Perry dispatches USV

MCGUFFEY — Perry had too much quickness.

And way too much of Jakoby Lane-Harvey’s dribble-drive, pull-up jumpers in the lane.

Perry posted a 71-61 Northwest Central Conference victory over Upper Scioto Valley in a boys basketball game Friday at USV.

Lane-Harvey finished with 28 points, including 26 after the first quarter, mostly on pull-up jumpers.

“All last year I took it to the hole and took a lot of chargers,” Lane-Harvey said. “This past summer my coach told me to work on my pull-up and that’s what I did. I worked on it at the gym the whole summer.”

Orion Monford added 14 points for Perry. Kobe Glover had 11 points and six rebounds.

USV was led by Wyatt Daniels’ 22 points and four 3-pointers. Wayne Lowery scored 16 points.

Daniels four 3-pointers all came in the first half and he had 18 at the half. Perry used various players on him in the second half, especially Plummie Gardner.

“In the second half I think Plummie did a good job of closing out to him and reacting to the ball,” Perry coach Matt Tabler said. “We couldn’t let him get open looks.”

A big blow for the Rams came when 19 points-per-game scorer 6-foot-4 Trevor Dotson went down at the end of the first quarter with a right hip bone bruise injury. He had six points and never returned to the game.

“We wanted to establish the inside game with him,” USV coach Jeff Kloepfer said. “When he’s out of the game, it really hurts. Our depth is iffy this year, then we are down a man and then get in foul trouble.”

Perry is 4-0, 1-0 in the NWCC. USV is 2-2, 0-1 in the NWCC.

Perry entered the fourth quarter with a 58-55 lead.

But the Rams had one starter (Dotson) out with injury and two others with four fouls. So they started the final quarter in a 3-2 zone.

“(With foul trouble) I didn’t care if they held the ball until there were two minutes, but unfortunately it didn’t work out for us,” Kloepfer said.

Perry’s Lane-Harvey stood near the bench with the ball under his right arm.

Finally after almost two minutes ran off the clock, Perry made a move to start the offense.

Gardner knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing and Perry’s lead jumped to 61-55 with 6:01 to go.

“They were down and they were in foul trouble, so we wanted to continue to attack the basket and Plummie hit a big, big three,” Tabler said. “That was probably the turning point.”

Added Lane-Harvey, “That was the best shot this year. When I saw it go in, I was so happy. I think that was a game changer.”

From there, Perry got a few defensive stops with its presses and hit foul shots.

Monford was 5 of 6 at the line in the fourth quarter, while Lane-Harvey was 5 of 7.

The game was back-and-fourth through the first quarter and a half. The Rams then went on a 9-0 run to pull out to a 38-30 lead.

Perry came right back with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 38. Leading that charge was Harvey, who had six points during that run.

Harvey had 14 points in the second quarter.

The Rams led 40-38 at the half.

But each time Perry needed a basket, Harvey started at the top of the key, penetrated into heart of the lane and sank a pull-up jumper from 8-feet away.

USV had no way to stop him.

Perry’s presses forced 20 USV turnovers, including eight in the third quarter.

“I think (USV’s Brady) Hipsher did a great job handling the ball, but by the end, he was worn out,” Tabler said.

Perry won the rebounding battle, 24-23.

Perry’s Kobe Glover puts up a shot against Upper Scioto Valley’s Trevor Dotson during Friday night’s game at Upper Scioto Valley High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Perry-vs-USV-RP-002.jpg Perry’s Kobe Glover puts up a shot against Upper Scioto Valley’s Trevor Dotson during Friday night’s game at Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Commodores’ Lane-Harvey pours in 28 points