Ottoville turns away Delphos Jefferson

OTTOVILLE — The hosts recovered from a 13-8 first-quarter deficit to pull ahead 27-19 at halftime on their way to a 50-40 boys basketball victory Tuesday night against Delphos Jefferson.

Logan Kemper (16), Ryan Bendele (10) and Zane Martin (12) all finished in double digits for Ottoville. Alexander Rode had 15 points for Delphos Jefferson.

Lima Senior 75,

Toledo Central Catholic 45

TOLEDO — The visiting Spartans built a cushion by outscoring the hosts 25-9 in the third quarter. Jar Ward (24), BJ Miller (15) and Marquis Coleman (10) all scored in double digits for Lima Senior.

Elida 61, Coldwater 48

ELIDA — The visiting Bulldogs outscored the Cavaliers 26-13 in the second quarter. Daniel Unruh had 22 points and Trey Harris scored 9 for Elida. Marcus Burns (13) and Dylan Thobe (12) scored in double digits for Coldwater.

Crestview 77,

Fort Jennings 45

CONVOY — The host Knights held a 20-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter that expanded to 41-21 at halftime.

Javin Etzler had 23 points and Drew Kline scored 14 for Crestview, which had six turnovers to the Musketeers’ 21. Brandon Wehri had 11 points and seven assists and Logan Hardeman had 10 points for Fort Jennings.

Fort Recovery 92,

South Adams 59

FORT RECOVERY — The hosts outscored South Adams 58-27 in the second half. Micaiah Cox (23), Matt Bihn (15), Payton Jutte (15) and Caleb Martin (10) all scored in double digits for Fort Recovery. Martin had 10 rebounds and Bihn had eight assists.

Anna 61,

New Bremen 34

ANNA — Nolan Bornhorst had 18 points for the visiting Cardinals.

Wayne Trace 65,

Van Wert 56

HAVILAND — Nate Place had 13 points, Jacoby Kelly had eight rebounds 12 points and Drew Bagley had 12 points for Van Wert.

Girls basketball

Columbus Grove 60,

Kalida 32

KALIDA — The visiting Bulldogs built on a 16-5 first-quarter advantage, outrebounding Kalida 32-19. Paige Bellman (18), Jade Clement (13) Grace Schroeder (10) all scored in double digits for Grove. Bellman had 12 rebounds and Macy McCluer contributed five steals for the Bulldogs. Kara Siefker had eight points and Sarah Klausing had six points and five rebounds for Kalida.

USV 75, Kenton 63

MCGUFFEY — Emily Patton (21), Shelby Spradlin (18) and Kaycee Carroll (12) all scored in double digits for Upper Scioto Valley, which outscored Kenton 15-4 in the third quarter after trailing 29-24 at halftime. The host Rams outrebounded the Wildcats 29-13 and committed 12 turnovers to the visitors’ eight. Ashley Morris had 24 points and Megan Gier scored 12 for Kenton.

St. Wendelin 49,

Cory-Rawson 35

RAWSON — Katelynn Yant had 11 points and Brittney Roth scored 10 for Cory-Rawson.

Defiance 61,

Continental 34

CONTINENTAL — Jaylen Armey had 14 points and Alex Hoeffel scored 10 for the hosts.

Parkway 63,

Waynesfield-Goshen 60

ROCKFORD — Sydney Crouch had 27 points, Bailey Bates scored 20 and had eight assists and Haley Hawk pulled down seven rebounds for the host Panthers. Kayla Wicker had 18 points and Aubrey Biederman scored 10.

Games rescheduled

Some postponed high school basketball games have been rescheduled. (Start times are for junior varsity games)

Boys: New Bremen at Fort Loramie, 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2; Delphos Jefferson at Kalida, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3; Ottoville at Spencerville, 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16; Arcanum at Coldwater, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; New Knoxville at Shawnee, 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13.

Girls: Ottoville at Coldwater, 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16.

Baseball

W-G coach opening

Waynesfield-Goshen is accepting applications for the school’s head varsity baseball coach positions. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Brett Purcell by email at [email protected] Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Colleges

Men’s basketball

Ohio Northern 105,

Lynchburg 74

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lima Senior graduate Devon Allen had a game-high 27 points and led ONU to a victory over Lynchburg (Va.) to advance in the Don Lane Classic.

The Polar Bears improved to 5-4 overall, while the Hornets fell to 5-4 overall.

