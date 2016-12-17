Posted on by

Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 16

Boys

Akr. Coventry 87, Ravenna 42

Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Kenmore 51

Akr. Firestone 74, Akr. East 61

Akr. Garfield 103, Akr. North 62

Akr. Hoban 53, Cle. Benedictine 51

Alliance Marlington 52, Can. South 43

Anna 55, Russia 47

Ansonia 51, Union City Mississinawa Valley 36

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Doylestown Chippewa 51, OT

Ashland Mapleton 46, Ashland Crestview 45

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Hubbard 45

Athens 73, Nelsonville-York 56

Avon 46, Grafton Midview 41

Avon Lake 79, Lakewood 74

Barberton 76, Aurora 71

Barnesville 74, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Arcadia 25

Batavia Amelia 53, New Richmond 35

Bay Village Bay 59, Parma Normandy 47

Beachwood 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 56

Beaver Eastern 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40

Beavercreek 61, Lebanon 52

Bellefontaine 43, Urbana 40

Berea-Midpark 70, Amherst Steele 54

Berlin Center Western Reserve 87, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35

Bethel-Tate 55, Felicity-Franklin 48

Beverly Ft. Frye 70, Sarahsville Shenandoah 23

Blanchester 54, Batavia Clermont NE 34

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Twinsburg 41

Bristol 85, Southington Chalker 38

Brookville 75, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 27

Brunswick 58, Elyria 35

Bucyrus Wynford 50, Morral Ridgedale 37

Byesville Meadowbrook 57, Dover 38

Caldwell 67, New Matamoras Frontier 62

Cambridge 59, Marietta 56

Camden Preble Shawnee 69, New Lebanon Dixie 57

Can. McKinley 75, Green 68

Canfield S. Range 70, Hanoverton United 32

Carlisle 55, Middletown Madison Senior 52

Carrollton 54, Salem 46

Casstown Miami E. 42, Arcanum 27

Castalia Margaretta 57, Huron 43

Chillicothe Unioto 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 25

Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, Williamsport Westfall 47

Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. Western Hills 60

Cin. Clark Montessori 79, Hamilton New Miami 51

Cin. Deer Park 79, Cin. Finneytown 53

Cin. Elder 63, Cin. Winton Woods 33

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Cin. Christian 49

Cin. Hughes 57, Cin. Taft 42

Cin. Indian Hill 59, Cin. Mariemont 42

Cin. Madeira 48, Reading 42

Cin. McNicholas 58, Middletown Fenwick 53

Cin. Moeller 69, Whitehall-Yearling 46

Cin. Mt. Healthy 58, Hamilton Ross 36

Cin. N. College Hill 58, Cin. Country Day 47

Cin. Oak Hills 49, Mason 43

Cin. Princeton 48, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 44

Cin. Purcell Marian 42, Day. Carroll 40

Cin. Seven Hills 45, Lockland 32

Cin. Summit Country Day 81, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 49

Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Cin. Turpin 40

Cin. Withrow 59, Cin. Anderson 50

Cin. Woodward 71, Cin. Shroder 56

Cin. Wyoming 85, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41

Clayton Northmont 74, Miamisburg 71

Cle. Glenville 76, Cle. E. Tech 64

Cle. Hts. 75, Bedford 52

Cle. Max Hayes 43, Cle. John Adams 42

Cle. Rhodes 74, Cle. Collinwood 73

Cle. St. Ignatius 78, Erie Strong Vincent, Pa. 55

Cle. VASJ 79, Cle. Cent. Cath. 50

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Portsmouth 46

Cols. Briggs 77, Cols. West 57

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Beechcroft 59

Cols. Hartley 58, Cols. Watterson 52

Cols. Linden McKinley 73, Cols. East 48

Cols. Marion-Franklin 78, Cols. Eastmoor 59

Cols. Mifflin 95, Cols. International 35

Cols. Northland 90, Cols. Whetstone 54

Cols. South 69, Cols. Africentric 55

Cols. St. Charles 61, Cols. Ready 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Independence 61

