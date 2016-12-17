Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 16

Boys
Akr. Coventry 87, Ravenna 42
Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Kenmore 51
Akr. Firestone 74, Akr. East 61
Akr. Garfield 103, Akr. North 62
Akr. Hoban 53, Cle. Benedictine 51
Alliance Marlington 52, Can. South 43
Anna 55, Russia 47
Ansonia 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 36
Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Doylestown Chippewa 51, OT
Ashland Mapleton 46, Ashland Crestview 45
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Hubbard 45
Athens 73, Nelsonville-York 56
Avon 46, Grafton Midview 41
Avon Lake 79, Lakewood 74
Barberton 76, Aurora 71
Barnesville 74, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Arcadia 25
Batavia Amelia 53, New Richmond 35
Bay Village Bay 59, Parma Normandy 47
Beachwood 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 56
Beaver Eastern 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40
Beavercreek 61, Lebanon 52
Bellefontaine 43, Urbana 40
Berea-Midpark 70, Amherst Steele 54
Berlin Center Western Reserve 87, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35
Bethel-Tate 55, Felicity-Franklin 48
Beverly Ft. Frye 70, Sarahsville Shenandoah 23
Blanchester 54, Batavia Clermont NE 34
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Twinsburg 41
Bristol 85, Southington Chalker 38
Brookville 75, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 27
Brunswick 58, Elyria 35
Bucyrus Wynford 50, Morral Ridgedale 37
Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Dover 38
Caldwell 67, New Matamoras Frontier 62
Cambridge 59, Marietta 56
Camden Preble Shawnee 69, New Lebanon Dixie 57
Can. McKinley 75, Green 68
Canfield S. Range 70, Hanoverton United 32
Carlisle 55, Middletown Madison Senior 52
Carrollton 54, Salem 46
Casstown Miami E. 42, Arcanum 27
Castalia Margaretta 57, Huron 43
Chillicothe Unioto 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 25
Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, Williamsport Westfall 47
Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. Western Hills 60
Cin. Clark Montessori 79, Hamilton New Miami 51
Cin. Deer Park 79, Cin. Finneytown 53
Cin. Elder 63, Cin. Winton Woods 33
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Cin. Christian 49
Cin. Hughes 57, Cin. Taft 42
Cin. Indian Hill 59, Cin. Mariemont 42
Cin. Madeira 48, Reading 42
Cin. McNicholas 58, Middletown Fenwick 53
Cin. Moeller 69, Whitehall-Yearling 46
Cin. Mt. Healthy 58, Hamilton Ross 36
Cin. N. College Hill 58, Cin. Country Day 47
Cin. Oak Hills 49, Mason 43
Cin. Princeton 48, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 44
Cin. Purcell Marian 42, Day. Carroll 40
Cin. Seven Hills 45, Lockland 32
Cin. Summit Country Day 81, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 49
Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Cin. Turpin 40
Cin. Withrow 59, Cin. Anderson 50
Cin. Woodward 71, Cin. Shroder 56
Cin. Wyoming 85, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41
Clayton Northmont 74, Miamisburg 71
Cle. Glenville 76, Cle. E. Tech 64
Cle. Hts. 75, Bedford 52
Cle. Max Hayes 43, Cle. John Adams 42
Cle. Rhodes 74, Cle. Collinwood 73
Cle. St. Ignatius 78, Erie Strong Vincent, Pa. 55
Cle. VASJ 79, Cle. Cent. Cath. 50
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Portsmouth 46
Cols. Briggs 77, Cols. West 57
Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Beechcroft 59
Cols. Hartley 58, Cols. Watterson 52
Cols. Linden McKinley 73, Cols. East 48
Cols. Marion-Franklin 78, Cols. Eastmoor 59
Cols. Mifflin 95, Cols. International 35
Cols. Northland 90, Cols. Whetstone 54
Cols. South 69, Cols. Africentric 55
Cols. St. Charles 61, Cols. Ready 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Independence 61
Continental 35, Sherwood Fairview 28
