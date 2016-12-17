Harvest down across Ohio

Mark twin once said, “Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.”

That has been true in each of the three gun-hunting seasons in Ohio this year as Mother Nature has turned fickle and produced some lousy and nasty weather during the youth hunt, deer-gun week and now the extra deer-gun weekend. And her antics have reduced harvests in each season.

The high for Saturday’s first day for the two-day extra season was expected to be in the mid 40s, but accompanied by rain. today’s high was expected to be less than half of Saturday’s with the low below zero. Hunters will have to rely on their mettle if they participate in this weekend’s hunt. The weather likely will keep some hunters indoors. Consequently, harvest numbers will be dip as they did in the prior gun seasons this fall.

The blustery weather during the annual youth deer hunt certainly affected the harvest.

The harvest was down in all 9 Limaland counties and statewide as well. A total of 366 deer were harvested on the weekend of Nov. 19-20 in Limaland compared to 476 during the youth hunt a year ago. Statewide the numbers showed 5,930 harvested this year compared to 7,223 during the same season a year ago.

There’s no question the opening day dismal harvest results during gun week were due primarily to the rainy weather. The total checked in the 9 local counties on opening day was 651 compared to 1,074 checked on the first day a year ago. Statewide the opening day numbers were down by nearly 3,500 as 18,776 were checked on opening day this year compared to 22,256 on opening day a year ago. While numbers bounced back during much of the rest of the week, lousy weather again on the final day, took the numbers down again. When the season ended, the harvest was off 6,633. A total of 66,759 deer were harvested during this year’s gun week compared to 73,392 deer harvested a year ago.

The harvest was down in each of the 9 Limaland counties. A total of 3,020 deer were harvested this year compared to 3,407 a year ago. The number of deer checked in local counties with their numbers from 2015 were: Allen 363 (387), Auglaize 268 (299), Hancock 454 (486), Hardin 477 (542), Logan 639 (765), Putnam 274 (304), Shelby 334 (387) and Van Wert 211 (237).

Those still seeking a deer following this weekend have plenty of opportunity with the bow season running through Feb. 5, 2017. Sometimes, the opportunities get better during the final stages of the bow season if the hunter can stand the elements. Hunters also can participate in the muzzleloader season set for Jan. 7-10, 2017.

There is a bit of good news-bad news scenario on the archery scene, according to a survey this year by Responsive Management on behalf of the Archery Trade Association (ATA).

“This survey overall was a case of good news, bad news,” Jay McAninch ATA president/CEO said. “The good news is that participation continues to grow overall, and recreational archery is bringing new people into our market. The bad news is that bowhunting participation remains lower than a decade ago, which is a major reason for the industry’s recent downturn.”

Bowhunting does remain popular in Ohio likely because of its longtime use of the crossbow, which has brought in many participants. Plus the state offers a season which runs more than four months.

It is not surprising that archery participation has jumped, especially with the Archery in Schools Program as well as movies and TV featuring archery. Plus, participants of any age, size or strength can participate.

The survey indicated nearly 24 million (23.8) Americans 18 and older target shoot or bow hunt.

There are some interesting statistics from the survey. For instance, 76 percent of all archery participants are recreational archers, who shoot casually or for fun. Conversely, 35 percent are bowhunters who shoot only to prepare for bowhunting and 20 percent are competitive archers who practice for tournaments or bowhunting.

The 2016 study reveals archery participation rose 9.2 percent from the 2014 survey results and 20.6 percent from the 2012 survey. Of these participants, 64 percent were male and 36 percent were female, an increase of 14 percentage points in female participation since 2014. The ATA’s 2016 study also found 62 percent of all archery participants used a compound bow, followed by nearly equal percentages who used a crossbow, 22 percent; a recurve bow, 21 percent; or a long bow or any other type of traditional bow, 19 percent.

To view the full results from the ATA’s 2016 survey, go to https://www.archerytrade.org/resources/ata-archery-participation-and-equipment-report-2016 .

Al Smith Guest Columnist

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