Continental 35, Sherwood Fairview 28

Convoy Crestview 45, Columbus Grove 41

Copley 79, Richfield Revere 44

Cornerstone Christian 63, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61

Corning Miller 66, Stewart Federal Hocking 35

Coshocton 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 42

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49, Akr. Manchester 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 46

Day. Miami Valley 62, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36

Day. Oakwood 59, Eaton 50

Defiance 39, Kenton 38

Delaware Buckeye Valley 68, Galion 48

Delphos Jefferson 55, Bluffton 39

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Lexington 37

Dublin Coffman 88, Galloway Westland 53

Dublin Jerome 50, Thomas Worthington 47

Dublin Scioto 40, Delaware Hayes 39

E. Liverpool 67, Lisbon Beaver 64

Edgerton 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Elida 58, Celina 41

Fairfield Christian 56, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52

Fairview 52, Columbia Station Columbia 37

Findlay Liberty-Benton 75, Cory-Rawson 41

Frankfort Adena 53, Chillicothe Huntington 47, OT

Franklin 79, Bellbrook 61

Franklin Middletown Christian 53, Yellow Springs 43

Ft. Jennings 56, Ottoville 48

Ft. Recovery 56, Delphos St. John’s 54

Gahanna Christian 50, Granville Christian 45

Gahanna Christian 44, Pickerington N. 41

Galion Northmor 55, Centerburg 44

Gallipolis Gallia 58, Ironton Rock Hill 49

Garrettsville Garfield 51, Ravenna SE 33

Gates Mills Hawken 61, Middlefield Cardinal 49

Germantown Valley View 63, Monroe 45

Glouster Trimble 66, Racine Southern 52

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 69, Massillon Tuslaw 57

Goshen 58, Batavia 54

Greenfield McClain 76, Lees Creek E. Clinton 18

Greenville 70, Tipp City Tippecanoe 63

Greenwich S. Cent. 71, Monroeville 45

Grove City Christian 73, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71

Groveport Madison Christian 75, Canal Winchester 39

Haviland Wayne Trace 82, Liberty Center 62

Hilliard Davidson 85, Cols. Upper Arlington 49

Holgate 47, Kalida 40

Jackson Center 39, Botkins 36

Kansas Lakota 52, Tiffin Calvert 38

Kettering Alter 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48

Kettering Fairmont 49, Springboro 47

Kirtland 64, Burton Berkshire 50

LaGrange Keystone 64, Sheffield Brookside 50

Latham Western 73, New Boston Glenwood 52

Leavittsburg LaBrae 54, Brookfield 48

Leesburg Fairfield 64, Fayetteville-Perry 53

Leipsic 49, N. Baltimore 45, OT

Lewistown Indian Lake 67, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54

Lexington 46, Ashland 45

Lima Perry 71, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61

Lima Temple Christian 66, DeGraff Riverside 48

London Madison Plains 59, Jamestown Greeneview 50

Lorain 75, E. Cle. Shaw 52

Lorain Clearview 82, Rocky River Lutheran W. 32

Loudonville 59, Mansfield Christian 49

Louisville 86, Beloit W. Branch 60

Loveland, Colo. 41, Kings Mills Kings 40

Lucas 51, Danville 39

Lucasville Valley 71, Portsmouth W. 61, OT

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Manchester 56

Lyndhurst Brush 76, Mayfield 63

Madison 100, Eastlake N. 56

Madonna, W.Va. 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37

Magnolia Sandy Valley 71, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 60

Mansfield Madison 56, Bellville Clear Fork 54, OT

Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Kidron Cent. Christian 56

Maple Hts. 78, Warrensville Hts. 61

Maria Stein Marion Local 61, St. Henry 53

Marion Harding 59, Marion Pleasant 44

Martins Ferry 64, Belmont Union Local 56

Marysville 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Massillon Jackson 81, Massillon Perry 43

McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 38

McComb 51, Vanlue 34

McConnelsville Morgan 72, Thornville Sheridan 64

McDonald 75, Lowellville 48

Medina 83, Strongsville 64

Medina Buckeye 59, Oberlin Firelands 40

Mentor 99, Euclid 66

Mentor Lake Cath. 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 45

Middletown 64, Cin. Colerain 51

Milford 60, Cin. Glen Este 53

Milford Center Fairbanks 81, Mechanicsburg 44

Minerva 54, Alliance 52

Minster 56, Coldwater 51

Mogadore 77, Atwater Waterloo 57

Morrow Little Miami 66, Oxford Talawanda 42

Mt. Vernon 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 37

N. Lewisburg Triad 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52

N. Olmsted 58, Westlake 51

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Sycamore Mohawk 43

N. Royalton 51, Hudson 46

Napoleon 57, Sylvania Southview 45

New Albany 53, Sunbury Big Walnut 41

New Concord John Glenn 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 53

New Knoxville 35, Rockford Parkway 34

New London 66, Collins Western Reserve 57

New Middletown Spring. 74, E. Palestine 46

New Paris National Trail 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 55, OT

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Attica Seneca E. 49

Newark 95, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25

Norton 59, Akr. Springfield 41

Norwood 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 38

Oak Harbor 59, Clyde 40

Oak Hill 56, Waverly 45

Old Fort 49, New Riegel 48

Olmsted Falls 77, N. Ridgeville 66

Orange 48, Chagrin Falls 37

Oregon Clay 64, Findlay 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Lima Bath 56

Pandora-Gilboa 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27

Parma 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 43

Parma Hts. Holy Name 61, Rocky River 33

Parma Padua 76, Gates Mills Gilmour 55

Paulding 78, Ada 46

Peebles 61, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

Peninsula Woodridge 72, Lodi Cloverleaf 54

Perrysburg 77, Bowling Green 55

Philo 56, Crooksville 51

Pickerington Cent. 54, Lancaster 35

Pickerington N. 44, Gahanna Lincoln 41

Piketon 47, Southeastern 43

Poland Seminary 66, Cortland Lakeview 55

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 52

Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Franklin Furnace Green 45

Portsmouth Sciotoville 69, Portsmouth Clay 67, OT

Proctorville Fairland 81, Ironton 40

Reedsville Eastern 66, Wahama, W.Va. 47

Reynoldsburg 53, Grove City 34

Richmond Edison 59, Rayland Buckeye 58

Richmond Hts. 56, Independence 36

Richwood N. Union 41, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 52, Seaman N. Adams 49, OT

Rittman 64, Jeromesville Hillsdale 52

Rootstown 69, Mantua Crestwood 66

S. Charleston SE 62, W. Liberty-Salem 35

S. Point 64, Chesapeake 54

S. Webster 38, Wheelersburg 35

Sandusky Perkins 53, Port Clinton 38

Sandusky St. Mary 50, Fremont St. Joseph 48

Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, W. Union 49

Sebring McKinley 83, Mineral Ridge 58

Seneca, Pa. 55, Conneaut 36

Shekinah Christian 68, Tree of Life 65

Sidney 68, Piqua 31

Sidney Fairlawn 64, Houston 36

Sidney Lehman 28, Dola Hardin Northern 18

Smithville 60, Creston Norwayne 50

Solon 88, Shaker Hts. 73

Sparta Highland 56, Fredericktown 50

Spencerville 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Spring. NE 50, Cedarville 45

Spring. Shawnee 52, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Springfield 80, Day. Chaminade Julienne 77

