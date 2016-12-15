Stolly leads LCC past Allen East

LIMA — Sometimes all a team can do is just try to contain Lima Central Catholic’s Madison Stolly.

The University of Findlay-bound guard for LCC always seems to find ways to hurt opponents.

In Thursday’s matchup with LCC, Allen East did all it could to slow Stolly down. However, Stolly’s tenacious play at both ends of the court, helped pave the way for a 44-30 victory over Allen East in girls basketball action at Monsignor Edward C. Herr Gymnasium.

After being held to four points in the first quarter, Stolly broke loose, ending the night with game-highs of 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

After a somewhat lackluster first quarter in which Allen East snuck out with an 8-7 lead at the first stop, the Thunderbirds went on an 11-0 run to start the second quarter, and were never challenged the rest of the way.

LCC (3-3) outscored Allen East 12-2 in the second quarter, and took a 19-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“We just came out unfocused, which is our problem all the time,” LCC coach Katie Krieg said. “We lacked intensity. I think we lacked intensity the whole game at the offensive end, for the most part.”

LCC kept Allen East (2-5) off the free throw line for most of the game. The Mustangs did not attempt a free throw until the fourth quarter (6-of-9).

“We picked up our defensive intensity, which helped us throughout the game,” Krieg said. “We were denying hard and trying to hassle their ballhandlers. They had good post players. We didn’t want them to get looks inside.”

Allen East had just three players crack the scoring column. Its two post players led the way. Tori Newland, a 5-foot, 9-inch freshman, scored 12 points and pulled down four rebounds. Lauren Criblez, a 5-9 sophomore, scored 10 points and came away with seven boards for the Mustangs.

For the game, LCC was 15-of-44 shooting from the field for 34 percent. Allen East was limited on its touches, hitting 12-of-27 from the floor for 44 percent.

In the turnover department, Allen East committed 25 miscues, while LCC turned it over 14 times.

“We are very young,” Allen East coach Dana Koontz said. “(Tonight) the offensive rebounds really hurt us. They sped us up a little bit, and we had a few more turnovers than I would have liked. But, I was pleased with the defensive effort that we gave tonight. Stolly is a great player and she’s going to go on to do many great things in her college career, and the rest of this year. But I thought, for the most part, that we contained her (Stolly) the best we could. But, the turnovers and offensive rebounds just killed us.”

LCC dominated the boards, 31-22.

Added Krieg, “We’re still trying to find who our shooters are – where we’re getting our offense from. We know we’re going to get Madison’s points, but outside of her it’s kind of a toss-up all the time. So, we’ve been pushing our girls to be really aggressive. We have to find who we are.”

Lima Central Catholic’s Madison Stolly eyes the basket as gets between Allen East’s Gracie Young (2) and Tori Newland during Thursday night’s game at LCC. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LCC-vs-AE-DS6-1.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Madison Stolly eyes the basket as gets between Allen East’s Gracie Young (2) and Tori Newland during Thursday night’s game at LCC. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Lima Central Catholic’s Janae Robinson defends Allen East’s Gracie Young during Thursday night’s game at LCC. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LCC-vs-AE-DS3-1.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Janae Robinson defends Allen East’s Gracie Young during Thursday night’s game at LCC. Lima Central’s Catholic’s Rosie Williams and Allen East’s Tori Newland fight for a loose ball during Thursday night’s game at LCC. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LCC-vs-AE-DS4-1.jpg Lima Central’s Catholic’s Rosie Williams and Allen East’s Tori Newland fight for a loose ball during Thursday night’s game at LCC.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

