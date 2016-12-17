Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Dec. 17

Boys
Albany Alexander 50, Glouster Trimble 31
Archbold 46, Holgate 28
Athens 75, Jackson 36
Attica Seneca E. 47, Bucyrus 44
Berea-Midpark 73, Cle. Lincoln W. 49
Beverly Ft. Frye 71, E. Liverpool 50
Bloomdale Elmwood 66, Gibsonburg 44
Bluffton 66, McComb 51
Bryan 56, Defiance Tinora 52, OT
Canfield 53, West Middlesex, Pa. 37
Carey 73, Sycamore Mohawk 44
Chardon 94, Chesterland W. Geauga 73
Chillicothe Huntington 63, Southeastern 60
Chillicothe Unioto 57, Frankfort Adena 38
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Piketon 53
Cin. Indian Hill 43, Boone Co., Ky. 30
Cin. Moeller 68, Cin. Sycamore 32
Cin. Walnut Hills 70, Cin. Hillcrest 26
Cin. Wyoming 68, Cin. NW 55
Circleville Logan Elm 60, Circleville 36
Cle. Benedictine 69, Youngs. Ursuline 51
Cle. St. Ignatius 75, Cols. Northland 53
Collins Western Reserve 73, Ashland Mapleton 65
Cornerstone Christian 70, Beachwood 61
Defiance Ayersville 51, Metamora Evergreen 36
Doylestown Chippewa 53, Willard 49
Ev. Reitz, Ind. 89, Day. Thurgood Marshall 64
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Tol. Ottawa Hills 52
Fostoria St. Wendelin 56, Vanlue 40
Gahanna Lincoln 70, Cle. Hts. 61
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Defiance Tinora 35
Hicksville 58, Stryker 42
Lancaster Fairfield Union 63, Amanda-Clearcreek 44
Latham Western 64, Peebles 61
Lyndhurst Brush 43, Middletown 42
Massillon Washington 60, Lakewood 54, OT
Milan Edison 75, Sandusky St. Mary 64
Miller City 65, Leipsic 55
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 65, Bucyrus Wynford 44
New Concord John Glenn 75, Bellaire 49
New London 61, Greenwich S. Cent. 55
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, New Riegel 42
Old Fort 65, Oak Harbor 55
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Port Clinton 46
Portsmouth Clay 54, Seaman N. Adams 53, OT
Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Cuyahoga Hts. 36
Sherwood Fairview 48, Gorham Fayette 42
Tiffin Calvert 56, Arcadia 27
Tol. St. Francis 58, Perrysburg 52
Tontogany Otsego 60, Delta 39
Upper Sandusky 67, Morral Ridgedale 42
Vincent Warren 88, Belpre 49
Warrensville Hts. 48, Cle. Rhodes 44
Wauseon 68, Napoleon 64
Kruel Classic, Coral Springs, Florida
Archbishop Carroll, Fla. 64, Centerville 57
Newport Tournament
Scott, Ky. 64, Cin. Aiken 56
OCC/NOL Challenge
Ashland 59, Shelby 56
Bellville Clear Fork vs. Tiffin Columbian, ppd.
Lexington 54, Ontario 49
Mansfield Madison 62, Bellevue 46
Norwalk 38, Mt. Vernon 34
Steve Smith Tournament
Berlin Hiland 64, Spring. NW 52
Orrville 36, Dalton 35
Postponements and cancellations
Arcanum vs. Coldwater, ppd.
Fremont St. Joseph vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.
Delphos Jefferson vs. Kalida, ppd.
Botkins vs. Harrod Allen E., ppd.
Ada vs. Lima Perry, ppd.
New Knoxville vs. Lima Shawnee, ppd.
Wapakoneta vs. Minster, ppd.
Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, ppd.
Ottoville vs. Spencerville, ppd.
Haviland Wayne Trace vs. Van Wert Lincolnview, ppd. to Jan 3.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. Kenton, ppd.
Lewistown Indian Lake vs. Jackson Center, ppd.
Columbus Grove vs. Arlington, ppd.
Lima Temple Christian vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Van Buren, ppd.
Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Celina, ppd.
Ft. Recovery vs. Jay Co., Ind., ppd. to Dec 27.
New Paris National Trail vs. Centerville, Ind., ppd.
Waynesfield-Goshen vs. Milford Center Fairbanks, ppd.
Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. Sidney Lehman, ppd.
Houston vs. Ansonia, ppd.
S. Adams, Ind. vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.
Continental vs. Antwerp, ppd.
Liberty Center vs. Edon, ppd.
Dola Hardin Northern vs. N. Baltimore, ppd.
Elida vs. Wooster, ppd.
Kewpee Tip Off Classic Tournament
First Love, Pa. vs. Lima Sr., ccd.
Wilmington vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.
