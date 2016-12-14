Cavs play without Big 3, fall to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Troy Daniels scored 20 points and Marc Gasol had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 93-85 victory Wednesday night over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, who left their top three players at home to rest.

Tony Allen added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Memphis won for the seventh time in eight games. The only loss during that stretch was a 110-89 defeat Tuesday night in Cleveland.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love did not make the trip for the Cavs, leaving an average of more than 70 points per game back in Cleveland.

The result was the Cavaliers setting a season low for points and hitting only nine 3-pointers — matching their fewest in a game this season.

James Jones made three shots from outside the arc and led Cleveland with 15 points. Cavaliers rookie Kay Felder scored a season-high 14.

Mike Dunleavy had 11 points and DeAndre Liggins finished with 10.

Toney Douglas had 14 points for Memphis.

Memphis took advantage of the missing Cavaliers and built a 15-point lead in the first half before carrying a 47-36 advantage into the break.

Gasol, Douglas and Daniels had 10 points each for Memphis, while no Cavaliers were in double figures in the first half.

Memphis benefited from 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers opened the second half with nine straight points, but Memphis continued to connect from beyond the arc. By the end of the third quarter, Memphis was 11 of 17 from long distance and had a 74-53 lead.

Memphis finished 12 of 23 from 3-point range, while the Cavaliers were 9 of 25.

The Grizzlies extended the lead to 25 in the fourth. Even though there were times Cleveland cut into the lead, it was never enough for Memphis coach David Fizdale to put Gasol back in the game in the fourth.

Tip-ins

Cavaliers: Cleveland’s 16 points were the team’s fewest in the first quarter this season. … Dunleavy made his second start of the season, and Channing Frye his first. . It was Cleveland’s first road game against a Western Conference opponent. . Jones, who entered 11 of 14 from 3-point range, hit his first two before finishing 3 of 5. … J.R. Smith had eight points without a 3-pointer, leaving him two 3s short of passing Craig Ehlo for eighth place in franchise history.

Grizzlies: Gasol had his 12th game with multiple 3s. . Memphis made 12 3-pointers, reaching double figures for the ninth time this season. … Gasol had his fifth double-double of the season. . Memphis is 7-0 on the second night of a back-to-back.

No rest for Thompson

While the Big Three sat out for the Cavaliers, center Tristan Thompson played in his 394th consecutive game — the longest current streak in the NBA. “I know the streak is important,” coach Tyronn Lue said before the game. “It’s a great streak to be a part of when you’re durable and ready to play every single night.”

Always ready

Lue said he never had to worry about a night off for rest in his career. “I didn’t play a lot anyway,” he said, “so I wanted to get out there. I didn’t care if I had no legs or not.”

Up next

Cavaliers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Continue an eight-game stretch that includes seven at home when they face Sacramento on Friday night. It will mark the return of former Memphis coach Dave Joerger.

Cleveland’s DeAndre Liggins drives against the Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol (33) during Wednesday night’s game in Memphis, Tenn. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.15.16.cavaliers.jpg Cleveland’s DeAndre Liggins drives against the Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol (33) during Wednesday night’s game in Memphis, Tenn.