Aron Thress added 15 points and five rebounds and Travis Feitshans chipped in 13 points and five rebounds for the Polar Bears who also go 10 points and eight rebounds from Marion Local alum Ryan Bruns.

ONU will next play host school Transylvania at 5 p.m. today.

UNOH 66, Central Christian 57

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The University of Northwestern Ohio traveled to Las Vegas for the Trip Sports Las Vegas Hoopla as the No. 25 Racers opened the event with a victory for their fourth straight win.

Lawrence Jackson paved the way with 20 points while Sadeeq Bello and Ray Beatty followed in double figures with 15 and 12 points respectively. Beatty posted a team-high six rebounds.

UNOH returns to action in the Las Vegas Hoopla at 7 p.m. EST today with a contest against Simpson College.

Women’s basketball

Bluffton 85, Wooster 64

BLUFFTON — Bluffton improved to 7-1 overall while Wooster slipped to 1-9.

Allen East grad Kaycee Rowe paced the home team with 20 points and eight rebounds. Macey Sheerer and LJ Olverson added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Abigail O’Donnell finished with nine boards.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Trip Sports Las Vegas Hoopla opened competition for the University of Northwestern Ohio women’s basketball team as the Racers broke a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference record against the Braves of Ottawa University on Tuesday.

Ottawa 66, UNOH 51

The University of Northwestern Ohio (6-9) attempted to mount a late comeback against Ottawa (9-7), but the Braves converted nine attempts from the foul line down the stretch.

Linda Ulasi posted her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Racers.

UNOH returns to action today as the Racers play their second and final game of the Las Vegas Hoopla against Wayland Baptist University. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EST.

Women’s soccer

All-academic honors

Ohio Northern’s Shelby Stephens has been named to the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association Academic All-Ohio First Team while the Polar Bears’ Missy Ward, Haley Napier, Hannah Reich and Anna Niemeyerearned second team selection.

The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Laura Blanchard was named to first team and Nadine Stonjek received honorable mention recognition in DII/NAIA. UNOH’s Stuart Gore was selected as the NAIA Coach of the Year.

All Ohio

Ohio Northern’s Meagan Griersen, Michaela Gutierrez, Missy Ward and Shelby Stephens made the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association’s All-Ohio Division III first team and UNOH’s Hannah Baines, Klara Cahynova and Camilla Anderson made the first team and Robyn Moodaly and Evdokia Popadinova made the second team in Division II/NAIA.

Men’s soccer

All-academic honors

Grant Allbritten, David Janusz and Chris Garbig of Division III ONU earned OCSA first team honors along with Michael Gonzalo of NAIA UNOH.

ONU’s Dustin Lorenzo, Nathan Libertowski and Patrick Sabol made the second team as did UNOH’s Tendai Jirira and Pascal Debowiak.

All-Ohio

UNOH’s Nikola Kahvedzic, Michael Gonzalo, Harry Robinson, Sean Latimer and Carlos Monterrey were named to the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association’s All-Ohio NAIA Team.

In Division III, ONU’s Chris Garbig and Matt Kinkopf were on the first team and Dean McNeil, Grant Allbritten and David Janusz made the second team.

Ottoville’s Zane Martin goes to the basket between Jefferson’s Tyler Bratton (20) and Alex Rode during Tuesday night’s game at Ottoville. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jefferson-at-Ottoville-SA_4.jpg Ottoville’s Zane Martin goes to the basket between Jefferson’s Tyler Bratton (20) and Alex Rode during Tuesday night’s game at Ottoville. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Bluffton’s Macey Sheerer puts up a shot againstr Wooster’s Aki Shurelds during Tuesday night’s game at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bluffton-Womens-BB-vs-Wooster-DS4.jpg Bluffton’s Macey Sheerer puts up a shot againstr Wooster’s Aki Shurelds during Tuesday night’s game at Bluffton University. Delphos Jefferson’s Jace Stockwell drives the baseline against Ottoville’s Logan Kemper, left, during Tuesday night’s game at Ottoville. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jefferson-at-Ottoville-SA_5.jpg Delphos Jefferson’s Jace Stockwell drives the baseline against Ottoville’s Logan Kemper, left, during Tuesday night’s game at Ottoville. Bluffton’s TJ Mills drives around Wooster’s Aki Shrelds during Tuesday night’s game at Bluffton University. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bluffton-Womens-BB-vs-Wooster-DS5.jpg Bluffton’s TJ Mills drives around Wooster’s Aki Shrelds during Tuesday night’s game at Bluffton University.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.