Lima Senior grad John McCullough coaching in NBA

John McCullough’s basketball journey to the NBA has taken him halfway around the world and back, but it all began on 540 Haller Street here in Lima.

McCullough remembers, “When I was a kid, my dad put up a basket in the back yard next to the garage and poured a 20-foot square pad to play on. I discovered the joy of playing basketball on that court.”

For the scores of neighborhood friends who flocked to his house each evening to compete in 3-on-3 games, they may just as well have been playing in Madison Square Garden.

“The games were very competitive,” he recalls. “We had a big picture window near the court and more than once somebody went crashing through it. My dad built a wire cage for the window and the first thing we had to do before playing was get it rigged up.”

Little did anyone know, the court was spawning a future NBA player and coach.

By the time McCullough, a 1975 Spartan graduate, was playing for coach Jim Romey at Lima Senior High School, he had developed a reputation as a player with a high basketball IQ and a great baseline jumper. McCullough’s game took it biggest leap between his sophomore and junior year. “I always had a competitive edge, he says, but that summer I went to the YMCA every day and played with older, better players. I became tougher mentally.”

Legendary college career

His game began to attract college recruiters, but luck also played a role in his college destination.

Late in his senior year, Dave Bliss, then an assistant coach at Indiana University, came to Lima to scout an opponent’s player. He left the gym with McCullough on his mind. A month later Bliss was named the new head coach at the University of Oklahoma and he made a beeline back to Lima to secure the services of McCullough. It was a move that paid dividends for both of them.

McCullough’s basketball career at the University of Oklahoma was legendary. He was voted first team All Big 8 Conference twice and was the league’s Player of the Year in 1979. McCullough led the Sooners to the first Big 8 title in school history. In his senior year, Oklahoma made it as far as the final 16 in the NCAA post season tournament before being beaten by an Indiana State team led by the legendary Larry Bird, who McCullough was assigned to guard. To cap off his college career, McCullough was named to the NCAA All-American team. McCullough makes no mention of his individual achievements when discussing his career at Oklahoma instead focusing on the relationship he had with his teammates. “I played with a great group of guys, he says. We all loved the game and we remain great friends to this day.”

One of those friends impacted McCullough’s life years down the road. “In my sophomore year I was asked to host a recruit, Terry Stotts. We hit it off immediately and became great friends,” he says. Stotts enrolled at Oklahoma and the two became key players in the Sooners success on the basketball floor. Years later, their friendship would play a key role in McCullough’s ascendency to coaching in the NBA.

Professional career

Following his graduation from the University of Oklahoma in 1979, McCullough was drafted by the NBA’s Kansas City Kings (now the Sacramento Kings) but was one of the final cuts. He remembers, “I believed in my heart that I could play in the NBA. I wanted to play at the pinnacle of basketball. I came very close to making several teams.”

McCullough was determined to make a professional roster and began a long quest to make that dream a reality.

McCullough’s perseverance paid off. He made the roster of the Phoenix Suns during the 1980-81 season. He was listed as a 6-foot- 4 point guard and assigned number 8. In limited action, McCullough averaged 2.6 points a game.

He did not make the Sun’s roster the following season, but the experience only whetted his appetite and McCullough’s basketball odyssey continued as he played for CBA teams in Billings, Montana, and the memorable Ohio Mixers, located here in Lima.

At the beginning of the 1983 season he was contacted by a professional team in France and offered a contract.

“It was kind of a last minute decision, says McCullough. I had two days to get a passport, fly to Paris, and get a train to the town of Pau Orthez which is located in the foothills of the Pyrenes Mountains in southern France. It was one of the smartest decisions I ever made. I loved the experience there. We won a European championship and put that franchise on the map.”

Going into coaching

After two years playing professionally in France, McCullough decided it was time to change directions. “I could have continued to play, but I decided to get into coaching,” he says. McCullough was hired as an assistant at Eastern Carolina and then joined his old college coach, Dave Bliss, on the staffs at Southern Methodist and the University of New Mexico.

In the year 2000, McCullough was named the head coach of the women’s program at Oklahoma Baptist University where, in 12 seasons, he won nearly 300 games and led the Lady Bison to 11 NAIA postseason tournament appearances. He was secure and respected. But when the NBA came calling, McCullough jumped at the opportunity.

In 2012, Terry Stotts, McCullough’s old friend and teammate from Oklahoma, was named the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. He brought McCullough on board as an advance scout. Traveling in advance of the Trail Blazers, McCullough’s job was to provide a detailed scouting report on upcoming opponents.

“It was a grinding job, says McCullough. I was often traveling to five different cities in five straight days and up all night putting my reports together.” For four years McCullough held the position and learned the complexities of the NBA game by observing some of the best minds in basketball. “There are so many great coaches in the NBA,” says McCullough. He mentioned Gregg Popovich, the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs as an example. “Coach Pop has a huge playbook and uses hand signals instead of vocal calls to communicate with his players. It took me two years to learn his signals. It was like learning sign language.”

This season, McCullough was promoted to assistant coach for Portland. The Trail Blazer assistant coaches share game preparation and each has a couple of players they are responsible for working out in addition to game duties. McCullough explained, “When it’s my game prep, I show the team some tapes of our opponent and walk through sets and how to defend them. During games I chart defensive actions.” He was especially proud of his groundwork for a recent game with the Chicago Bulls, a close win for the Trail Blazers.

Living his dream

Stotts was not the only former college classmate that McCullough reconnected with during his basketball sojourn. While at Oklahoma, McCullough pursued a pretty young co-ed named Stephanie and managed to line up a date with her. He remembers, “I was really late for the date and that was the end of that. I always considered it a missed opportunity.”

Seventeen years later they met again and this time he made sure he was on time. They were married in 1996.

When I asked McCullough what the future holds and if he has a vision of what lies ahead for him in the coaching profession, his response was perfect:

“I’m living my dream right now,” he replied.

Portland Assistant Coach John McCullough talks strategy http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_McCullough2.jpg Portland Assistant Coach John McCullough talks strategy Portland Assistant Coach John McCullough, right, listens to a call made by NBA referee Tyler Ford during the Trail Blazers game against Cleveland on Nov. 23. McCullough is a 1975 Lima Senior grad while Ford graduated in 2003 from Allen East. Richard Parrish | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MCullough1.jpg Portland Assistant Coach John McCullough, right, listens to a call made by NBA referee Tyler Ford during the Trail Blazers game against Cleveland on Nov. 23. McCullough is a 1975 Lima Senior grad while Ford graduated in 2003 from Allen East. Richard Parrish | The Lima News BOB SEGGERSON Guest Column http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Seggerson_Bob-2.jpg BOB SEGGERSON Guest Column JOHN McCULLOUGH Oklahoma Sooner 1979 Big 8 Conferennce Player of Year http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_mcullough1977.jpg JOHN McCULLOUGH Oklahoma Sooner 1979 Big 8 Conferennce Player of Year John McCullough 1983 Ohio Mixers http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_mccullough1983.jpg John McCullough 1983 Ohio Mixers

Bob Seggerson Guest Column

Bob Seggerson writes a basketball column for The Lima News. He is a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, retiring in 2010 after 32 years at Lima Central Catholic, where he recorded 517 wins. Reach him at [email protected]

Bob Seggerson writes a basketball column for The Lima News. He is a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, retiring in 2010 after 32 years at Lima Central Catholic, where he recorded 517 wins. Reach him at [email protected]