Area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Oak Park (Mich.) 71,
Lima Senior 53
Oak Park`27`10`19`15` — `71
Lima Senior`8`15`14`16` — `53
Oak Park
Robert Zanders 14, Rodrick Gillson 14, Jonathan Raines 2, Bobby Thompson 12, Messiah Alford 17, Jose Tolbert 6, Maliq Carr 4, Jeremiah Pettiway 2. Totals: 26-18-71.
Lima Senior
Jarius Ward 22, Jaleel Long 5, Tydus Chustz 6, Jaleel King 5, Marquis Coleman 7, Dre Williams 4, Corey Clair 2, Amihr Curtis 2. Totals: 21-6-53.
Three-point goals: LS — Ward 4, Coleman 1; OP — Gillson 1
Records: Lima Senior 1-2.
Wapakoneta 61, Shawnee 49
At Shawnee
Wapak
Kyle Huffman 18, Nick Schnoover 14, Aaron Good 13, Nate Schroer 11, Jace Copeland 3, Mike Burton 2. Totals: 22–7–61.
Shawnee
Sean McDonald 15, Riley Rosado 7, Tyler Moore 7, Zayne Wilkerson 5, Sheridan O’Neal 4, Jared Thomas 3, Brady Sweeny 2, Ray Manley 2, Johnny Caprella 2, Tyler Hall 2. Totals: 20–6–49.
Score by quarters:
Wapak` 12` 14` 20` 15`–`61
Shawnee` 10` 13` 16` 10`–`49
3-point goals: Wapak – Schnoover 4, Good 2, Huffman 2, Schroer 2; Shawnee – McDonald, Rosado, Wilkerson.
Records: Wapak 4-0; Shawnee 3-1.
JV score: Shawnee – 47, Wapak – 24.
New Knoxville 35, Parkway 34
At Parkway
New Knoxville
Nick Topp 17, Ben Lammers 9, Jonah Lageman 7, Nathan Tinnerman 2. Totals: 11–9–35.
Parkway
Mason Baxter 9, Nick Hawk 7, Logan Huff 5, Caleb Kinney 5, Justin Barna 4, Jack Wehe 3, Andrew Baker 1. Totals: 12–8–34.
Score by quarters:
New Knoxville` 11` 10` 4` 10`–`35
Parkway` 7` 6` 10` 11`–`34
3-point goals: New Knoxville – Topp, Lammers 2, Tinnerman; Parkway – Baxter, Wehe.
Records: New Knoxville 2-2; Parkway 1-4.
Holgate 47, Kalida 40
At Holgate
Kalida
Noah Lambert 11, Collin Nartker 11, Jeffery Knueve 8, Trent Siebeneck 3, Braden Decker 3, Owen Recker 2, Grant Laudick 2. Totals: 16–1–40.
Holgate
Gustwiller 15, Grim 13, Hichenburger 7, Jones 6, Clady 6. Totals: 17–9–47.
Score by quarters:
Kalida` 10` 11` 8` 11`–`40
Holgate` 13` 4` 10` 20`–`47
3-point goals: Holgate – Gustwiller 2, Jones 2; Kalida – Lambert 3, Nartler 2, Recker, Siebeneck.
Records: Holgate 2-0; Kalida 2-3.
Perry 71, Upper Scioto Valley 61
At USV
Perry
Jakoby Lane-Harvey 28, Orion Monford 14, Kobe Glover 11, Plummie Gardner 8, Logan Dray 6, Jamal Whiteside 4. Totals: 21–25–71.
USV
Wyatt Daniels 22, Wayne Lowery 16, Quinn Sanders 6, Trevor Dotson 6, Chase Rose 4, Brady Hipsher 4, Dylan Thompson 3. Totals: 23–21–61.
Score by quarters:
Perry` 16` 22` 20` 13`–`71
USV` 17` 23` 15` 6`–`61
3-point goals: Perry – Dray 2, Gardner, Lane-Harvey; USV – Daniels 4, Lowery, Thompson.
Records: Perry 4-0; USV 2-2.
