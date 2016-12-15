Ottawa-Glandorf tops Bath in girls basketball

BATH TOWNSHIP — It must have looked like there were seven or eight Ottawa-Glandorf players on the floor.

But O-G only need five to swarm and fly around the court to cause mass panic.

O-G’s presses forced 11 fourth-quarter turnovers to help the Titans come from behind for a 49-45 girls basketball victory over Bath Thursday at Bath.

“It was a little bit of everyone putting it in their minds that in order to win this game, we’re going to need to press, we’re going to have to force turnovers, get the ball back and play hard,” O-G’s Kylie White said.

For the game, O-G forced 25 Bath turnovers, with 17 coming in the second half.

That’s how O-G turned a 25-12 halftime deficit into another victory.

“I was afraid to do anything (in the way of a press) because of the way the girls were dragging,” O-G coach Troy Yant said. “Kadie (Hempfling) and Kylie (White) were both on antibiotics. We had girls out all week (with the flu). … But they came out (in the second half) and just wanted it and started going after it. We wanted to turn the pressure up, but they took the next step and did some things that we did last year.”

The Titans, who returned four starters from last year’s state runner-up team, are 6-0, 2-0 in the Western Buckeye League. Bath is 4-2, 1-1 in the WBL.

“The last four minutes, the pressure that they put at us, we just did not handle it at all,” Bath coach Greg Mauk said. “Give them credit, for being aggressive the way they were.”

White led the O-G second-half surge with 22 points and seven rebounds. She had 18 points in the second half.

“I think that after the first half, we knew we had to get out there and do what O-G basketball does,” White said. “I talked to the girls and we put it in our minds that we were go out hard and I think we did.”

O-G’s Kadie Hempfling, the WBL player of the year last year, had 16 points, with eight in the fourth quarter.

Heidi Craddock had 12 points for Bath with two 3-pointers. Kaleigh Ketcham had eight points, while Elysabette Andrews had six points and six rebounds.

Bath switched defenses a lot in the first half, going from a 2-2-1 press to a 2-3 zone and mixed in a little man-to-man along the way.

That helped the Wildkittens run out to an 11-6 first-quarter lead.

After Ketcham hit a fast-break layup and two foul shots, the Kittens led 20-8 with 3:44 left in the second quarter.

Bath was in command at the half with a 25-12 lead.

But O-G came out with a man-to-man press, then trapped in the halfcourt.

That kicked off a 9-2 Titans’ run to bring O-G within 27-21 after White hit a fast-break layup on a behind-the-back pass from Hempfling.

White scored nine in the third quarter.

“I think in the third quarter she (White) started taking ownership of the game,” Yant said. “But we’re used to Kylie doing that.”

Bath came back and after Ketcham’s 3-pointer, Bath led 37-26 after three.

Then, the O-G press went up two more notches on the swarming scale. Bath could barely get the ball inbounds.

Bath still led 41-32 with 5:02 to go, when O-G ripped off a 9-2 run to get within 43-41.

White’s 17-footer tied the game at 43 with 2:15 to go.

After a Bath turnover, Hempfling made a layup to give O-G the lead to stay, 45-43 with 2:02 left.

O-G went on a 12-0 run, with Bath turning the ball over 11 times in the fourth quarter, to go out to a 49-43 lead with 22 seconds left.

“I told the girls at halftime that this team (O-G) has been a championship team and they aren’t going to come out and play dead,” Mauk said.

O-G had 17 shots in the fourth quarter, while Bath could get off only six.

For the game, Bath won the boards, 24-16.

Bath shot 52 percent from the field and was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. O-G shot 48 percent from the field and hit 2 of 8 on 3-pointers.

But the difference was the second-half pressure, which helped the Titans outscore Bath 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

“I’m worn out and tired, but very happy that we got this win,” White said.

