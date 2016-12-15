Posted on by

Lima area results

, ,

High Schools

Girls basketball

Ottawa-Glandorf 49,

Bath 45

Ottawa-Glandorf

Erin Kaufman 2, Lexi Schroeder 6, Kylie White 22, Kadie Hempfling 16, Ashley Schoeder 3. Totals: 21-5-49.

Bath

Jaidyn Hale 5, Bailey Dackin 2, Heidi Craddock 12, Haley Garland 6, Elysabette Andrews 6, Lindsey Singhaus 6, Kaleigh Ketcham 8. Totals: 16-8-45

O-G`6`6`14`23` — `49

Bath`11`14`12`8` — `45

3-point goals: O-G: White, A. Schroeder. Bath: Hale, Craddock 2, Ketcham, Singhaus.

Records: O-G 6-0 (2-0 WBL); Bath 4-2 (1-1 WBL)

Elida 53, Celina 27

at Elida

Celina

Fark 8, Cox 2, Jackson 7, Braun 2, Robbins 2, Exman 2, Luebke 4. Totals: 11-5-27.

Elida

Hope Carter 3, Lauren Alexander 6, Destiny Owens 8, Mariah Wise 4, Cienna Kuhn 1, Shyah Wheeler 18, Alyssa Doty 4, Trinity Koger 3, Kyleigh Gay 2, Mallory Etzler 4. Totals: 19-11-53.

Score by quarters:

Celina `2`10`11`4`—`27

Elida `17`11`13`12`—`53

3-point goals: E—Wise, Wheeler 2, Koger.

Bluffton 60,

Delphos Jefferson 55

at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton

Kayla White 3, Katie Prater 15, Averey Rumer 17, Alivia Koenig 12, Abbie Parkins 13. Totals: 18-16-60.

Delphos Jefferson

Devyn Carder 3, Macy Wallace 5, Kelsey Berelsman 6, Alli McClurg 8, Sarah Miller 18, Addy Stewart 15. Totals: 20-8-55.

Score by quarters:

Bluffton `16`13`8`23`—`60

DJ `10`10`14`21`—`55

3-point goals: DJ—Carder, Wallace, Berelsman 2, Stewart 3; B—White, Prater 4, Koenig, Parkins 2.

Records: DJ 4-4 (1-1 NWC); Bluffton 4-3 (2-0 NWC)

JV score: Bluffton 26, DJ 23

Arlington 90, Cory-Rawson 18

at Arlington

Cory-Rawson

Amanda Green 2, Sarah Curth 1, Nicki Biery 4, Brittney Roth 7, Sami roth 2, Avery Holland 2. Totals: 8-2-18.

Arlington

M. Smith 14, L. Willow 4, H. Willow 2, S. Solt 3, J. Webb 13, W. Dodds 23, J. Pepple 4, L. Dodds 3, K. Jolliff 3, S. Nichols 21. Totals: 36-9-90.

Score by quarters:

C-R `2`3`4`9`—`18

Arlington `31`24`25`10`—`90

3-point goals: A—Solt, Webb, W. Dodds 4, Pepple, L. Dodds, Jolliff.

Records: C-R 0-9 (0-3 BVC)

JV score: Arlington 49, C-R 6

Lincolnview 42,

Spencerville 34

at Lincolnview

Spencerville

Henline 17, Grigsby 7, Carter 3, work 3, Smith 2, Burden 2. Totals: 16-5-34.

Lincolnview

Lakin Brant 11, Alena Looser 10, Kayla Schimmoeller 9, Olivia Gorman 5, Katlyn Wendel 5, Maddie Gorman 2. Totals: 18-8-42.

Score by quarters:

Spencerville `5`5`9`15`—`34

Lincolnview `16`11`8`7`—`42

3-point goals: S—Henline 3; L—Looser, Gorman.

Wapakoneta 60, Shawnee 21

at Wapakoneta

Shawnee

D. Lewis 1, A. Boone 4, A. Stahler 2, Z. Johnson 2, D. Smith 2, N. Painter 6, I. Austin 4. Totals: 6-9-21.

Wapakoneta

L. Jacobs 19, A. Schaub 3, S. Sutton 4, M. Fisher 11, A. Debell 4, K. Engle 9, B. Schlenker 4, J. Davis 2, B. Moyler 4. Totals: 19-16-60.

Score by quarters:

Shawnee `8`6`5`2`—`21

Wapakoneta `20`14`12`14`—`60

3-point goals: W—Jacobs 2, Fisher 3, Engle.

Ridgemont 47,

Hardin Northern 39

at Hardin Northern

Ridgemont

Faith Jenkins 5, Nadia Martino 4, Shaylee McGrath 2, Priscilla Howland 19, Meadow Cromer 11, Jennifer Jordan 4, Keegan McKee 2. Totals: 12-18-47.