Continental 35, Fairview 28
At Fairview
Continental
Trevor Williamson 13, Tyler Brecht 6, Wade Stauffer 4, Jacob Williams 4, Caleb Olds 3, Chris Potts 3, Dean Krendl 2. Totals: 13–7–35.
Fairview
Lucas Eisel 8, Luke Breininger 5, Kobe Baker 5, Austin Meyer 5, Cole Crites 2, Justin Smith 2, Shamar Midgett 1. Totals: 11–3–28.
Score by quarters:
Continental` 7` 4` 10` 14`–`35
Fairview` 11` 5` 5` 7`–`28
3-point goals: Continental – Williamson, Potts; Fairview – Breininger, Baker, Meyer.
Records: Continental 4-1; Fairview 1-3.
JV score: Fairview – 27, Continental – 22.
Versailles 78, New Bremen 48
At Versailles
New Bremen
Nolan Bornhorst 16, Brandon Heitkamp 10, Avery Powers 8, Luke Vonderhaar 6, Levi Clem 4, Koby Paul 3, Max Messick 1. Totals: 15–11–48.
Versailles
Justin Arhens 19, Keaton McEldowney 13, AJ Arhens 12, Alex Wendel 10, Austin Knapke 8, Cole Niekamp 6, Kyle Jones 5, Conner Custenborder 5. Totals: 29–14–78.
Score by quarters:
New Bremen` 13` 13` 8` 14`–`48
Versailles` 23` 20` 21` 14`–`78
3-point goals: Versailles – J. Aherns 2, Knapke, McEldowney, Jones, Custenborder; New Bremen – Bornhorst 4, Powers 2, Paul.
Records: Versailles 5-0; New Bremen 0-4.
Pandora-Gilboa 62, Riverdale 27
At Pandora-Gilboa
Riverdale
Noah Hough 13, Levi Stauffer 5, Jevin Stoops 4, Coby Miller 2, Alex Loveridge 2, Seth McElree 1. Totals: 10–6–27.
Pandora-Gilboa
Drew Johnson 26, Jared Breece 9, Eli Phillips 6, Cole Schwab 5, Grant Murphy 4, Riley Larcom 4, Jason Walther 3, Josh Wauters 3, Dallas Hilvers 2. Totals: 26–6–62.
Score by quarters:
Riverdale` 4` 11` 7` 5`–`27
Pandora-Gilboa` 15` 16` 18` 13`–`62
3-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – Wauters, Breece, Johnson, Walther; Riverdale – Stauffer.
Records: Pandora-Gilboa 2-1; Riverdale 1-3.
JV score: Pandora-Gilboa 36, Riverdale 17.
Liberty-Benton 75,
Cory-Rawson 41
At Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson
Garrett Kisseberth 12, Eric Ritter 8, Bryce Tuttle 7, Nathan Zuercher 5, Blake Abell 3, Ashton Chester 2, Ethan Misamore 2, Josh Augustine 2. Totals: 14–10–41.
Liberty-Benton
Anthoy Masterlasco 20, Tyler George 11, Conner Johannigman 9, Austin May 8, Clayton Lenhart 7, Ethan Frankart 7, Conor Greer 6, Grant Vermilya 4, Wyatt Young 3. Totals: 29–12–75.
Score by quarters:
Cory-Rawson` 10` 11` 8` 12`–`41
Liberty-Benton` 23` 23` 12` 17`–`75
3-point goals: Liberty-Benton – May 2, Lenhart 2, Greer 2, Young, George; Cory-Rawson – Kisseberth 2, Zuercher.
Records: Liberty-Benton 2-2; Cory-Rawson 3-2.
JV score: Liberty-Benton 30, Cory-Rawson 23.
Spencerville 55, Lincolnview 36
at Spencerville
Lincolnview
Rager 13, Ringwald 10, Overholt 8, Miller 3, Lee 1, Kenler 1 Totals: 13–7–36.
Spencerville
Bailey Croft 22, Griffen Croft 10, Prichard 9, Schrolucke 5, Propst 3, Corso 2, Deus 2, Nolan 2, Totals: 23–6–55.