St. Clairsville 62, Brooke, W.Va. 42

St. Paris Graham 62, Spring. Kenton Ridge 39

Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Macedonia Nordonia 50

Strasburg-Franklin 58, Newcomerstown 44

Streetsboro 80, Mogadore Field 57

Struthers 80, Niles McKinley 66

Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Millersport 41

Sugarcreek Garaway 53, Malvern 50

Sylvania Northview 72, Holland Springfield 53

Tallmadge 50, Kent Roosevelt 41

Tol. St. Francis 64, Tol. Whitmer 53

Toronto 78, Bowerston Conotton Valley 56

Trenton Edgewood 65, Harrison 48

Trotwood-Madison 92, Xenia 61

Troy 61, Vandalia Butler 59

Troy Christian 44, Legacy Christian 36

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51, E. Can. 43

Uniontown Lake 67, Can. Glenoak 56

Upper Sandusky 61, Carey 48

Van Buren 52, Arlington 48

Van Wert 67, St. Marys Memorial 54

Vermilion 66, Milan Edison 50

Versailles 78, New Bremen 48

W. Chester Lakota W. 44, Hamilton 43

Wadsworth 61, Cuyahoga Falls 49

Wapakoneta 61, Lima Shawnee 49

Warren Champion 91, Campbell Memorial 33

Warren JFK 78, Louisville Aquinas 67

Washington C.H. 51, Hillsboro 44

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 62, Chillicothe 59, OT

Waterford 62, Crown City S. Gallia 41

Wauseon 60, Delta 36

Waynesfield-Goshen 68, Ridgeway Ridgemont 63

Waynesville 67, Day. Northridge 49

Wellington 78, Sullivan Black River 48

Wellsville 61, Lisbon David Anderson 52

Westerville Cent. 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38

Westerville N. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 58

Westerville S. 69, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 75, Maumee 37

Wilmington 60, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48

Windham 83, N. Bloomfield 20

Wooster 68, Mansfield Sr. 46

Wooster Triway 49, Navarre Fairless 27

Worthington Kilbourne 60, Hilliard Darby 52

Youngs. Boardman 61, Steubenville 60

Youngs. Mooney 50, Girard 49

Zanesville 39, New Philadelphia 37

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Orrville 47

Kewpee Tip Off Classic Tournament

Bellerose, Alberta 71, Lima Sr. 53

First Love, Pa. 96, Day. Ponitz Tech. 72

Postponements and cancellations

Geneva vs. Painesville Harvey, ppd. to Feb 4.

Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. Painesville Riverside, ppd. to Jan 3.

Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Fremont Ross, ppd. to Jan 17.

Girls

Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Bloom-Carroll 33

Ashville Teays Valley 43, Circleville Logan Elm 21

Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Lancaster Fairfield Union 50

Bellevue 60, Norwalk 49

Canal Winchester 52, Groveport-Madison 37

Cin. Gamble Montessori 53, Cin. Clark Montessori 50

Circleville 87, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 11

Cle. Hay 106, Cle. Lincoln W. 43

Cle. JFK 49, Cle. MLK 26

Cle. John Marshall 54, Cle. Whitney Young 29

Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. South 22

Cols. Briggs 43, Cols. West 25

Cols. Centennial 60, Cols. Beechcroft 49

Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Whitehall-Yearling 27

Cols. Independence 50, Cols. Walnut Ridge 27

Cols. Mifflin 67, Cols. International 30

Cols. Northland 90, Cols. Whetstone 54

Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Hilliard Davidson 39

Cols. Watterson 42, Hilliard Bradley 37

Day. Miami Valley 75, Day. Jefferson 24

Dublin Coffman 89, Galloway Westland 7

Dublin Scioto 64, Delaware Hayes 36

Elmore Woodmore 57, Fostoria 46

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Pickerington N. 44

Granville 56, Hebron Lakewood 54

Hilliard Darby 39, Worthington Kilbourne 33

Ironton St. Joseph 41, Fairview, Ky. 34

Johnstown-Monroe 50, Heath 38

Lakeside Danbury 58, Oregon Stritch 56

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Westerville Cent. 31

London 46, W. Jefferson 41

Marysville 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39

Millbury Lake 57, Bloomdale Elmwood 53

Montpelier 46, Gorham Fayette 26

New Albany 48, Sunbury Big Walnut 45

Newark 95, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25

Newark Cath. 52, Utica 38

Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Genoa Area 32

Pickerington Cent. 62, Lancaster 32

Reynoldsburg 74, Grove City 35

Richfield Revere 41, Copley 24

Shelby 45, Ontario 44

Stryker 56, Pioneer N. Central 29

Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 57

Tol. Christian 43, Gibsonburg 21

Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Tol. Maumee Valley 33

Tol. Rogers 92, Tol. Waite 18

Tontogany Otsego 59, Rossford 37

Vincent Warren 42, Logan 33

Willard 67, Tiffin Columbian 45

Worthington Christian 33, Cols. Bexley 8

