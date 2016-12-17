Leipsic stays unbeaten with OT victory

Leipsic remained unbeaten after outscoring North Baltimore 6-2 in overtime in 49-45 victory. Leipsic’s Grant Schroeder scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Grant Rader pumped in 13 points and Jordan Berger recorded a double-double by scoring 11 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Leipsic outrebounded North Baltimore 35-22.

Temple Christian 66,

Riverside 48

LIMA — The Pioneers outscored the Pirates 23-3 in the third quarter. Seth Hohlbein (26), Noah Howell (17), Ty Callahan (11) and Brody Bowman (10) all scored in double digits for Temple Christian.

Fort Recovery 56, Delphos St. John’s 54

Fort Recovery’s Caleb Martin scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Micaiah Cox scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Three different Blue Jays scored in double digits with Tim Kreeger and Jared Wurst each putting in 16 points, respectively. Owen Rode recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

In the close battle that was decided on a late basket by Fort Recovery, the score was tied seven times and the lead changed hands 15 times.

Paulding 78, Ada 46

Paulding shot 56 percent and held Ada to 37 percent to collect a Northwest Conference win. Paulding improves to 2-3 overall. Ada falls to 1-3. Paulding saw three players hit double digits in points with Jarret Miller scored 14 points, Ethan Rhonehouse added 13 and Preston Ingol chipped in 11. For Ada, Jordan Bailey had 13 points and Ethan Swaney had 10 points.

Elida 58, Celina 41

Elida’s Daniel Unruh scored a game-high 21 points, Drew Sarnon scored 14 points and Baylen Stinson added 12. Unruh also grabbed five rebounds to lead the team. For Celina, Kole Murlin scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds. Kale Menhofer also grabbed four points.

Van Wert 67, St. Marys 54

Van Wert’s Brice Klausing scored 27 points, Blake Henry added 14 and Nate Place chipped in 10. For the Roughriders, Derek Jay pumped in 24 and Drew Jacobs scored 11.

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Bath 56

The Titans outscored Bath 20-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Wildcats. Ottawa-Glandorf shot 53 percent from the field and Bath hit 47 percent of its shots. Jay Kaufman, who grabbed seven boards, scored a game-high 22 points. Jake Dible added 15 points. Bath had three different players eclipse the double-digit barrier with Will Clark scoring 17 points, Kaden Sullivan pumping in 16 points and Chad Frey, who had seven assists, chipping in 10 points. Ryan Gossard grabbed seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

Pandora-Gilboa 62, Riverdale 27

Pandora-Gilboa held Riverdale to 13 points in the second half. Drew Johnson scored 26 points and Jared Breece added 9. For Riverdale, Noah Hough, who had six rebounds scored 13 points. The Rockets’ Eli Phillips grabbed eight rebounds and Riley Larcon snared 5.

New Knoxville 35, Parkway 34

New Knoxville’s Nick Topp scored 17 points and teammate Ben Lammers added nine. Parkway’s Mason Baxter scored nine points and Nick Hawk added seven. The Rangers shot 38 percent from the field and the Panthers hit 32 percent of their shots.

Versailles 78, New Bremen 48

Cardinals’ Nolan Bornhorst scored a team-high 16 points and Brandon Heitkamp added 10 points. Versailles got 19 points from Justin Alerns and Keaton McEldowney added 13 points.

Delphos Jefferson 55, Bluffton 39

Jefferson’s Jace Stockwell scored 22 points and Drew Reiss scored 11 points. Bluffton’s Gabe Denecker finished with 14 points and Luke Denecker had 11 ponts.

The Wildcats garner their first game of the season and improve to 1-3 and the Pirates remain winless at 0-4.

Marion Local 61, St. Henry 53

Tyler Mescher scored a game-high 15 for Marion Local and Nathan Bruns recorded a double-double by scoring 12 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. For St. Henry, Tyler Schlarman scored 16 points and teammates Curtis Uhlenhake and Ryan Bruening each scored 11 points.

Continental 35, Fairview 28

Continental’s Trevor Williamson scored a game-high 13 points and Jacob Williams pulled down 5 rebounds.

Holgate 47, Kalida 40

Kalida’s Collin Nartker and Noah Lambert each scored 11 points. Holgate’s Louis Gustwiller pumped in a game-high 15 points.

Fort Jennings 56, Ottoville 50

Fort Jennings shot 62 percent from the field and Ottoville hit 38 percent for the game. Ottoville’s Logan Kemper scored a game-high 21 points and Nick Moorman added 17. For Fort Jennings, Logan Hardeman scored 17 points and Brandon Wehri and Ian Finn each scored 13, respectively.

Boxing

LIMA — Members of the Southside Spartans competed in bouts held Thursday night at VFW Post 1275 against gyms from Cincinnati, Toledo, Indianapolis and Monroe Michigan.

Junior winners for Southside included Daniel Bils (115 pounds), Manny Rettig (55 pounds), Chas Good (70 pounds) and Jerry Denson (115 pounds).

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1.