Score by quarters:
Lincolnview `12`8`12`4`—`36
Spencerville `8`11`19`17`—`55
3-point goals: Lincolnview: Ringwald 2, Miller 1 ; Spencerville: Schrolucke 1, Propst 1, Prichard 1
Records: Spencerville 4-1, Lincolnview 1-3
JV score: Lincolnview 39, Spencerville 30
Delphos Jefferson 55, Bluffton 39
at Bluffton
Delphos Jefferson
Stockwell 22, Reiss 11, Bratton 7, Tyson 5, Schimtt 4, Auer 3, Gossman 2, Rode 1, Totals: 20–10–55
Bluffton
Gabe Denecker 14, Luke Denecker 11, Zane Myers 9, Dakota Bricker 3, Anthony Kingsley 2 Totals: 13–9–39
Score by quarters:
DJ `16`12`10`17`—`55
Bluffton `11`10`10`8`—`39
3-point goals: Delphos Jefferson: Stockwell 3, Bratton 1, Auer 1; Bluffton: L. Denecker 2, Bricker 1, Myers 1
Records: Delphos Jefferson 1-3, Bluffton 0-4
Leipsic 49, North Baltimore 45
at Leipsic
North Baltimore
J. Hagemyer 16, C.Naugle 14, N. Brian 5, B. Rader 4, L. Gazarek 4, A. Flores 2 Totals: 22–7–45
Leipsic
G. Schroeder 16, G. Rader 13, J. Berger 11, D. Schroeder 4, D. Hiegel 3, H. Morman 2 Totals: 23–8–49
Score by quarters:
NB `15`8`7`13`2—`43
Leipsic `13`10`7`13`6—`49
3-point goals: Leipsic: G.Schroeder 1, G. Rader 1, D.Hiegel 1 ; North Baltimore: J. Hagemyer 3, C. Naugle 2, N. Brian 1
Records: Leipsic 3-0, North Baltimore 1-3
JV score: Leipsic 58, North Baltimore 18
Fort Recovery 56, Delphos St. John’s 55
at Delphos St. John’s
Fort Recovery
Caleb Martin 15, Micaiah Cox 13, Payton Jutte 9, Matt Bihn 8, Travis Sutter 6, Cade Wendel 3, Jason Roessener 2 Totals: 29–3–56
Delphos Jefferson
Tim Kreeger 16, Jared Wurst 16, Owen Rode 12, Richard Coczza 7, Collin Will 3 Connor Hulihan 1 Totals: 23–14–55
Score by quarters:
FR `4`12`17`13`10—`56
DSJ `4`12`20`10`9—`55
3-point goals: Fort Recovery: Cox 2, Sutter 1, Jutte 1, Wendel 1 ; Delphos St John’s: Wurst 3, Coczza 1, Will 1
JV score: Delphos St. Johns 54, Fort Recovery 41
Elida 58, Celina 41
at Celina
Elida
Unruh 21, Sarno 14, Stinson 12, S. Smith 4, Henderson 3, McAdams 2, Johnson 2 Totals: 29–8–58
Celina
Murlin 12, Hone 7, Harter 6, Flaute 5, Oakley 5, Schwieterman 2, Briand 3, Menchhofer 2 Totals: 15–14–41
Score by quarters:
Elida `8`20`14`16`—`58
Celina `6`14`8`13`—`41
3-point goals: Elida: Unruh 5, Sarno 2 Henderson 1 ; Celina: Harter 1 ,Flaute 1, Hone 1
Records: Elida 3-2, Celina 0-4
JV score: Elida 61, Celina 38
Marion Local 61, St. Henry 53
at St Henry
Marion Local
Mescher 15, Bruns 12, Prenger 8, Everman 7, Buening 6, Kahlig 5, Koenig 4, Albers 2, Huelsman 2 Totals: 26–11–61
St. Henry
Tyler Schlarman 16, Curtis Uhlenhake 11, Ryan Bruening 11, Parjer Link 5, Blake Hoying 4, Cody Bergman 4, Mitch Schwieterman 2 Totals: 25–9–53
Score by quarters:
