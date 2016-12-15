Posted on by

Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Thursday, Dec. 15

Boys

Bellevue 50, Ontario 45

Bloomdale Elmwood 52, Genoa Area 48

Cin. Oyler 72, Cin. Riverview East 47

Defiance Ayersville 66, W. Unity Hilltop 54

Gibsonburg 63, Northwood 45

Huber Hts. Wayne 66, Beavercreek 46

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Fostoria 38

Pioneer N. Central 77, Montpelier 72

Rossford 56, Millbury Lake 45

Sandusky 63, Willard 47

Shelby 75, Tiffin Columbian 53

Stryker 44, Pettisville 43

Postponements and cancellations

Baltimore Liberty Union vs. Circleville, ppd. to Dec 21.

Girls

Albany Alexander 67, Bidwell River Valley 24

Ansonia 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 88, Jeromesville Hillsdale 17

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 36

Belpre 61, Corning Miller 33

Bethel-Tate 52, Felicity-Franklin 22

Bluffton 60, Delphos Jefferson 55

Bridgeport 64, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 51

Bryan 44, Hicksville 4

Centerburg 46, Sparta Highland 35

Cin. Finneytown 42, Cin. Woodward 34

Cin. St. Ursula 61, Cin. McNicholas 50

Cin. Western Hills 54, Lockland 22

Collins Western Reserve 52, Ashland Mapleton 31

Columbus Grove 52, Convoy Crestview 42

Covington 64, Bradford 41

Delta 66, Wauseon 38

Doylestown Chippewa 80, Smithville 31

Elida 53, Celina 27

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Pandora-Gilboa 25

Fredericktown 38, Howard E. Knox 33

Fremont Ross 43, Tol. St. Ursula 29

Ft. Recovery 52, Delphos St. John’s 21

Glouster Trimble 61, Wahama, W.Va. 29

Hamler Patrick Henry 52, Napoleon 50

Holgate 46, Continental 24

Holland Springfield 56, Swanton 34

Ironton 53, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 25

Jackson 48, McArthur Vinton County 37

Kenton 57, Defiance 51, 2OT

Leipsic 71, Vanlue 21

Lexington 54, Ashland 52, OT

Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Harrod Allen E. 30

Lima Perry 30, DeGraff Riverside 29

Lucas 43, Crestline 20

Lynchburg-Clay 81, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37

Marion Pleasant 64, Delaware Buckeye Valley 42

Martins Ferry 52, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51

Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Mt. Vernon 38

Minster 48, Coldwater 33

Morral Ridgedale 62, Powell Village Academy 28

N. Baltimore 46, McComb 30

Nelsonville-York 49, Athens 28

New Knoxville 50, Rockford Parkway 31

New London 50, Greenwich S. Cent. 28

Norwalk St. Paul 43, Monroeville 39

Oak Hill 71, Portsmouth W. 40

Old Fort 48, Fremont St. Joseph 45

Oregon Clay 48, Findlay 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Lima Bath 45

Ottoville 68, Miller City 22

Paulding 64, Ada 50

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Wellston 30

Portsmouth Clay 58, Latham Western 52

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville S. 31

Proctorville Fairland 63, S. Point 30

Reedsville Eastern 65, Racine Southern 37

Richmond Edison 44, E. Liverpool 32

Ridgeway Ridgemont 47, Dola Hardin Northern 39

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 52, Manchester 32

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Fayetteville-Perry 35

Seaman N. Adams 66, Leesburg Fairfield 59

Shekinah Christian 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 28

St. Henry 59, Maria Stein Marion Local 40

St. Marys Memorial 67, Van Wert 40

Tol. Whitmer 68, Lima Sr. 53

Trenton Edgewood 41, Hamilton Badin 40

Van Wert Lincolnview 42, Spencerville 34

Versailles 62, New Bremen 27

W. Liberty-Salem 55, Anna 27

Wapakoneta 60, Lima Shawnee 21

Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Sidney Lehman 38

Wheelersburg 68, Waverly 38

Williamsport Westfall 46, London Madison Plains 32

Wooster 59, Mansfield Sr. 52

Postponements and cancellations

Bellville Clear Fork vs. Mansfield Madison, ppd.

