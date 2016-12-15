Perry edges Riverside for girls hoops victory

DEGRAFF — Perry withstood a Riverside fourth-quarter comeback for a 30-29 for a Northwest Central Conference girls basketball victory Thursday night.

The Commodores built an 11-9 halftime advantage into a 21-17 margin heading into the final period which saw Riverside outscore Perry 12-9.

E’Nautica Crockett had 11 points and Octavis Johnson scored eight for Perry.

Ottoville 68, Miller City 22

OTTOVILLE — Amber Miller (13), Alexis Thorbahn (12) and Casandra Kemper (10) all scored in double digits for the hosts. Megan Warnimont had eight points for Miller City.

Ridgemont 47,

Hardin Northern 39

DOLA — Priscilla Howland had 19 points and Meadow Cromer scored 11 for Ridgemont. Holly Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds and Kamryn Dye had nine points for Hardin Northern.

Waynesfield-Goshen 47,

Lehman Catholic 38

WAYNESFIELD — Kayla Wicker had 13 points and Bailie Barrington scored 11 for W-G.

Bluffton 60,

Delphos Jefferson 55

DELPHOS — Bluffton hung on for the victory after seeing its 29-20 halftime lead shrink to 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Averey Rumer (17), Katie Prater (15), Abbie Parkins (13) and Alivia Koening (12) all scored in double digits for the visiting Pirates. Sarah Miller had 18 points and Addy Stewart scored 15 for the Wildcats.

Elida 53, Celina 27

ELIDA — The hosts got off to a fast start, leading 17-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Shyah Wheeler had 18 points and Destiney Owens had eight points and 10 rebounds for Elida. Kassidy Fark had eight points and Lauren Jackson had seven points and seven rebounds for Celina.

Columbus Grove 52,

Crestview 42

CONVOY — The visiting Bulldogs outscored the Knights 18-11 in the last quarter to secure the victory. Jade Clement had 13 points and Macy McCluer and Paige Bellman each scored 12 for Grove. Lyvia Black had 14 points and Lois Motycka scored 12 for Crestview.

Fort Recovery 52,

Delphos St. John’s 21

FORT RECOVERY — Whitney Will had 17 points and six rebounds for Fort Recovery. Taylor Zuber had six points for St. John’s.

New Knoxville 50,

Parkway 31

NEW KNOXVILLE — Haley Hawk had 15 points and seven rebounds and Sydney Crouch had nine points for Parkway.

Wapakoneta 60,

Shawnee 21

WAPAKONETA — The host Redskins were strong right from the start, owning a 20-8 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Lexi Jacobs had 19 points and Megan Fisher scored 11 for Wapak. Norah Painter had six points for Shawnee.

Lincolnview 42,

Spencerville 34

VAN WERT — The host Lancers withstood being outscored 24-15 in the second half, winning the rebound battle 21-12 while committing 12 turnovers to the Bearcats’ nine.

Lakin Brant had 11 points and five rebounds and Alena Looser had 10 points and seven rebounds for Lincolnview. Jenna Henline had 17 points for Spencerville.

Arlington 90,

Cory-Rawson 18

ARLINGTON — Brittney Roth had seven points for Cory-Rawson.

