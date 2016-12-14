Crestview’s Millay signs with Spring Arbor

Crestview’s Cora Millay signed an official letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Spring Arbor University. Millay has earned recognition as an All-Ohio first team softball player and was a member of the 2016 Crestview Lady Knights state-champion team.

Joining Crestview's Cora Millay for her letter of intent signing were her her father, Jeff, and mother, Cindy, along with Crestview softball coaches Carl Etzler and Bob Perkins, Crestview Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen, Assistant Athletic Director Owen Pugh and future Spring Arbor coaches Deb Thompson and Joe Robertson.