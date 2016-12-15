Lima area results

High Schools
Girls basketball
Ottawa-Glandorf 49,
Bath 45
Ottawa-Glandorf
Erin Kaufman 2, Lexi Schroeder 6, Kylie White 22, Kadie Hempfling 16, Ashley Schoeder 3. Totals: 21-5-49.
Bath
Jaidyn Hale 5, Bailey Dackin 2, Heidi Craddock 12, Haley Garland 6, Elysabette Andrews 6, Lindsey Singhaus 6, Kaleigh Ketcham 8. Totals: 16-8-45
O-G`6`6`14`23` — `49
Bath`11`14`12`8` — `45
3-point goals: O-G: White, A. Schroeder. Bath: Hale, Craddock 2, Ketcham, Singhaus.
Records: O-G 6-0 (2-0 WBL); Bath 4-2 (1-1 WBL)
Elida 53, Celina 27
at Elida
Celina
Fark 8, Cox 2, Jackson 7, Braun 2, Robbins 2, Exman 2, Luebke 4. Totals: 11-5-27.
Elida
Hope Carter 3, Lauren Alexander 6, Destiny Owens 8, Mariah Wise 4, Cienna Kuhn 1, Shyah Wheeler 18, Alyssa Doty 4, Trinity Koger 3, Kyleigh Gay 2, Mallory Etzler 4. Totals: 19-11-53.
Score by quarters:
Celina `2`10`11`4`—`27
Elida `17`11`13`12`—`53
3-point goals: E—Wise, Wheeler 2, Koger.
Bluffton 60,
Delphos Jefferson 55
at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton
Kayla White 3, Katie Prater 15, Averey Rumer 17, Alivia Koenig 12, Abbie Parkins 13. Totals: 18-16-60.
Delphos Jefferson
Devyn Carder 3, Macy Wallace 5, Kelsey Berelsman 6, Alli McClurg 8, Sarah Miller 18, Addy Stewart 15. Totals: 20-8-55.
Score by quarters:
Bluffton `16`13`8`23`—`60
DJ `10`10`14`21`—`55
3-point goals: DJ—Carder, Wallace, Berelsman 2, Stewart 3; B—White, Prater 4, Koenig, Parkins 2.
Records: DJ 4-4 (1-1 NWC); Bluffton 4-3 (2-0 NWC)
JV score: Bluffton 26, DJ 23
Arlington 90, Cory-Rawson 18
at Arlington
Cory-Rawson
Amanda Green 2, Sarah Curth 1, Nicki Biery 4, Brittney Roth 7, Sami roth 2, Avery Holland 2. Totals: 8-2-18.
Arlington
M. Smith 14, L. Willow 4, H. Willow 2, S. Solt 3, J. Webb 13, W. Dodds 23, J. Pepple 4, L. Dodds 3, K. Jolliff 3, S. Nichols 21. Totals: 36-9-90.
Score by quarters:
C-R `2`3`4`9`—`18
Arlington `31`24`25`10`—`90
3-point goals: A—Solt, Webb, W. Dodds 4, Pepple, L. Dodds, Jolliff.
Records: C-R 0-9 (0-3 BVC)
JV score: Arlington 49, C-R 6
Lincolnview 42,
Spencerville 34
at Lincolnview
Spencerville
Henline 17, Grigsby 7, Carter 3, work 3, Smith 2, Burden 2. Totals: 16-5-34.
Lincolnview
Lakin Brant 11, Alena Looser 10, Kayla Schimmoeller 9, Olivia Gorman 5, Katlyn Wendel 5, Maddie Gorman 2. Totals: 18-8-42.
Score by quarters:
Spencerville `5`5`9`15`—`34
Lincolnview `16`11`8`7`—`42
3-point goals: S—Henline 3; L—Looser, Gorman.
Wapakoneta 60, Shawnee 21
at Wapakoneta
Shawnee
D. Lewis 1, A. Boone 4, A. Stahler 2, Z. Johnson 2, D. Smith 2, N. Painter 6, I. Austin 4. Totals: 6-9-21.
Wapakoneta
L. Jacobs 19, A. Schaub 3, S. Sutton 4, M. Fisher 11, A. Debell 4, K. Engle 9, B. Schlenker 4, J. Davis 2, B. Moyler 4. Totals: 19-16-60.
Score by quarters:
Shawnee `8`6`5`2`—`21
Wapakoneta `20`14`12`14`—`60
3-point goals: W—Jacobs 2, Fisher 3, Engle.
Ridgemont 47,
Hardin Northern 39
at Hardin Northern
Ridgemont
Faith Jenkins 5, Nadia Martino 4, Shaylee McGrath 2, Priscilla Howland 19, Meadow Cromer 11, Jennifer Jordan 4, Keegan McKee 2. Totals: 12-18-47.
