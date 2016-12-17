My Chrismas wishes for bowling

Santa Claus is coming to town. Has anybody figured out how he manipulates those load limits bringing all the bowling balls and other equipment in that open sleigh?

My bowling Christmas wish list is quite a bit more simplistic.

I want continued success for the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference and growth for the bowling squads from the Western Buckeye League.

I know that it is usually a different day of the week that the focus of this page is the high school world, but Christmas is a season for the kids so we will give them some love today.

The West Ohio High School Bowling Conference (WOHSBC) is clearly one of, if not the best high school bowling conference in the state of Ohio. They are challenged annually by other areas of the state but when the dust settles our area brings home state honors.

This year is not any different with former state champions, Wapakoneta, Coldwater and the St Marys girls challenging for conference honors and state championship bids. The student-athletes from Shawnee are the new kids on the block and certainly appear to want to make some noise this season.

What is really interesting this season is the development of the Western Buckeye League.

The bowling talent has always been present in the schools and in the last two seasons the conference has gone all-in to give honor to the sport.

Jordyn Stewart of Elida and her Bulldog teammates made their mark last season and this year Bryanna Twining and the Wildcats of Bath appear to be the next group to make a move in our community.

As you may recall Stewart marched to Columbus last season. Could this be the year for both her and Twining?

Granted it may have only been a practice game on one lane, but Twining this past week rolled a 290 game. Earlier in the day her cousin, Morgan, a star in the making rolled a two-game 520 set in her two game practice set for Lima Senior High.

My wish for the three of them is just a few more pins when most needed.

I am long a Wapakoneta fan, at least in part as the duo of Denny Borgert and Dave Jeanneret resurrected this column about 12 years ago. It has been a great ride watching that program prosper and I love the roll they are on this season.

That said make my black and red gear this season may well be for the Indians of Shawnee.

The gentlemen of Shawnee came very close last season and it would be a Christmas wish come true if they could take it further this season. ‘Focus and trust the ball and function as a team!”

The ladies of Shawnee are even more special. They have proven up to the task this season. They have the unenviable task of grabbing the only D1 slot for our area’s trip to the state.

I certainly wish them well.

A City Singles mention …

Shelley Ambroza and Thomas Dalton lead after round one of qualifying for this years most coveted bowling title.

Ambroza has been a regular atop or near the top of this list for awhile now but for Dalton it is a wish, a Christmas wish perhaps. come true.

Dalton is extremely talented but has struggled in this event over the last few years. He was dominant in the first round.

Strange things have a way of occurring in this tournament, especially on the men’s side of things – we will keep you updated when the tourney resumes on January 7th.

It’s a Wonderful Life …

I love this movie! I have always been fascinated as to how George Bailey lost his day to day vision when arguably a mistake in judgment/trust had a negative impact upon so many of his friends if not his entire community.

Yet it was his father Peter who was one of my favorite people in the movie. The mean Mr. Potter characterized him as a do-gooding day dreamer focused upon helping others.

Sometimes I feel that sports coaches, especially bowling coaches fit into this general category.

It would take me sometime to name the different high school coaches that I have had the opportunity to interact with over the last fifteen to twenty years but one my bigger Christmas wishes this season is for them.

It is very difficult to assess the George Bailey impact that they have made upon so many of the youth that have crossed their path. The pages of newspapers and magazines have chronicled the issues that so many of our teens have had to face when meaningful adults and teens have not been available to them.

Thankfully many have stepped forward and the difference has been made, youth suddenly realize that they have value to their schools and their families. It is this increase in value that leads to improved life choices.

In many the praising of their performances and for that matter the performances of the adults in the bowling world has give me the opportunity to be Clarence, the angel in the movie in search of his wings.

While my moon lassoing days are at an end thank you for giving me the opportunity for reminding each of you at different times just how important you are in the lives of those around you.

