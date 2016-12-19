Evans throws for 5 TDs, Tulsa tops Central Michigan 55-10

MIAMI (AP) — Dane Evans passed for 304 yards and five touchdowns, three of those scoring throws going to Keevan Lucas, and Tulsa rolled past Central Michigan 55-10 in the Miami Beach Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Evans completed 28 of 38 passes for the Golden Hurricane (10-3), who scored on their first nine possessions and finished with six wins in the season’s final seven games.

D’Angelo Brewer rushed for 105 yards, and James Flanders ran for another 100 and a score for Tulsa. Josh Atkinson and Chris Minter also caught scoring passes for the Golden Hurricane, and Jesse Brubaker ran an interception 66 yards back for another touchdown.

Cooper Rush was 24 for 49 passing for 241 yards for Central Michigan (6-7), throwing three interceptions in his final game with the Chippewas. Jahray Hayes ran for Central Michigan’s lone touchdown.

Evans took over the top spot on Tulsa’s career lists for touchdown passes (84), 300-yard games (16) and total offense (11,752). He already was the school leader in completions, attempts and yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Michigan: Rush finished with 12,894 yards — 11 shy of matching Dan LeFevour’s Mid-American Conference record of 12,905. His last attempt as time expired would have given him the record, but fell incomplete. … The Chippewas finished with five losses in their final six games, and went 3-7 after a 3-0 start. … This was the third straight bowl trip for Central Michigan, but the Chippewas went 0-3 in them. … The 6-7 record this season is Central Michigan’s worst since going 3-9 in 2011.

Tulsa: With the outcome long decided, Tulsa took a knee on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 1:44 left. … This wasn’t even Tulsa’s biggest bowl win. It topped Bowling Green 63-7 at the GMAC Bowl to close the 2007 season.

HURRICANE HISTORY, TULSA VARIETY

Atkinson’s 40-yard catch in the second quarter pushed him over 1,000 for the season. That made Tulsa the first FBS school to ever feature a 3,000-yard passer (Evans), two 1,000-yard rushers (D’Angelo Brewer and James Flanders) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Lucas and Atkinson).

HURRICANE HISTORY, MIAMI VARIETY

Marlins Park is built basically on the same site as the famed Orange Bowl — the home field for the Miami Hurricanes for many years — stood before it was demolished. One of the replay officials Monday was Terry Porter, who threw the infamous late-arriving flag in the Fiesta Bowl that decided the 2002 national title. Porter made a still-debated call that extended the game in overtime, and Miami lost to Ohio State in double OT.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: It’s time to find Rush’s replacement. The 2017 season starts Aug. 31 at home against Rhode Island.

Tulsa: Like the Chippewas, the Golden Hurricane also need a new quarterback. Next season starts Sept. 2 at Oklahoma State.

Tulsa wide receiver Josh Atkinson (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Central Michigan in the first half of the Miami Beach Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Tulsa.jpg Tulsa wide receiver Josh Atkinson (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Central Michigan in the first half of the Miami Beach Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)