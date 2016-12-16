Spencerville outdistances Lincolnview

SPENCERVILLE — If you play good enough team defense, you can afford to wait for the offense to catch up.

Spencerville did just that Friday night and the result was a Northwest Conference win over visiting Lincolnview by a final score of 55-36.

The Bearcats stayed close, trailing 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 20-19 going at halftime, despite struggling to put the ball in the basket.

But the second half was a different story as Spencerville was able to pound the ball inside to twins Bailey (6-foot-6) and Griffen (6-foot-5) Croft and the Lancers were simply unable to stop them.

The twins combined for 22 second half points and the Bearcats pulled away with a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Bailey scored 16 points and Griffen chipped in with six in the second half to propel the Bearcats to the win. Bailey Croft would finish with a game high 22 points and Griffen joined him in double digits with his 10-point effort. Dakota Prichard chipped in with nine points for Spencerville.

“Our focus in the second half was to get the ball inside and he (Bailey Croft) took over.” Spencerville coach Kevin Sensabaugh said.

The Bearcats outscored the Lancers 19-12 in the third period to take a 38-32 lead to the fourth quarter and Lincolnview opened the last stanza with a bucket from Ryan Rager to get to within 38-34 before the roof caved in.

Spencerville proceeded to go on a 17-0 run during the next seven minutes to grow its lead to 55-34 before the Lancers made a pair of free throws in the final minute to account for the final score.

“You can’t go on a long dry spell and expect to win.” Lancers coach Brett Hammons said. “That’s the third straight game where we have struggled to score. Give the Croft twins credit. Our kids play their butts off; we just need to find a way to score in the fourth quarter.”

The Lancers, who fall to 1-3 and 0-1 in NWC action, were led in scoring by Rager with 13 points and Caden Ringwald who added 10.

“Our defense took over that game, we really defended well plus our rebounding was a factor.” Sensabaugh said. “Our size started to take a toll, we had great effort, and hopefully we can build on this.”

Turnovers weren’t a factor as the Bearcats committed 12 while Lincolnview only had seven in the game. But rebounds were heavily in the Bearcats favor as they pulled down 28 caroms to 13 for the Lancers.

Lincolnview struggled shooting the ball and finished the game connecting on 13-of-40 from the field for 32 percent. Spencerville, thanks to getting the ball into the paint, connected on 23-of-42 from the floor for a 54 percent shooting night.

The Bearcats improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in NWC play with the win and Sensabaugh was quick to compliment his subs that provided valuable minutes in the game.

“I thought we got great play from our role players (Brady Nolan, Jacob Propst, and Ben Dues) tonight,” Sensabaugh said.

By Mike Miller [email protected]

