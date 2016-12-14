Racers hit 3-point blackjack

LIMA — It started with a long-range 3-pointer.

Swish.

Back down to the other end and another NBA 3-pointer.

Swish.

By the time the day was over, University of Northwestern Ohio and Point Park had combined for 41 3-pointers.

UNOH set a single-game, school record with 21 3-pointers in a 111-94 non-league, men’s college basketball victory over Point Park (Pittsburgh) Wednesday afternoon at the UNOH Garage.

Both teams continually sprinted down the floor, spotted up at the 3-point line and launched away.

“I haven’t really seen anything like it before,” UNOH coach Chris Adams said. “It’s not really the style we’re used to playing. It was the same type of game at Point Park last year. …. That team’s a very difficult team to guard because they shoot so many threes.

Added UNOH’s Lawrence Jackson, “Maybe we had a game like this (with 20 threes) when we played them at Pennsylvania last year.”

UNOH, ranked No. 25 in the nation in NAIA, is 9-3. Point Park is 5-7.

Point Park loves to run and shoot 3-pointers, as it came in averaging 11.4 made threes-per-game and hitting 35.8 percent on 3-pointers.

On Wednesday, Point Park hit 20 of 40 on 3-pointers, led by Sa’iid Allen, who hit 9 of 12 on 3-pointers and finished with 28 points.

But Point Park was seemingly just as content to give up 3-pointers, as it played a 2-3 zone the entire way.

UNOH responded by hitting 21 of 40 on 3-pointers over the 2-3.

Lawrence Jackson led the Racers with 22 points and hit 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.

“We wanted to make the extra pass and attack the gap,” Jackson said. “The biggest thing was to attack the middle and kick it out for the open three. For a scorer and a shooter, there were so many open spots in the 2-3, I just had to find them, and I finally found them,” Jackson said.

Corbin Pierce scored 21 points and hit 4 of 6 on threes.

Also, for the Racers, point guard Sadeeq Bello scored 13 (three 3-pointers), while Desmond Duke had 12 points (two 3-pointers) and Ziar Anderson had 10 points.

Defiance grad Trey Guilliam had nine points and was 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.

The Racers had seven different players knock down threes.

A big difference was rebounding, as the Racers were able to get second shots, for a putback or to set up another 3-pointer.

UNOH won the boards, 46-24. Jackson led the way with nine rebounds, while Daniel Page had seven boards and eight points. Anderson and Pierce both had five rebounds.

UNOH led 57-36 at the half.

The key was a 13-0 run in the first half which took a 38-34 UNOH lead and ballooned it into 51-34 with 2:59 left before halftime.

During that run, Jackson hit three straight 3-pointers.

“A little bit of me was like, ‘If you hit one (a three), I’ll hit one,” Jackson said. “But I was just trying to find the same spot. I hit all three in the same spot.’’

Adams said, “We made the extra pass during that segment. … I thought we had good spacing against their zone. And our size caused them to collapse and that gave us good open looks. Our kids passed the ball well tonight.’’

By halftime, UNOH had shot 11 of 20 on threes, while Point Park was 7 of 15.

For the game, UNOH shot 54 percent from the field, while Point Park hit 48 percent.

The 111 points was the fifth-best output in UNOH men’s hoops history.

The 21 3-pointers broke the Racers’ record of 20 set at Point Park last year.

Women’s basketball

UNOH 80, Point Park 74

The Racers handed Point Park its second loss of the season with an afternoon victory at the Garage.

Sogona Sidibe led the Racers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Linda Ulasi had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

“Our last game we lost to Davenport and it was a really bad loss,” Ulasi said. “When we came out today like people who wanted to win. … Davenport pushed us to get better. But I feel we can still do better.”

Kierra Billingsley had 12 points with four 3-pointers for the Racers. Shatisha Dukes scored nine points.

UNOH is 5-9, while Point Park is 13-2.

“Offensively, is was our most consistent quarter-to-quarter game,” UNOH coach Mike Armbruster said.

The Racers went out to a big early lead, as they took advantage of Point Park playing without two starters, one because of an elbow injury and one because she had to stay back in Pittsburgh to take an exam.

Ulasi, a 6-3 center from Brooklyn, N.Y., went inside often and early and scored eight first-quarter points. Sidibe added six in the first quarter.

That helped the Racers post a 28-16 lead after the first quarter.

Point Park came back in the second quarter behind the long-range shooting of freshman guard Tyra James (Toledo Whitmer), who sank six 3-pointers for the game and four in the second quarter.

UNOH led 46-42 at the half.

With the Racers leading 60-59 with 2:35 left in the third, Sidibe took over inside. She sparked a 10-0 run with a pair of driving layups and two foul shots.

“Sogona (Sidibe) absolutely turned it on in that second half, the way we know she is capable of,” Armbruster said.

That pushed the UNOH lead to 70-59 with 7:06 left.

UNOH’s Danielle Van Dyne (Bath) scored seven points, including hitting a 3-pointer and a 15-footer in the final five minutes.

“One thing we did in the fourth quarter was the pace of the game was not quick enough for us, so we were able to get pressure in the backcourt on them and that got us to go faster,” Ambruster said. “When we are at our best, we can get out and get easy shots in transition.”

Maryssa Agurs led the Pioneers with 26 points, hitting 10 of 14 shots. James finished with 18.

UNOH shot 49 percent from the field and was 8 of 18 on 3-pointers. Point Park shot 35 percent and was 13 of 45 on 3-pointers.

UNOH dominated the boards, 50-35.

UNOH men connect on 21 treys, join women as Wednesday winners

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