Convoy Crestview 45, Columbus Grove 41
Copley 79, Richfield Revere 44
Cornerstone Christian 63, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61
Corning Miller 66, Stewart Federal Hocking 35
Coshocton 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 42
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49, Akr. Manchester 39
Cuyahoga Hts. 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 46
Day. Miami Valley 62, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36
Day. Oakwood 59, Eaton 50
Defiance 39, Kenton 38
Delaware Buckeye Valley 68, Galion 48
Delphos Jefferson 55, Bluffton 39
Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Lexington 37
Dublin Coffman 88, Galloway Westland 53
Dublin Jerome 50, Thomas Worthington 47
Dublin Scioto 40, Delaware Hayes 39
E. Liverpool 67, Lisbon Beaver 64
Edgerton 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 46
Elida 58, Celina 41
Fairfield Christian 56, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52
Fairview 52, Columbia Station Columbia 37
Findlay Liberty-Benton 75, Cory-Rawson 41
Frankfort Adena 53, Chillicothe Huntington 47, OT
Franklin 79, Bellbrook 61
Franklin Middletown Christian 53, Yellow Springs 43
Ft. Jennings 56, Ottoville 48
Ft. Recovery 56, Delphos St. John’s 54
Gahanna Christian 50, Granville Christian 45
Gahanna Christian 44, Pickerington N. 41
Galion Northmor 55, Centerburg 44
Gallipolis Gallia 58, Ironton Rock Hill 49
Garrettsville Garfield 51, Ravenna SE 33
Gates Mills Hawken 61, Middlefield Cardinal 49
Germantown Valley View 63, Monroe 45
Glouster Trimble 66, Racine Southern 52
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 69, Massillon Tuslaw 57
Goshen 58, Batavia 54
Greenfield McClain 76, Lees Creek E. Clinton 18
Greenville 70, Tipp City Tippecanoe 63
Greenwich S. Cent. 71, Monroeville 45
Grove City Christian 73, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71
Groveport Madison Christian 75, Canal Winchester 39
Haviland Wayne Trace 82, Liberty Center 62
Hilliard Davidson 85, Cols. Upper Arlington 49
Holgate 47, Kalida 40
Jackson Center 39, Botkins 36
Kansas Lakota 52, Tiffin Calvert 38
Kettering Alter 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48
Kettering Fairmont 49, Springboro 47
Kirtland 64, Burton Berkshire 50
LaGrange Keystone 64, Sheffield Brookside 50
Latham Western 73, New Boston Glenwood 52
Leavittsburg LaBrae 54, Brookfield 48
Leesburg Fairfield 64, Fayetteville-Perry 53
Leipsic 49, N. Baltimore 45, OT
Lewistown Indian Lake 67, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54
Lexington 46, Ashland 45
Lima Perry 71, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61
Lima Temple Christian 66, DeGraff Riverside 48
London Madison Plains 59, Jamestown Greeneview 50
Lorain 75, E. Cle. Shaw 52
Lorain Clearview 82, Rocky River Lutheran W. 32
Loudonville 59, Mansfield Christian 49
Louisville 86, Beloit W. Branch 60
Loveland, Colo. 41, Kings Mills Kings 40
Lucas 51, Danville 39
Lucasville Valley 71, Portsmouth W. 61, OT
Lynchburg-Clay 61, Manchester 56
Lyndhurst Brush 76, Mayfield 63
Madison 100, Eastlake N. 56
Madonna, W.Va. 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37
Magnolia Sandy Valley 71, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 60
Mansfield Madison 56, Bellville Clear Fork 54, OT
Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Kidron Cent. Christian 56
Maple Hts. 78, Warrensville Hts. 61
Maria Stein Marion Local 61, St. Henry 53
Marion Harding 59, Marion Pleasant 44
Martins Ferry 64, Belmont Union Local 56
Marysville 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Massillon Jackson 81, Massillon Perry 43
McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 38
McComb 51, Vanlue 34
McConnelsville Morgan 72, Thornville Sheridan 64
McDonald 75, Lowellville 48
Medina 83, Strongsville 64
Medina Buckeye 59, Oberlin Firelands 40
Mentor 99, Euclid 66