Girls
Akr. Springfield 34, Akr. North 25
Albany Alexander 56, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Amanda-Clearcreek 62, McArthur Vinton County 29
Amherst Steele 49, Berea-Midpark 39
Arlington 57, Cols. Hartley 45
Ashland Mapleton 26, Greenwich S. Cent. 19
Ashtabula Edgewood 30, Hubbard 25
Attica Seneca E. 61, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 56
Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Williamsport Westfall 38
Bay Village Bay 57, Parma Normandy 42
Beloit W. Branch 57, Salem 31
Belpre 61, Wahama, W.Va. 35
Berlin Hiland 92, Malvern 42
Can. Glenoak 66, Uniontown Lake 33
Can. McKinley 61, Green 50
Canfield 60, Austintown Fitch 48
Cardington-Lincoln 48, Centerburg 41
Carey 59, Bucyrus Wynford 20
Carrollton 62, Alliance 25
Chagrin Falls Kenston 65, Mayfield 46
Chardon 47, Madison 38
Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Orange 38
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Frankfort Adena 15
Cin. Glen Este 57, Cin. Withrow 44
Cin. Indian Hill 61, Cin. Finneytown 39
Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Wyoming 37
Cin. Mariemont 52, Cin. Deer Park 30
Cin. Oak Hills 66, Middletown 31
Cin. Princeton 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38
Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Cin. Country Day 20
Cin. Walnut Hills 61, Milford 28
Clyde 40, Milan Edison 33
Collins Western Reserve 53, Plymouth 38
Cols. South 41, Day. Ponitz Tech. 35
Columbiana 88, Mineral Ridge 41
Corning Miller 41, Glouster Trimble 19
Creston Norwayne 54, Lucas 15
Cuyahoga Falls 55, Stow-Munroe Falls 29
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Akr. Hoban 59
Day. Carroll 43, Cin. Purcell Marian 37
Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Cin. McNicholas 55
Defiance 67, Bryan 38
Defiance Ayersville 51, McComb 27
Delaware Hayes 46, Johnstown Northridge 28
Doylestown Chippewa 51, Richfield Revere 47
Dublin Coffman 82, Lewis Center Olentangy 54
Euclid 56, Mentor 55
Fairborn 36, Springfield 34
Fairfield 65, Cin. Sycamore 44
Fostoria St. Wendelin 46, Kansas Lakota 37
Franklin 47, Day. Oakwood 32
Geneva 36, Chagrin Falls 26
Granville Christian 49, Groveport Madison Christian 43
Grove City 61, Hilliard Darby 48
Independence 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 18
Jackson 45, Athens 32
Kings Mills Kings 43, Cin. Turpin 36
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Millersport 14
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, Cols. DeSales 38
Louisville 70, Alliance Marlington 55
Louisville Aquinas 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37
Loveland 57, Cin. Anderson 29
Macedonia Nordonia 55, N. Royalton 48
Magnolia, W.Va. 47, Hannibal River 40
Mansfield St. Peter’s 48, Mansfield Christian 25
Marion Pleasant 75, Galion 33
Mason 63, Hamilton 37
Massillon Perry 47, Massillon Jackson 41
Maumee 50, Rossford 45, OT
Middlefield Cardinal 68, Richmond Hts. 7
Miller City 54, Liberty Center 41
Minster 74, Van Wert 26
Morral Ridgedale 68, Crestline 36
Morrow Little Miami 54, Cin. NW 51
N. Baltimore 73, Northwood 40
N. Can. Hoover 55, Warren Howland 41
N. Ridgeville 60, Olmsted Falls 56
Navarre Fairless 49, Massillon Tuslaw 40
New London 35, Monroeville 23
New Philadelphia 47, Dover 33
New Richmond 81, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 62
New Riegel 68, Sandusky St. Mary 38
Newton Falls 60, Youngs. Liberty 27
Oak Harbor 68, Vermilion 33
Oberlin Firelands 50, Oberlin 27
Orrville 52, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38
Oxford Talawanda 56, Harrison 31
Painesville Harvey 54, Beachwood 43
Parma Padua 85, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 29
Peebles 51, Latham Western 49
Pickerington Cent. 59, Cols. Upper Arlington 33
Piketon 41, Chillicothe Zane Trace 39
Poland Seminary 72, Ashtabula Lakeside 32
Port Clinton 49, Huron 40
Portsmouth Sciotoville 49, Manchester 47
Reading 71, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41
Rittman 55, Akr. Coventry 16
Sandusky Perkins 46, Castalia Margaretta 44
Sherwood Fairview 65, Gorham Fayette 40
Southeastern 74, Chillicothe Huntington 32
Springboro 36, Lebanon 35
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Middletown Fenwick 37
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 71, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 53
Stewart Federal Hocking 50, Crown City S. Gallia 21
Struthers 60, Niles McKinley 31
Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46
Sycamore Mohawk 37, Bucyrus 32
Tallmadge 60, Medina Highland 54
Trenton Edgewood 46, Hamilton Ross 30
Trotwood-Madison 60, Riverside Stebbins 51
Twinsburg 71, Hudson 28
Upper Sandusky 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Cin. Colerain 20
Warren Champion 61, Campbell Memorial 23
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39, Greenfield McClain 28
Waterford 55, Reedsville Eastern 48
Waynesville 57, Middletown Madison Senior 33
Westlake 48, N. Olmsted 33
Wilmington 65, Hillsboro 46
Xenia 37, W. Carrollton 24
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Wooster Triway 36
Detroit Edison Best of Michigan Tournament
Tol. Rogers 59, Dearborn Heights Robichaud, Mich. 50
Postponements and cancellations
Arcadia vs. Ada, ppd.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Spring. NW, ppd.
Bellefontaine vs. Lewistown Indian Lake, ppd.
Caledonia River Valley vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, ppd.
Chillicothe vs. Lees Creek E. Clinton, ppd. to Dec 22.
Elida vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.
Houston vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.
Jackson Center vs. Botkins, ppd.
Kalida vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.
Kenton vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, ppd.
Lima Bath vs. Tol. Start, ppd.
Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Lima Sr., ppd.
Minerva vs. Can. South, ccd.
New Bremen vs. Delphos Jefferson, ppd.
Newcomerstown vs. E. Can., ppd.
Ottoville vs. Coldwater, ppd.
Pandora-Gilboa vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ppd.
Rockford Parkway vs. Antwerp, ppd.
Russia vs. Anna, ppd.
Sparta Highland vs. Marion Elgin, ppd.
Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ccd.
Van Buren vs. Bluffton, ppd.
Vandalia Butler vs. Sidney, ppd.
Versailles vs. Ft. Loramie, ppd.