ML `12`16`17`16`—`61
SH `4`12`19`18`—`53
3-point goals: Marion Local: Prenger 1, Kahlig 1 ; St Henry: Uhlenhake 3, Schlarman 2, Link 1
Fort Jennings 56, Ottoville 50
at Fort Jennings
Ottoville
Logan Kemper 21, Nick Moorman 17, Zane Martin 8, Ryan Bendele 3, Andy Schimmoeller 1 Totals: 19–16–50
Fort Jennings
Logan Hardeman 17, Brandon Wehri 13, Ian Finn 13, Cole Horstman 6, Luke Trentman 4, Ian Ricker 3 Totals: 21–17–56
Score by quarters:
Ottovile `10`17`9`14`—`50
FJ `17`3`16`20`—`56
3-point goals: Ottoville: Martin 2, Kemper 1, Bendele 1 ; Fort Jennings: Horstman 2, Ricker 1
Ottawa Glandorf 71, Bath 56
at Ottawa Glandorf
Bath
Will Clark 17, Kaden Sullivan 16, Chad Frey 10, Ryan Gossard 7, Harrison Gough 4, Logan Magrum 2, Totals: 27–8–56
Ottawa Glandorf
Jay Kaufman 22, Jake Dible 15, Connor Niese 9, Ethan White 9, Bryce Schroeder 8, Mike Bowers 4, B.J Fortman 2, Chad Duling 2 Totals: 30–17–71
Score by quarters:
Bath `15`9`23`9`—`56
OG `15`16`20`20`—`71
3-point goals: Bath: Clark 3, Sullivan 2, Gossard 1 ; Ottawa Glandorf: White 3, Schroeder 2, Niese 1
JV score: Ottawa Glandorf 62 Bath 51
From Thursday
Boxing
At VFW 1275
Junior bouts
115 pounds: Daniel Bils (Southside Spartans) def. Carson Shafer (Southside Spartans), 2-1
50 pounds: Marcus Williams (Sims Indianapolis) def. Aiden Vogt (Southside Spartans), 2-1
75 pounds: Troy Harris (WCB Cincinnati) def. Demos Watkins Jr. (Southside Spartans), 2-1
55 pounds: Manny Rettig (Southside Spartans) def. Jesse Urbana (Toledo Saul), 2-1
60 pounds: Kai Harris (WCB Cincinnati) def. Brady Kurtz (Southside Spartans), 2-1
70 pounds: Chas Good (Southside Sparttans) def. Abron Rogers (Sims Indianapolis), 2-1
115 pounds: Jerry Denson (Southside Spartans) def. Wilmauni Barfield (WCB Cincinnati), 2-1
Novice bout
Jacob Jennings (Todd Riggs) def. Morgan Harris (Southside Spartans), 2-1
Girls Basketball
New Knoxville 50, Parkway 31
At New Knoxville
Parkway
Hawk 15, Crouch 9, Miller 4, Ford 2, Bates 1. Totals: 10–9–31.
New Knoxville
Schroer 13, M. Jurosic 12, Schwieterman 7, B. Jurosic 6, Scott 5, Miller 3, Doty 2, Lauth 2. Totals: 22–3–50.
Score by quarters:
Parkway` 3` 8` 8` 12`–`31
New Knoxville` 13` 14` 11` 12`–`50
3-point goals: New Knoxville – Schroer, Miller, Scott; Parkway – Crouch 2.
Records: New Knoxville 3-5; Parkway 2-4.
Colleges
Women’s Basketball
OU Zanesville 90,
OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 48
OSU Lima
Avery Braaten 8, Brianna Smith 5, Emily Jones 4, LaTrisha Edmonds 8, Jala Phillips 2, Erin Basinger 12, Cassie Best 9.
OU Zanesville
Smith 17, Beville 12, Knapp 14, Meadows 11, Newsome 4, Trout 30.
Record: OSU Lima: 3-6 (3-3 ORCC)