Hardin Northern
Ashton Dye 3, Kamryn Hopson 6, Holly Wilson 17, Kamryn Dye 9, Mikalea Ayers 4. Totals: 14-6-39.
Score by quarters:
Ridgemont `14`14`4`15`—`47
HN `9`9`7`14`—`39
3-point goals: R—Jenkins, Howland, Cromer 3; HN—Hopson 2, Wilson 3.
Records: R 6-2 (2-0 NWCC); HN 1-6 (0-2 NWCC)
JV score: Ridgemont 32, Hardin Northern 30
Perry 30, Riverside 29
at Riverside
Perry
Barfield 4, Johnson 8, Healey 7, Crockett 11. Totals: 11-8-30.
Riverside
Smith 2, Davis 9, Kreglow 9, Shillages 9. Totals: 11-5-29.
Score by quarters:
Perry `6`5`10`9`—`30
Riverside `4`5`8`12`—`29
Records: Perry 1-4 (1-1); Riverside 1-4 (0-1)
JV score: Perry 29, Riverside 21
Columbus Grove 52,
Crestview 42
at Crestview
Columbus Grove
Macy McCluer 12, Rylee Sybert 5, Lauren Birkemeier 4, Jade Clement 13, Carlee McCluer 6, Paige Bellman 12. Totals: 20-5-52.
Crestview
Black 14, Gregory 7, McCoy 5, A. McCoy 4, Motycka 12. Totals: 16-2-42.
Score by quarters:
CG `11`15`8`18`—`52
Crestview `8`18`5`11`—`42
3-point goals: CG—M. McCluer 4, Clement, C. McCluer; C—Black 4, Gregory 2, McCoy, Motycka.
Records: CG 5-0 (1-0 PCL) (2-0 NWC); Crestview 1-4 (0-2 NWC)
JV score: CG 31, Crestview 13
Ottoville 68, Miller City 22
At Ottoville
Miller City
Megan Warnimont 8, Allison Ruhe 6, Christina Berger 6, Kylie Berner 2. Totals: 10–2–22.
Ottoville
Amber Miller 13, Alexis Thorbahn 12, Casandra Kemper 10, Bridget Landin 9, Alicia Honigford 7, Madison Knodell 5, Haley Hoersten 4, Quinley Schlagbaum 2. Totals: 30–2–68.
Score by quarters:
Miller City` 4` 4` 6` 8`–`22
Ottoville` 18` 14` 21` 15`–`68
Records: Ottoville 6-0; Miller City 1-6.
JV score: Ottoville – 65, Miller City – 20.
Fort Recovery 52,
Delphos St. John’s 21
At Fort Recovery
Delphos St. John’s
Taylor Zuber 6, Betty Vorst 6, Madilynn Schulte 3, Hannah Bockey 3, Hayleigh Bacome 3. Totals: 9–7–21.
Fort Recovery
Whitney Will 17, Grace Thien 8, Carley Stone 8, Jocelyn Kaiser 8, Kiah Wendel 6, Val Muhlenkamp 3, Brooke Kahlig 2. Totals: 26–5–52.
Score by quarters:
DSJ` 3` 6` 3` 9`–`21
Ft. Recovery` 9` 17` 20` 6`–`52
3-point goals: Ft. Recovery – Thien 2, Kaiser 2, Will; DSJ – Zuber 2, Schulte, Bockey.
Records: Ft. Recovery 5-0; Delphos St. John’s 2-3.
JV score: Fort Recovery – 22, Delphos St. John’s – 14.
Lima Central Catholic 44,
Allen East 30
At LCC
Allen East
Tori Newland 12, Lauren Criblez 10, Allyson Richardson 8.
LCC
Madison Stolly 21, Sam Koenig 8, Emma Baumgartner 5, Josie Mohler 4, Hailey Koenig 3, Rosie Williams 3.
Score by quarters:
Allen East` 8` 2` 10` 10`–`30
LCC` 7` 12` 12` 13`–`44
Records: LCC 3-3; Allen East 2-5.
JV score: Allen East – 25, LCC – 23.
Colleges
Men’s Basketball
OSU Lima 105,
OU Zanesville 51
at OU Zanesville
OSU Lima
Beau Hefner 20, Logan Mitchell 17, Markese Hicks 15, Matthew Carpenter 13, Elijah Fabyan 12, Michael Schoster 8, Josh Schwartz 8, Isaiah Miller 4, Trent Jones 4, Jeremy Voorhees 2, Marcus Roberts Deloach 2. Totals: 46–3–105
OU Zanesville
Individual stats not reported.
3-point goals: OSU Lima – Hefner 4, Hicks 2, Schwartz 2, Carpenter.
Halftime score: OSU Lima 51, OU Zanesville 20.
Records: OSU Lima 4-4 (ORCC 4-2).