Mentor Lake Cath. 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 45
Middletown 64, Cin. Colerain 51
Milford 60, Cin. Glen Este 53
Milford Center Fairbanks 81, Mechanicsburg 44
Minerva 54, Alliance 52
Minster 56, Coldwater 51
Mogadore 77, Atwater Waterloo 57
Morrow Little Miami 66, Oxford Talawanda 42
Mt. Vernon 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 37
N. Lewisburg Triad 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52
N. Olmsted 58, Westlake 51
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Sycamore Mohawk 43
N. Royalton 51, Hudson 46
Napoleon 57, Sylvania Southview 45
New Albany 53, Sunbury Big Walnut 41
New Concord John Glenn 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 53
New Knoxville 35, Rockford Parkway 34
New London 66, Collins Western Reserve 57
New Middletown Spring. 74, E. Palestine 46
New Paris National Trail 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 55, OT
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Attica Seneca E. 49
Newark 95, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25
Norton 59, Akr. Springfield 41
Norwood 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 38
Oak Harbor 59, Clyde 40
Oak Hill 56, Waverly 45
Old Fort 49, New Riegel 48
Olmsted Falls 77, N. Ridgeville 66
Orange 48, Chagrin Falls 37
Oregon Clay 64, Findlay 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Lima Bath 56
Pandora-Gilboa 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27
Parma 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 43
Parma Hts. Holy Name 61, Rocky River 33
Parma Padua 76, Gates Mills Gilmour 55
Paulding 78, Ada 46
Peebles 61, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44
Peninsula Woodridge 72, Lodi Cloverleaf 54
Perrysburg 77, Bowling Green 55
Philo 56, Crooksville 51
Pickerington Cent. 54, Lancaster 35
Pickerington N. 44, Gahanna Lincoln 41
Piketon 47, Southeastern 43
Poland Seminary 66, Cortland Lakeview 55
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 52
Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Franklin Furnace Green 45
Portsmouth Sciotoville 69, Portsmouth Clay 67, OT
Proctorville Fairland 81, Ironton 40
Reedsville Eastern 66, Wahama, W.Va. 47
Reynoldsburg 53, Grove City 34
Richmond Edison 59, Rayland Buckeye 58
Richmond Hts. 56, Independence 36
Richwood N. Union 41, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 52, Seaman N. Adams 49, OT
Rittman 64, Jeromesville Hillsdale 52
Rootstown 69, Mantua Crestwood 66
S. Charleston SE 62, W. Liberty-Salem 35
S. Point 64, Chesapeake 54
S. Webster 38, Wheelersburg 35
Sandusky Perkins 53, Port Clinton 38
Sandusky St. Mary 50, Fremont St. Joseph 48
Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, W. Union 49
Sebring McKinley 83, Mineral Ridge 58
Seneca, Pa. 55, Conneaut 36
Shekinah Christian 68, Tree of Life 65
Sidney 68, Piqua 31
Sidney Fairlawn 64, Houston 36
Sidney Lehman 28, Dola Hardin Northern 18
Smithville 60, Creston Norwayne 50
Solon 88, Shaker Hts. 73
Sparta Highland 56, Fredericktown 50
Spencerville 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Spring. NE 50, Cedarville 45
Spring. Shawnee 52, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Springfield 80, Day. Chaminade Julienne 77
St. Clairsville 62, Brooke, W.Va. 42
St. Paris Graham 62, Spring. Kenton Ridge 39
Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Macedonia Nordonia 50
Strasburg-Franklin 58, Newcomerstown 44
Streetsboro 80, Mogadore Field 57
Struthers 80, Niles McKinley 66
Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Millersport 41
Sugarcreek Garaway 53, Malvern 50
Sylvania Northview 72, Holland Springfield 53
Tallmadge 50, Kent Roosevelt 41
Tol. St. Francis 64, Tol. Whitmer 53
Toronto 78, Bowerston Conotton Valley 56
Trenton Edgewood 65, Harrison 48
Trotwood-Madison 92, Xenia 61
Troy 61, Vandalia Butler 59
Troy Christian 44, Legacy Christian 36
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51, E. Can. 43