Hardin Northern

Ashton Dye 3, Kamryn Hopson 6, Holly Wilson 17, Kamryn Dye 9, Mikalea Ayers 4. Totals: 14-6-39.

Score by quarters:

Ridgemont `14`14`4`15`—`47

HN `9`9`7`14`—`39

3-point goals: R—Jenkins, Howland, Cromer 3; HN—Hopson 2, Wilson 3.

Records: R 6-2 (2-0 NWCC); HN 1-6 (0-2 NWCC)

JV score: Ridgemont 32, Hardin Northern 30

Perry 30, Riverside 29

at Riverside

Perry

Barfield 4, Johnson 8, Healey 7, Crockett 11. Totals: 11-8-30.

Riverside

Smith 2, Davis 9, Kreglow 9, Shillages 9. Totals: 11-5-29.

Score by quarters:

Perry `6`5`10`9`—`30

Riverside `4`5`8`12`—`29

Records: Perry 1-4 (1-1); Riverside 1-4 (0-1)

JV score: Perry 29, Riverside 21

Columbus Grove 52,

Crestview 42

at Crestview

Columbus Grove

Macy McCluer 12, Rylee Sybert 5, Lauren Birkemeier 4, Jade Clement 13, Carlee McCluer 6, Paige Bellman 12. Totals: 20-5-52.

Crestview

Black 14, Gregory 7, McCoy 5, A. McCoy 4, Motycka 12. Totals: 16-2-42.

Score by quarters:

CG `11`15`8`18`—`52

Crestview `8`18`5`11`—`42

3-point goals: CG—M. McCluer 4, Clement, C. McCluer; C—Black 4, Gregory 2, McCoy, Motycka.

Records: CG 5-0 (1-0 PCL) (2-0 NWC); Crestview 1-4 (0-2 NWC)

JV score: CG 31, Crestview 13

Ottoville 68, Miller City 22

At Ottoville

Miller City

Megan Warnimont 8, Allison Ruhe 6, Christina Berger 6, Kylie Berner 2. Totals: 10–2–22.

Ottoville

Amber Miller 13, Alexis Thorbahn 12, Casandra Kemper 10, Bridget Landin 9, Alicia Honigford 7, Madison Knodell 5, Haley Hoersten 4, Quinley Schlagbaum 2. Totals: 30–2–68.

Score by quarters:

Miller City` 4` 4` 6` 8`–`22

Ottoville` 18` 14` 21` 15`–`68

Records: Ottoville 6-0; Miller City 1-6.

JV score: Ottoville – 65, Miller City – 20.

Fort Recovery 52,

Delphos St. John’s 21

At Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s

Taylor Zuber 6, Betty Vorst 6, Madilynn Schulte 3, Hannah Bockey 3, Hayleigh Bacome 3. Totals: 9–7–21.

Fort Recovery

Whitney Will 17, Grace Thien 8, Carley Stone 8, Jocelyn Kaiser 8, Kiah Wendel 6, Val Muhlenkamp 3, Brooke Kahlig 2. Totals: 26–5–52.

Score by quarters:

DSJ` 3` 6` 3` 9`–`21

Ft. Recovery` 9` 17` 20` 6`–`52

3-point goals: Ft. Recovery – Thien 2, Kaiser 2, Will; DSJ – Zuber 2, Schulte, Bockey.

Records: Ft. Recovery 5-0; Delphos St. John’s 2-3.

JV score: Fort Recovery – 22, Delphos St. John’s – 14.

Lima Central Catholic 44,

Allen East 30

At LCC

Allen East

Tori Newland 12, Lauren Criblez 10, Allyson Richardson 8.

LCC

Madison Stolly 21, Sam Koenig 8, Emma Baumgartner 5, Josie Mohler 4, Hailey Koenig 3, Rosie Williams 3.

Score by quarters:

Allen East` 8` 2` 10` 10`–`30

LCC` 7` 12` 12` 13`–`44

Records: LCC 3-3; Allen East 2-5.

JV score: Allen East – 25, LCC – 23.

Colleges

Men’s Basketball

OSU Lima 105,

OU Zanesville 51

at OU Zanesville

OSU Lima

Beau Hefner 20, Logan Mitchell 17, Markese Hicks 15, Matthew Carpenter 13, Elijah Fabyan 12, Michael Schoster 8, Josh Schwartz 8, Isaiah Miller 4, Trent Jones 4, Jeremy Voorhees 2, Marcus Roberts Deloach 2. Totals: 46–3–105

OU Zanesville

Individual stats not reported.

3-point goals: OSU Lima – Hefner 4, Hicks 2, Schwartz 2, Carpenter.

Halftime score: OSU Lima 51, OU Zanesville 20.

Records: OSU Lima 4-4 (ORCC 4-2).

