland 19
Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Marysville 48
Rockford Parkway 63, Waynesfield-Goshen 60
Sandusky Perkins 56, Norwalk St. Paul 50
Shekinah Christian 53, Northside Christian 28
Shelby 94, Plymouth 41
Sidney Lehman 63, Sidney Fairlawn 27
St. Henry 53, Celina 22
Sugar Grove Berne Union 70, Cols. Cristo Rey 10
Sylvania Southview 49, Maumee 38
Thomas Worthington 56, Delaware Hayes 46
Ursuline Academy 61, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32
Utica 52, Johnstown-Monroe 33
Villa Maria, Pa. 68, Conneaut 12
W. Jefferson 52, Whitehall-Yearling 29
W. Liberty-Salem 48, Plain City Jonathan Alder 42
Westlake 53, Clyde 46
Mayor’s Cup Tournament
Can. Cent. Cath. 44, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Massillon Washington 65, Can. South 22
Postponements and cancellations
Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Millersport, ppd.