Uniontown Lake 67, Can. Glenoak 56
Upper Sandusky 61, Carey 48
Van Buren 52, Arlington 48
Van Wert 67, St. Marys Memorial 54
Vermilion 66, Milan Edison 50
Versailles 78, New Bremen 48
W. Chester Lakota W. 44, Hamilton 43
Wadsworth 61, Cuyahoga Falls 49
Wapakoneta 61, Lima Shawnee 49
Warren Champion 91, Campbell Memorial 33
Warren JFK 78, Louisville Aquinas 67
Washington C.H. 51, Hillsboro 44
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 62, Chillicothe 59, OT
Waterford 62, Crown City S. Gallia 41
Wauseon 60, Delta 36
Waynesfield-Goshen 68, Ridgeway Ridgemont 63
Waynesville 67, Day. Northridge 49
Wellington 78, Sullivan Black River 48
Wellsville 61, Lisbon David Anderson 52
Westerville Cent. 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38
Westerville N. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 58
Westerville S. 69, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 75, Maumee 37
Wilmington 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48
Windham 83, N. Bloomfield 20
Wooster 68, Mansfield Sr. 46
Wooster Triway 49, Navarre Fairless 27
Worthington Kilbourne 60, Hilliard Darby 52
Youngs. Boardman 61, Steubenville 60
Youngs. Mooney 50, Girard 49
Zanesville 39, New Philadelphia 37
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Orrville 47
Kewpee Tip Off Classic Tournament
Bellerose, Alberta 71, Lima Sr. 53
First Love, Pa. 96, Day. Ponitz Tech. 72
Postponements and cancellations
Geneva vs. Painesville Harvey, ppd. to Feb 4.
Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. Painesville Riverside, ppd. to Jan 3.
Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Fremont Ross, ppd. to Jan 17.
Girls
Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Bloom-Carroll 33
Ashville Teays Valley 43, Circleville Logan Elm 21
Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Lancaster Fairfield Union 50
Bellevue 60, Norwalk 49
Canal Winchester 52, Groveport-Madison 37
Cin. Gamble Montessori 53, Cin. Clark Montessori 50
Circleville 87, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 11
Cle. Hay 106, Cle. Lincoln W. 43
Cle. JFK 49, Cle. MLK 26
Cle. John Marshall 54, Cle. Whitney Young 29
Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. South 22
Cols. Briggs 43, Cols. West 25
Cols. Centennial 60, Cols. Beechcroft 49
Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Whitehall-Yearling 27
Cols. Independence 50, Cols. Walnut Ridge 27
Cols. Mifflin 67, Cols. International 30
Cols. Northland 90, Cols. Whetstone 54
Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Hilliard Davidson 39
Cols. Watterson 42, Hilliard Bradley 37
Day. Miami Valley 75, Day. Jefferson 24
Dublin Coffman 89, Galloway Westland 7
Dublin Scioto 64, Delaware Hayes 36
Elmore Woodmore 57, Fostoria 46
Gahanna Lincoln 58, Pickerington N. 44
Granville 56, Hebron Lakewood 54
Hilliard Darby 39, Worthington Kilbourne 33
Ironton St. Joseph 41, Fairview, Ky. 34
Johnstown-Monroe 50, Heath 38
Lakeside Danbury 58, Oregon Stritch 56
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Westerville Cent. 31
London 46, W. Jefferson 41
Marysville 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39
Millbury Lake 57, Bloomdale Elmwood 53
Montpelier 46, Gorham Fayette 26
New Albany 48, Sunbury Big Walnut 45
Newark 95, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25
Newark Cath. 52, Utica 38
Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44
Pemberville Eastwood 60, Genoa Area 32
Pickerington Cent. 62, Lancaster 32
Reynoldsburg 74, Grove City 35
Richfield Revere 41, Copley 24
Shelby 45, Ontario 44
Stryker 56, Pioneer N. Central 29
Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 57
Tol. Christian 43, Gibsonburg 21
Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Tol. Maumee Valley 33
Tol. Rogers 92, Tol. Waite 18
Tontogany Otsego 59, Rossford 37
Vincent Warren 42, Logan 33
Willard 67, Tiffin Columbian 45
Worthington Christian 33, Cols. Bexley 8